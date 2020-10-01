 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Freeman killed in Vietnam
0 comments

David Freeman killed in Vietnam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Freeman killed in Vietnam

David Freeman

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, September 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Sgt. David Freeman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur L. Freeman Jr. of 410 “C” Street, Farmington, was killed in action in Vietnam at 8:30 a.m. September 15, 1970.

Word reached the family at their home Thursday night. The message was brought by Master Sergeant Richard W. Sullivan and was confirmed by telegram Friday morning.

David, 24, was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended Flat River Junior College and Lincoln University at Jefferson City before enlisting in the U.S. Army in November 1968.

He first trained at Fort Leonard Wood and later transferred to the Armored School at Fort Knox, Ky., before being sent to Vietnam as a tank commander.

About three months ago, David was transferred to Troop C, 3rd Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry and was most recently located in Quanz Tri in the DMZ. His assignment was as gunner on a small scout helicopter.

David was the recipient of nine medals and awards and ribbons. These included the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Flight Wings, Purple Heart, Good Conduct, National Defense, Vietnamese campaign, Vietnamese Service and Expert Firing Badge.

The Freemans have received two letters from David’s buddies in Vietnam, one of them from one of the survivors of the crash in which David was killed. Details of his death were not available, however, at press time.

He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur L. Freeman Jr., a brother, Thomas, a senior at Farmington High School; three sisters, Mary Ellen, a freshman at FHS and Margaret, a seventh grader, and a married sister, Michelle, Mrs. Ray Cravens of St. Ann. He is also survived by his fiancée, Miss Marilyn Pinson of Elvins.

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning at 10:00 o’clock at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, conducted by Rev. Father Buchheit.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 483 of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church formed an honor guard at the church. The soldier’s father is assistant scoutmaster of Troop 483 to which David also belonged.

Interment was in the new Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of the Cozean Funeral Service.

American Legion services were held Monday evening at the funeral home; V.F.W. services were Tuesday evening at 8:00 and Holy Rosary was at 7:00 on Tuesday evening.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A Crowning Achievement!
News

A Crowning Achievement!

Editor's note: In the print edition of The Farmington Press, the article incorrectly states that there is no homecoming parade planned for thi…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking gadget that would seem to be almost a necessity when preparing a specific food item — and the k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News