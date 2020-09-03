DAYS GONE BY

Nine people were killed in a two-car accident south of Fredericktown. Six of them were from the same family. A car driven by John Samples reportedly went out of control and hit the car driven by John Sadowski head on.

Harold Showalter was hired as the director of the Presbyterian Home for Children. They live off campus. Mrs. Showalter was a former schoolteacher.

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Pipkin celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 30, 1905 after three weeks of courtship.

60 Years – 1960

Smiley Burnette, television’s Ole Frog and comic in hundreds of westerns, was the central attraction in Farmington for the windup of an all-Farmington summer selling spree. Seventy-five Farmington merchants underwrote Burnette’s appearance here in town, according to Dr. G. L. Watkins, president of the chamber of commerce, and Leonard Vargo, chairmen of the chamber’s retail promotion committee. Merchants also gave out more than $500 in prizes.

Archie Keating, a second-year student at Farmington High School, went to Jefferson City and presented Governor Blair with a crayon portrait he had drawn of him. Archie lived at the Presbyterian Home.