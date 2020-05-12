Data Dash named 'Small Business of the Year'

“In 1999 when Y2K was going on, we had a contract with the state of Illinois,” she said. “There was a bank processing facility right up the street from us. As soon as we would get our operators trained and get them up to speed, they would hire them out from underneath us.

"I had a lady driving from Fredericktown to St. Louis everyday and she came to work no matter what. Originally we looked in Fredericktown and there was newly renovated office space. I looked at it and thought about it over the weekend. That weekend we had a really big rain and that office space flooded.

“I went into Farmington, and talked to City Administrator Jim Dismuke, looked at the incubation building on Landrum Drive on a Wednesday, went back with a check on Thursday, we moved in over the weekend and started operating. We got reduced rent to get started, that was such a big help.

"It worked so well, we moved all our production there. At that time we were running three shifts with up to 99 employees doing a lot of different projects. We bought the building on Progress Drive and moved over there. We moved on a weekend, none of our clients had a disruption of services.”