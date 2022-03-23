DAR 'Patriot of the Month' recalls U.S. Air Force career

Farmington resident Laura (Yothers) Newman was recently named March Patriot of the Month by the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Newman is a retired Air Force staff sergeant who grew up in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, as part of the Pennsylvania Dutch community. She spoke about her upbringing in a relatively sheltered, hardworking environment, and how she chose a career in the military.

“I was in high school in 12th grade,” she said. “I had a friend I grew up with. We knew each other since first grade. We were talking about military service because I worked in a shoe factory since I was 15 years old. I didn’t want to work in a factory anymore.

"By the time I was 18, I went to a different job; it was a rag factory where you sort the good cotton from the bad cotton. They take that cotton and ship it to Massachusetts and make the dollar bill with linen and pure cotton. I got tired of the fuzz going up my nose, so I looked for another job in Coopersburg. I got on with Lutron Electronics where I put the backs on light dimmers.”

Newman considered each of the military branches before eventually settling on the Air Force.

“I always wanted to be in the military because I watched ‘Combat’ and ‘Rat Patrol,’" she said. "They were my favorite shows. My dad had served in WWII. I didn’t want to go to the Army or Marines because they didn’t treat their women well. I picked the Air Force because I loved jets.”

Signing up in York, Pennsylvania, Newman entered the military on Jan. 20, 1972, and embarked on a globe-trotting career.

“It was the first time I got on an airplane and the third time I had been out of Pennsylvania," she said. "I flew to San Antonio, Texas for basic training. It was six months after I got out of high school because I had to lose weight to get in to the military. I wasn’t fat or anything, but they said I had too much weight.

“When I went to basic training, there were all these different things to learn. That’s when I learned to use an electric washer and dryer. I grew up with a wringer washer.

Newman said there was a mental ward near their quarters. When they marched by, the men in the ward would yell obscenities at them. She said the officers told them to just ignore it.

Newman’s test scores were high enough during basic training that the Air Force wanted her in electronics. As a result, she had to undergo an FBI background check and was sent to Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi for schooling as a Morse systems operator.

“I had a hard time with it,” she said. “I washed back twice with it. They said it was my last chance. The last day I passed.”

After completing her training in Mississippi, Newman received orders to go to Karamursel, Turkey, where she joined an Air Force crew called a "flight."

“I was a shift worker then, it was different," she said. "I was given Able Flight. I was one of the second group of women to ‘invade’ a man’s area as far as occupation. There was only a few of us women on the flights.

"It was horrendous the way the guys were. I grew up around the church. My dad’s side was Mennonite. I went from a Lutheran church to a Bible Fellowship Church. I was planning on being a missionary, but my parents couldn’t afford to send me to college.”

A flight would get three days off at a time. Newman recalled that during these break, the entire flight would leave the base and travel around the country.

“We went all over Turkey,” she said. “I went to Istanbul several times. I loved the bazaar. It changes every two weeks. The vendor may be here and then it would be somewhere else. They loved to bargain. We got candlesticks for 50 cents. We did a lot of haggling there.

“I took a tour of the Blue Mosque. You take your shoes off at the door, nobody’s going to take your shoes. The carpet was very thick and you sink down in it. We went on a tour inside. There were people doing their prayers. Our flight took a boat cruise through the Bosphorus up to the Black Sea and back down again.”

While stationed in Turkey from 1972 to 1974, Newman met her future husband, George, in the chow hall.

“We talked about getting married, so I got my ring over there,” she said. “It was gold with an almost blue diamond in it. They had a lot of gold there.”

At the end of their tour, the Newmans were married in Pennsylvania, with the bride wearing a wedding dress she had made while in Turkey. They couldn't stay in Pennsylvania long, however. The couple returned to San Antonio one day after the wedding because George had to go back to work. Laura stayed in San Antonio for a couple of days and then flew to Taiwan for a two-year tour that lasted from 1974 to 1976.

