Data Dash named 'Small Business of the Year'

A Missouri business with a Farmington branch office has won the Small Business Administration (SBA) Eastern Missouri Rural Small Business of the Year Award.
Sue Morton is the president of Data Dash, whose production facility is located in the Farmington Industrial Park. Morton says that their overall focus is to help businesses with looking at automated ways of doing things, or things that can be outsourced.
“From data entry to clerical, opening mail to scanning, we fill an electronic software solution that allows people to archive their documents electronically,” she said.
Normally employing 35-40 people, at the moment Data Dash currently employs about 12 people in Farmington. Morton said that business will be picking up soon with a new contract and potentially several other projects that are currently in the bidding process.
“We just won a two-year contract with the state of Kansas Department of Transportation and we’re actively bidding on several more projects, so it’s right around the corner,” she said. “Right now we have a sign on our door, we are not letting people in, but that will be coming down soon. I really applaud the staff we have. We are considered an essential service, they’ve been coming in every day and working hard, and our clients really appreciate it as well.”
Headquartered in St. Louis, Morton explained how her business ended up doing all of their production in Farmington.
“In 1999 when Y2K was going on, we had a contract with the state of Illinois,” she said. “There was a bank processing facility right up the street from us. As soon as we would get our operators trained and get them up to speed, they would hire them out from underneath us.
"I had a lady driving from Fredericktown to St. Louis everyday and she came to work no matter what. Originally we looked in Fredericktown and there was newly renovated office space. I looked at it and thought about it over the weekend. That weekend we had a really big rain and that office space flooded.
“I went into Farmington, and talked to City Administrator Jim Dismuke, looked at the incubation building on Landrum Drive on a Wednesday, went back with a check on Thursday, we moved in over the weekend and started operating. We got reduced rent to get started, that was such a big help.
"It worked so well, we moved all our production there. At that time we were running three shifts with up to 99 employees doing a lot of different projects. We bought the building on Progress Drive and moved over there. We moved on a weekend, none of our clients had a disruption of services.”
Calling herself something of a “mother hen” for many of her employees throughout the years, Morton takes an active interest in improving career skills and encouraging staff to take part in events outside of the workplace.
Morton is proud of the fact that she has never outsourced work to foreign companies such as India or China. Aside from keeping the work local, this helps with key issues that concern her clients: security, regulatory compliance and accuracy.
“I don’t ever plan to [outsource],” she said. “When you talk about HIPAA guidelines and PCI compliance, they don’t have those rules and regulations, so you don’t really know what’s happening with your data when it goes over there. We can monitor the network and are operating right there locally.”
HIPAA compliance is required for medical privacy and PCI (payment card industry) compliance is for processing credit card payments.
“We did a head to head comparison for our company two years ago on some health claims,” Morton said. “Our accuracy was so much higher and better, for them to clean the data after it came back to them from India would take more expensive resources than doing it right the first time.”
Data Dash has a 99.5% accuracy rating overall and has never lost a document in 26 years of operation.
Being involved with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and some of its initiatives, Morton is hoping that Farmington will move forward with new technology sector jobs in the near future.
“I’m looking forward to creating more opportunities,” she said. “I want Farmington to be the next Silicon Valley. There’s a ton of technology opportunities.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
