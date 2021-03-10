DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Main Street in Farmington was chosen as the site of a new police station as voters passed the bond issue to fund the construction. The tract of land chosen for the station was purchased from First State Bank. Plans for the new building were presented to the council and the proposed building was to occupy over 10,000 square feet, compared to the previous facility that had 1,800 square feet.
St. