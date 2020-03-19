Dale Wright announces District 116 re-election bid

State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, has announced has filing for re-election for his current seat in the 116th District of the Missouri House of Representatives.
The 116th District represents approximately 37,000 citizens and comprises portions of St. Francois, Ste, Genevieve and Perry counties.
In announcing his run for re-election to the Missouri House, Wright said, “First, I want to publicly thank my wife Denise and my family for supporting me as I’ve served the citizens of the 116th District. Many long weeks of separation during legislative sessions is always a challenge, but they have supported me all along the way.
"Secondly, I want to thank all the citizens who had faith enough in me to vote me into office. It’s been an honor to represent everyone who lives within the 116th District and to be your voice and your advocate in state government. Finally, I’d like to thank Nancy Suthoff, my legislative assistant in Jefferson City, who works many long hours each week and does so much to serve us all.
“I look forward to serving the people for another term and I ask for your vote, again, so I can continue the work of protecting the unborn and the elderly, eliminating extreme regulations that drive jobs out of Missouri, providing more affordable healthcare to our citizens, giving compassionate assistance to those who cannot help themselves, and protecting our family farms, small businesses, and legal gun ownership. Unlike some states, Missouri is constitutionally required to have a balanced budget every year, and I will continue to support that responsible fiscal policy.”
Wright was first elected to the House in 2018. He serves on the Healthcare-Mental Health Committee, the Healthcare Sub-Committee, the Insurance Committee, and the Special Committee on Aging. He was selected as class president by his fellow incoming state legislators and continues to serve in that role today. After his election, he was appointed by House leadership to be a majority whip, where he currently serves, as well as being appointed to represent Missouri on the National Council of State Legislators.
Wright was selected as “Freshman Legislator of the Year” by Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr, in recognition of his work on state healthcare issues.
He has received the endorsement of a number of organizations, including Missouri Right to Life and The St. Louis and Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce named him “Chamber of Commerce Champion” and the NRA has given Wright an “A” rating. He has also received the support of The Missouri State Teachers Association, The National Federation of Independent Businesses, The Missouri Hospital Association, The Missouri Coalition of Electrical Workers, The Associated General Contractors of America, The Missouri American Water Company Workers, The Missouri Wood Products Association, The Missouri Dental Association, The Missouri Retailers, The Missouri Realtors, The S.E. Missouri Nurse Practitioners and The Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists, among others.
Wright graduated from the Farmington public school system. He has a degree in business management from Mineral Area College and completed the Healthcare Business Management Program through the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. He began his career in healthcare management, working at Mineral Area Hospital in Farmington and later at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla. He was a founding member of the Missouri Hospital Association’s Missouri Hospital Purchasing Council. He is a past vice president of Health Services Corporation of America, a national healthcare consulting company based in Cape Girardeau.
Wright was executive vice president and co-owner of Ni-Med Inc., a medical device manufacturer, where he was the driving force to move corporate operations from St. Louis to Farmington Industrial Park. At his retirement, he was divisional president and chief contracting officer at Amerinet, Inc., a national healthcare group purchasing organization with contract sales of $7.5 billion. Wright was co-owner of The Branding Iron BBQ restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson and Poplar Bluff until selling the company to the Dexter BBQ Company. He was also co-owner and managing partner of Actalur Group, LLC, a healthcare consulting company based in Delray Beach, Florida, and co-owner, president and chief operating officer of Angle Medical Solutions, a medical distributor in Rigby, Idaho.
Prior to being elected to his House seat, Wright served on the Farmington City Council, the city’s public safety, administrative, and public services committees, and he continues to serve on the Farmington Police Personnel Board. He was a member of the Mineral Area College Foundation Board of Directors and served as vice president of its executive committee. He served on the MCII Sheltered Workshop Board of Directors for 18 years and was president for a two-year term.
He is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has a long history of volunteering his time to causes important to him, including the Boy Scouts of America, PTA, Big Brothers, the American Heart Association, and supporting local, state, and national election campaigns. In addition to being listed in the Who’s Who of American Business Executives, he’s been a featured contributor in national healthcare publications and has spoken at national healthcare conferences and served on numerous healthcare panels throughout the years.
Representative Wright and his wife, Denise, have lived in Farmington for most of their lives and have three children: Andrea (Waddell), Aaron, Stephanie (Felker), 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
For more information you can contact Wright For Missouri, P.O. Box 617, Farmington, MO 63640; at WrightForMissouri@gmail.com; or call 573-576-1969.