DAR HONORS THREE FOR CEMETERY RESTORATION

From left, Jon Cozean, Larraine Ammonette Robinson and Stephen Slinkard are presented Excellence in Historic Preservation awards by Pat Colyer of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The three were recognized for their restoration work at the African American Masonic Cemetery on Colony Church Road in rural Farmington. The awards presentation took place during the local DAR meeting held on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Farmington Public Library. Slinkard also gave a short presentation on several local citizens who are buried in the cemetery.