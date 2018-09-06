20 YEARS 1998
Visitors to Farmington on Oct. 3, could expect to be thrilled by breath-taking aerial tricks by the Magic Team and other topnotch aerobatics performers during a scheduled air show. There were also arrangements for a military fly-over with F15s. A finale would be a Hot Air Balloon Wedding for some lucky couple to be selected from the contest drawing.
Thanks to the pictures in the Daily Press Leader, two suspects were behind bars after stealing Gerber and Buck knives from the Farmington Grandpa’s Discount Store.
30 YEARS 1988
Three Farmington R-7 teachers paid a visit to Chicago to study Marva Collins’ much heralded and immensely successful motivational teaching techniques. Kaye Giessing, Alice Johnson and Helen McDaniel were the three teachers taking part in the classes.
Farmington participated in a nation-wide memorial to the Trail of Tears. Congress officially recognized the Trail of Tears as the seventh national historic trail. To mark the 150th anniversary of the Trail of Tears, a wagon train retraced the route and made a stop in Farmington.
The St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled approved plans for financing an Intermediate Care Facility. The home, originally expected to cost around $250,000 would now cost around $272,000. It would house up to eight patients and will have respite care available for a ninth.
40 YEARS 1978
Burglars were unsuccessful in trying to steal a battery from a Ford tractor at the Farm Equipment Company. They were successful, however, stealing parts of a motor from a 1973 Ford Mustang from a resident at the East Gate Trailer Park in Farmington.
The 1978 version of the Farmington Knightettes made a debut with a pre-season scrimmage and opened season play with DeSoto. Members of the varsity squad were Cindy Wigger, Mary Hirsch, Marty Greif, Beth Detring, Lori Mell, Teresa Burcham, Dana Quinn, Laura Layton, and Connie Light. Mary Burcham and Julie Boyd were managers.
What was one of the oldest homes in Farmington turned into a twisted, smoking hulk when it was gutted by a fire of undetermined origin. The wooden frame home at 319 Forester St. was totally engulfed in flames when firemen arrived at the scene. The residents were not at home at the time of the fire.
Burglars made away with an undetermined amount of meat, candy, cigarettes, and money in an overnight attack on Tonanzio’s Pizza House on Jackson Street. Burglars gained entrance by removing an air conditioning unit from a window in the rear, then entered through the space.
Two new deputies began their duties with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. They were Donny Price, who had been serving as the dispatcher for the county and Sam Noel, a Flat River native.
50 YEARS 1968
The lower portion of the lighted football scoreboard was put in place in preparation for the opening football game with Crystal City. United Bank donated the lower portion of the scoreboard which tells the number of downs and yardage to go.
The theme of the Prince and Princess Contest at the annual Doe Run Homecoming was "The Land of Oz." The contestants walked down the Yellow Brick Road to the stage decorated with the rainbow and castles. Cowardly Lion was Gary Hampton, the Scarecrow was Stephan Wichman, and The Tin Man was Tommy Hampton. The Bad Witch was played by Beth Wichman and the Good Witch by Jean Hampton. Dorothy was portrayed by Ann Wichman, who was also the narrator.
The new Prince and Princess for 1968-69 was Roberta Lacey and Joe Barnhouse, sponsored by Goforth’s Roofing.
Jaycee Bob Bone won the new 1968 Chevelle and 100 gallons of gasoline by signing up the most new Jaycee members.
60 YEARS 1958
Edward L. Wichman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arvil E. Wichman of Doe Run, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, San Diego, California. The graduation marked the end of nine weeks of boot camp.
County Fair highlights were the presentations of awards. Jerry Bob Griffin was the winner of the Beef Grooming, John Hager was runner-up.
Ronnie Detring was presented a trophy for having the Champion Fat Steer in the Junior Division.
Bernard Cleve, an FFA member, received a trophy from Jim Purcell, President of the Jaycees. The St. Francois County Fair was held each year for FFA and 4-H members. Trophies were awarded by the Farmington Jaycees to the Grand Champion of each class of livestock.
Miss Ruby Josephine Fitzgerald, daughter of Mrs. Golda Marie Sailing, of Farmington enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and will received her boot camp training at the US Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland. Josephine was a graduate of St. Joseph High School of Farmington.
One of the coolest months of August on record occurred this year. The month, according to St. Louis papers, was marked by exceptionally cool days and nights for this time of year.
