David Freeman killed in Vietnam

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, September 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Sgt. David Freeman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur L. Freeman Jr. of 410 “C” Street, Farmington, was killed in action in Vietnam at 8:30 a.m. September 15, 1970.

Word reached the family at their home Thursday night. The message was brought by Master Sergeant Richard W. Sullivan and was confirmed by telegram Friday morning.

David, 24, was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended Flat River Junior College and Lincoln University at Jefferson City before enlisting in the U.S. Army in November 1968.

He first trained at Fort Leonard Wood and later transferred to the Armored School at Fort Knox, Ky., before being sent to Vietnam as a tank commander.

About three months ago, David was transferred to Troop C, 3rd Squadron, 17th Air Cavalry and was most recently located in Quanz Tri in the DMZ. His assignment was as gunner on a small scout helicopter.

David was the recipient of nine medals and awards and ribbons. These included the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Flight Wings, Purple Heart, Good Conduct, National Defense, Vietnamese campaign, Vietnamese Service and Expert Firing Badge.