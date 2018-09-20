20 YEARS 1998
Fielding Chandler, long-time resident and well-known member of the Boy Scouts of America, turned 100. Chandler was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Kevin Engler proclaiming Friday, Sept. 4, 1998 as "Fielding Chandler Day." Chandler also appeared on the Today Show on the Willard Scott portion of the birthday segment.
A proposal by the city of Farmington to give employees pay increases based on job performance was rejected by the workers’ union.
Fire ravaged through the Little Tikes Commercial Play Systems, Inc. facility in a four-alarm blaze which resulted in unknown thousands of dollars in damage and response from 28 fire departments.
Firefighters responded to an alarm at Little Tikes around 3:56 a.m. There was a skeleton crew of roughly 20 workers maintaining operations after a Labor Day holiday at the facility and had noticed smoke coming from an area of stacked shipping cartons in the rear of the plant. Upon arrival by the fire department, flames could be seen coming from the southeast corner of the plant.
Everyone was evacuated and the long battle of extinguishing the blaze ensued.
The futures of approximately 750 employees was uncertain but a statement from President and General Manager Larry Blackburn addressed the eminent concerns of employment and assured operations would resume at the heavily damaged plant. They were thankful no one was injured.
30 YEARS 1988
The Farmington Police Department investigated the disappearance of a 23-year-old Christopher Allyn Quinn of the 400 block of KREI Boulevard in Farmington who was last seen on Aug. 3 after leaving his job at Iron Mountain Forge Company in Farmington.
The Farmington Police Department and officials of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated two attempts of arson at the Broadway Restaurant in Farmington.
40 YEARS 1978
Mr. and Mrs. Lyman Sullivan of Oak Street in Farmington celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary with their family and friends. The couple had two sons, Aubrey and Bob.
A fire that destroyed the home of Nancy Minks on Forster Street was determined to be intentionally set according to the state fire marshal. The data shows that the fire was of an incendiary origin. The findings were forwarded to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Burglars broke into a home on Sixth Street taking valuables but also went on a rampage throughout the house, causing severe damage. The resident was in the hospital at the time of the burglary.
The burglars took 24 piece set of china, cook stove, fishing equipment, half a frozen hog, vegetables, chickens, canned goods and bed linens.
The basement windows were shot out with what appeared to be a BB gun. Several items were broken with a hole shot in the side of the television set.
Henry Pratt brought in a banana squash to the newspaper office weighing 27 pounds along with another weighing 97 pounds. Henry said he did nothing unusual to spark this remarkable growth of these vegetables.
50 YEARS 1968
David A. McFadden, DO began the general practice of osteopathy in association with James Armantrout, DO at the Farmington Clinic.
Miss Janice Bryant was crowned queen of the Farmington Fall Festival during the half time of the Farmington-Crystal City Football game. Mrs. Douglas Ross and Bob Greif crowned Miss Bryant.
Her first attendant was Miss Mimi Fischbeck, second attendant was Miss Beth Starnes, with Miss Claudia Winebarger and Miss Judy Towler tying for third attendant.
Cheslie and Edith Head celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home in Coffman with a basket dinner and all day open house. All of their children and extended family and close friends were in attendance.
“The Restless Ones,” considered the most successful motion picture yet produced by Evangelist Billy Graham, played at the Corral Drive-In in Farmington. This film deals imaginatively and dramatically with the teen-age crisis.
60 YEARS 1958
Hopkins Cafe re-opened after being closed for redecorating and remodeling. Mr. and Mrs. Blair Hopkins invited the public to see the changes made.
David Colson authorized the newspaper to announce that he would seek re-election to the office of Prosecuting Attorney of St. Francois County on the Republican ticket in the General election in November.
The new 1959 Buick was on display at the Fitz Chevrolet Company in Farmington. General Motors called it “The Car” and stated “a new generation of great Buicks is truly now here.”
C.S. Fitz and his sons, Tom and Milton invited the public to come by and inspect the new Buick.
Leroy W. Sherrill, season apprentice, US Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy A. Sherrill of Farmington received an honor man certificate and an engraved identification bracelet during recruit graduation at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois. Leroy was selected honor man by his instructors, Company Commander and fellow company members.
