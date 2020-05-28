Date set for FHS military graduation

As with other schools across the nation, Farmington High School was forced to postpone its graduation ceremony to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most of the school's 2020 graduates will be taking part in commencement exercises planned for July 18, those graduating seniors entering military service will participate in a special ceremony being held June 6 in the FHS Field House.
The graduates being recognized are Daniel Clover, Travis Garcia, Alexander Green, Sebastian Hoffman, Andrew Long, Anthony Meister, Matthew Rotter, Logan Tabor and Darren Winick.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!