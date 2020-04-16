DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Mineral Area Regional Medical Center announced that Jack Sebastian was elected chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees. Jim Eaton, vice-chairman, and Dr. Joseph Sage was elected to a three-year term on the board. Dr. Dale Wheeler was the new MARMC hospital chief of staff.
■ Little Miss Nightline Pageant entrants for 1990 were: Allison Eller, Aimee Engler, Cassie Farris, Lacey Hopkins, Holly Ladd, Katy Luetkemeyer, Katy Mell, Stacy Mell, Keeley Miller, Cynthia Nash, Katelyn Peterson, Myranda Starkey, Heather Probst, Amy Buckley, Tasha Brown and Tami Lynn Todd.
■ The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees announced that Dr. Charles Cozean, well-known opthomologist in Cape Girardeau, formerly of Farmington, and the Cozean family made a significant contribution to Mineral Area College. The Mineral Area College Learning Center was dedicated to the memory of the Cozean family’s father, Mr. Charles Hugo Cozean Sr., and was named the C.H. Cozean Learning Resources Center.
40 Years – 1980
■ A fire burned about four acres of grass on land adjacent to McCormick Acres on Highway EE. It was quickly extinguished.
■ Farmington’s new library had begun taking shape and awaiting finishing details. The library won donations of more than $12,000 from city residents to be used for fixtures and furniture.
■ The Farmington Municipal Court courtroom received a revamping and included a new bench with railing, a bailiff’s table and a court clerk’s desk. Most all the work was completed by the city’s parks and recreation workers.
■ St. Joseph Catholic School presented awards to the following students in math, reading, excellence, effort, leadership social studies, and citizenship: Chris Baechle, David Maloney, Carol Sickman and Christine Baker.
■ Rod Crabtree, an employee of Heck’s IGA store, was named DECA Student of the Week and was an employee of Heck’s IGA Store.
■ Bruce Watkins, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Watkins, who was considered to be a super picker and played a variety of musical instruments, left for Nashville and was on his way to being a “Nashville Super-Picker.”
50 Years – 1970
■ The Farmington City Council met and held the swearing in of newly-elected officials, at which time Hank Forsythe was elected acting mayor. Also, a representative of each of the five liquor stores in town were present with their attorney, Raymond Roberts, who asked that the council review an ordinance, that was 16 years old, which allowed one liquor store per 1,000 population. It was pointed out that the census would show that Farmington has a population of 7,000 instead of 5,000 and the new count would allow at least two more liquor stores.
■ Congressman Bill Burlison released the news that a site for a new city post office had been selected by Postmaster General Winton Blount. An 84,000-square-foot site at the southwest corner of Columbia and Main streets, through to Harrison Street was selected.
■ Warrant Officer Reginald Cleve received his commission in graduation ceremonies at the United States Aviation School at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
60 Years – 1960
■ Bill Stewart, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Stewart, was the winner of the first-place trophy awarded in the Farmington Jaycee Safe Driving-E-O which was conducted at Lee’s Shopping Center parking lot. Second place winner was Norman Lee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Lee. Third place winner was Richard Dugal, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Dugal. All were seniors at Farmington High School.
■ The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce installed the following new officers: John Pigg, president; Jim Etherton, first vice-president; Dudley Pautz, second vice-president; Don Henderson, secretary; Bill Wedekind, treasurer; and Jim Purcell, state director.
■ In cooperation with the National High School Poetry Association, members of Miss Leilah Rickus English II Class submitted poems for judging. Seven of those entered were selected for publication in the national magazine, “Anthology of High School Poetry.” The people whose poems were selected were: Jan Blumenberg, Marilyn Crawford, Michelle Jones, Stuart Landrum, Sue Spain, Dick Stockenberg and Patty Wilson.
■ Winners in the Annual Jaycee-Sponsored Easter Egg Hunt were Ricky Will, Donna Brune, Barry Johnson, Lynn Karraker, Brad Little, Phillip Lowry, and Oliver Starnes. About 175 children participated in the hunt.
■ Twins of the week were George Kenneth and John Richard Mackley — the sons of the late Milburn Mackley and the late Sylvia Mackley — and the foster sons of Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Cozean.
70 Years – 1950
■ Farmington and other county towns had a cutback in postal service under the orders of Postmaster General Jesse Donaldson. This service cutback was prompted by the recommendation of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations that expenditures be reduced by $25,000,000 for the fiscal year after the postal department operated at a $550,000,000 deficit for the 1950 fiscal year.
■ Farmington High School track team member Vernon Harrington won the 100-yard dash with a time of 10.3 seconds at the county meet. This was a 10th-of-a-second off the county record set by a Farmington dash man — Bugg — in 1930, and tied by another Farmington ace — Doughty — in 1947.
■ State Hospital No. 4 owns a registered Holstein cow which completed a lifetime production record of more than 100,000 pounds of milk. Farmington Grace Ormsby is the 2179th Holstein to produce more than 100,000 pounds of milk.
■ The home of Carl Kiepe in Libertyville burned to the ground, with a total loss of the building and the furnishings and clothing. Only a few tools were saved. The fire started from a kerosene stove in the frame house.
