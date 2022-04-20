 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Peek has hit record with band America

Dan Peek has hit record with band America

Dan Peek is having success as a member of the band America. He attended Farmington High School from 1966 to 1968 before he and his family moved to England on an assignment with the U.S. Air Force.

This story originally appeared in the March 31, 1972, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Have you heard “Horse With No Name” by America? This seems to be the hit of the land at the present time, and the people of this area may be interested to know that one member of this exciting new “Pop Group” is “Farmington’s Own.”

Dan Peek, who plays lead guitar and wrote several of the numbers in the album, attended Farmington High School from 1966 to 1968. In 1968 his family moved to England on an assignment with the U.S. Air Force. While over there, Dan met the other two members of the group. Their album, which includes “Horse With No Name” was the result of that meeting.

When the group left England about a month ago for a personal appearance tour of the states, their record was “Top of the Pop” in England. After this short tour which included a lively performance on the “Dick Cavett” Television Show on March 7, their music has become quite well known to many Americans. The group is now back in England working on a new album which will be released soon by Warner Brothers.

Dan’s father, Colonel Milton Peek, recently retired from the Air Force and is now working at the Farmington State Hospital. We welcome him and his family back to our community.

