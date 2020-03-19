Dale Wright announces District 116 re-election bid

State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, has announced has filing for re-election for his current seat in the 116th District of the Missouri House of Representatives.

The 116th District represents approximately 37,000 citizens and comprises portions of St. Francois, Ste, Genevieve and Perry counties.

In announcing his run for re-election to the Missouri House, Wright said, “First, I want to publicly thank my wife Denise and my family for supporting me as I’ve served the citizens of the 116th District. Many long weeks of separation during legislative sessions is always a challenge, but they have supported me all along the way.

"Secondly, I want to thank all the citizens who had faith enough in me to vote me into office. It’s been an honor to represent everyone who lives within the 116th District and to be your voice and your advocate in state government. Finally, I’d like to thank Nancy Suthoff, my legislative assistant in Jefferson City, who works many long hours each week and does so much to serve us all.