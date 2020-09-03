DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Actors from the Mineral Area had the opportunity to test their dramatic skills in a classic of the American stage when auditions for “Dark of the Moon” were held at Mineral Area College. The show was the offering of the Mineral Area Community Theatre group that utilizes the talents of dramatic art students from MAC and members of the community.
Higher fuel prices caused by the Middle East crisis could force reduction in Missouri highway construction maintenance if the prices continue for more than a short period of time. “A 19-cent increase in prices during a year would reduce by about $26 million the amount of work that could be done,” said Wayne Muri, chief engineer of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department.
A Greeley, Colorado, man made an unscheduled stop in Farmington when the 1968 Cessna airplane he was piloting ran out of gas and crashed in a field near Farmington Middle School. Scott Douglas Neal was in route from Ardmore, Oklahoma, to New York City, but would have been happy to make it to the fuel pumps at Farmington Regional Airport. Neal walked away from the cash uninjured.
40 Years – 1980
Farmington High School’s pom-pom squad team was made up of Janeane Gibbs, Lori Blair, Susan Hartshorn, Renee Seitz, Tammy Blanton, Dana Dugal, Jill Fryman, Jill Meyer, Nancy Glick, Wendy Ventimiglia, Sherri Morton, Lisa Williams, Penny Buckley, Jamie Boyd, Melinda Kay, Lisa Shaw and Kelly Blevins.
Members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce welcomed another new business to town — N-Joy Ceramics. The business was formerly located on Old Fredericktown Road.
Ted Westmeyer of Farmington contributed the first $200 to the Larry Landers’ Salary Fund. Westmeyer hoped to raise the money that Landers lost by being absent from work as a dispatcher at the county jail when his daughter was injured in an auto accident.
Ron Bockenkamp was the official winner of the state representative Democratic Party race. The secretary of state certified the election. Bockenkamp’s opponent, William Black, had five days to file a suit for a recount. Once that suit was filed, a preliminary hearing would take place within five days.
50 Years – 1970
Sally Fitz of Farmington was picked for Pert Golden Girls with the Marching Mizzou Band. The Pert Girls not only front Marching Mizzou but doubled as band members for the 1970-71 school year at the University of Missouri –Columbia.
Circuit Judge J. O. Swink issued an order calling for the convening of a grand jury. St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Clinton R. Roberts indicated there were several serious matters which needed to be investigated, including a possible arson. Members of a grand jury were selected to investigate the allegations of a First State Bank of Bonne Terre employee. Federal investigators were working at the bank where financial problems had developed. The bank employee turned himself in with a bond of $10,000 and also resigned his position with the bank.
Nine people were killed in a two-car accident south of Fredericktown. Six of them were from the same family. A car driven by John Samples reportedly went out of control and hit the car driven by John Sadowski head on.
Harold Showalter was hired as the director of the Presbyterian Home for Children. They live off campus. Mrs. Showalter was a former schoolteacher.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Pipkin celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 30, 1905 after three weeks of courtship.
60 Years – 1960
Smiley Burnette, television’s Ole Frog and comic in hundreds of westerns, was the central attraction in Farmington for the windup of an all-Farmington summer selling spree. Seventy-five Farmington merchants underwrote Burnette’s appearance here in town, according to Dr. G. L. Watkins, president of the chamber of commerce, and Leonard Vargo, chairmen of the chamber’s retail promotion committee. Merchants also gave out more than $500 in prizes.
Archie Keating, a second-year student at Farmington High School, went to Jefferson City and presented Governor Blair with a crayon portrait he had drawn of him. Archie lived at the Presbyterian Home.
Cimarron was billed, not only as the biggest steer in the world, but also as practically an impossibility. He was out of a Brahma cow and sired by an American buffalo. His owners, Mr. and Mrs. Davis, knew that he was the only such hybrid in existence. Cimarron appeared at the annual St. Francois County Fair.
Twins of the week were Sharon and Karen Elders, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Burnell Elders. Mrs. Elders was the former Delores Allen of Farmington.
Playing at the Ritz was “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” starring Tony Randall, Neville Brand, Archie Moore, and Patty McCormack.
70 Years – 1950
The Womack area was the proposed site for a hydrogen bomb plant if the water supply was found available to be sufficient according to Raymond Roberts, Farmington attorney who returned from sessions with top leaders at Washington D.C. The area at Womack — midway between Farmington, Fredericktown, Ste. Genevieve, and Perryville — was one of three possible sites in Missouri mentioned for such a plant.
Things were really humming at the county draft board. Six young men were called for induction and another six were ordered to report for induction.
It was unusual to see football players in action before school starts, but Farmington High’s Knights took advantage of the new state athletic association ruling that high schools could start football practice Aug. 15 or shortly thereafter.
