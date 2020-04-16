DAYS GONE BY

■ Bruce Watkins, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Watkins, who was considered to be a super picker and played a variety of musical instruments, left for Nashville and was on his way to being a “Nashville Super-Picker.”

50 Years – 1970

■ The Farmington City Council met and held the swearing in of newly-elected officials, at which time Hank Forsythe was elected acting mayor. Also, a representative of each of the five liquor stores in town were present with their attorney, Raymond Roberts, who asked that the council review an ordinance, that was 16 years old, which allowed one liquor store per 1,000 population. It was pointed out that the census would show that Farmington has a population of 7,000 instead of 5,000 and the new count would allow at least two more liquor stores.