“It was awesome,” she said. “Every base overseas I adopted. We went all over Taiwan. Chiang Kai-Shek was in power then. I got to see his funeral carriage. It was all glass with his coffin in it and all flowers. It was by itself. I don’t know where it was going.”

Living in Taiwan brought a whole new set of unusual experiences, like having a surprise birthday party during a typhoon or experiencing an earthquake.

“We weren’t supposed to go out during a typhoon, you could get arrested,” she said. “It was my birthday. I didn’t know they were having a surprise birthday party for me where these people lived up on a hill. We had a good time, even though it was during a typhoon.

“When I was in Pennsylvania, I never experienced earthquakes or tornados. When I was there by myself and got us an apartment, it started swaying and I looked outside and all the buildings were swaying. I stood in the archway. I didn’t have any lights on and something came flying at me. It was a flying roach.”

After the end of their tour in Taiwan, the Newmans were sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, from 1976 to 1978. It was at this time that Newman went to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado to take courses in procurement — or base contracting — where she dealt with military vendors — and later learned Computer Integrated Automated Programming.

After Newman had her first child, she received orders to station in Iraklio, Crete, an island in Greece. During her time there, she became pregnant with her second child and was sent to Germany to give birth at the United States Air Force Hospital/Medical Center in Wiesbaden.

“They sent me up too early," Newman said. "They sent me in November before Thanksgiving. I was very upset about that. In December, I did a lot of projects. I was in the maternity ward. For Christmas, I got to go to a German church. I loved their Christmas. We sang in German and I sang right along because my dad was Pennsylvania Dutch and I knew a little bit of the words and I sounded them out and mocked what everybody else was singing.”

It was while Newman was in Germany that the American hostages in Iran were released. Her daughter was born on Jan. 17, 1981, and the hostages gained their freedom three days later, on Jan. 20. Before returning to the United States, the former hostages were taken to the Air Force hospital in Wiesbaden while Newman was still there after having given birth to her daughter.

“I was feeding her and there was a knock at the door,” she said. “They said, ‘Such a pretty redheaded baby!’ They were some of the hostages from Iran. They said they would love to hold her, but they had colds and were wearing masks. They said they did have something for me. They gave everybody flowers. They had gotten so many flowers when they came there.”

Near the end of her tour in Crete in 1981, Newman’s husband retired from the Air Force and the couple returned to San Angelo. Unfortunately, she had to return to Crete in 1983 for further duty, taking her two girls with her while her husband remained in Texas.

“There was an uproar," she said. "I was [in Greece] from 1983 to 1985. Right when I was leaving in 1985, the Greeks had a problem with the Americans. They closed that base and we couldn’t even leave. We couldn’t go over to Athens and take flights to Germany. The military had KLM Airlines to fly us out.”

Newman was again stationed in San Angelo until being transferred to Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio from 1985 to 1989. In 1989, Newman was sent to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin where she retired from military service Feb. 1, 1992.

“When I was at Bergstrom, the Gulf War started,” she said. “They took me out of base contracting. I had my duffle bag packed. The kids were crying, ‘Don’t go!’ They needed negotiators to go over there. However, the Arabs do not do business with women. I still had to keep my duffel bag packed.”

Finishing out her career, Newman became a load planner for aircraft flying out of Bergstrom.

“You’re learning how to load a plane and get it balanced,” she said. “You have to be creative and figure things out on how to balance a plane out. The most awesome part was that every airplane that came in — even the tankers or refuelers — I got to see inside of all of them. The only thing I never got a ride in was a helicopter or the fighter jets.”

Now retired from the military, Newman and her husband lived in Texas until his death in 2004. As part of her service, she received numerous medals and commendations, including three outstanding unit awards, overseas short- and long-term ribbons, the Air Force Longevity Ribbon and Academy Ribbon for noncommissioned officers, four good conduct medals, the National Defense Ribbon and the Marksmanship Medal.

Newman worked at various jobs and volunteered for a number of organizations until moving to Farmington to live with her daughter.

“I never regretted what I did," she said. "I loved my career in the Air Force and I would do it all over again."

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.