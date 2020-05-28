Date set for FHS military graduation




Farmington High School graduates entering the military will have a special graduation ceremony set for June 6 in the field house.

 File photo

As with other schools across the nation, Farmington High School was forced to postpone its graduation ceremony to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most of the school's 2020 graduates will be taking part in commencement exercises planned for July 18, those graduating seniors entering military service will participate in a special ceremony being held June 6 in the FHS Field House.

The graduates being recognized are Daniel Clover, Travis Garcia, Alexander Green, Sebastian Hoffman, Andrew Long, Anthony Meister, Matthew Rotter, Logan Tabor and Darren Winick.

