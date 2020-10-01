DAR'S 'CONSTITUTION WEEK' A SUCCESS

The members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter (SBM) celebrated and honored Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, by receiving proclamations from Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe, Potosi Mayor Joseph Blount and Caledonia Mayor John Robinson III. The Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills and Potosi libraries also had displays to honor Constitution Week.

SBM thanks Pat Colyer and Joan Dostal, the Constitution Week Committee chairwomen, for working so hard this year. Chapter members will be returning to the American Legion Hall for their meetings starting Oct. 5. After the fire at the American Legion in June 2018, SBM met at the Farmington Library. The chapter thanks Library Director Travis Trokey and his staff for their welcome at that time.