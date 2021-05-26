Dale Wright recognized for outstanding service

House Majority Whip Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, offered high praise for Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, for what he described as the "exemplary service" he provided as deputy whip for the 2021 Legislative Session.

Wright was selected by Andrews to serve as deputy whip when the legislative session began and played a prominent role in determining the outcome of the legislation considered by the House this year.

“Rep. Wright is an extremely valuable member of our team and someone who worked diligently to keep the caucus informed on the many issues we considered this year. His work is a huge reason our team was so successful this session. Together we were able to keep our caucus focused on the important issues that positively impact Missourians in all parts of our great state,” said Andrews.

As deputy whip, Wright was responsible for assisting Andrews in rounding up votes on critical issues and communicating policy positions to other members of the majority. Wright was responsible for coordinating the activities of floor whips that assisted in informing subsets of caucus members on key issues and votes.

“I want to thank Rep. Andrews for entrusting me with this important position," said Wright. "It has been an incredible honor to be part of this team that has done so much to help members get their legislative priorities across the finish line. As deputy whip, I worked closely with my floor whips to keep caucus members up to speed on the bills we considered. I think we were successful in our goal of crafting quality legislation that addresses the most important issues faced by Missouri families and businesses.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0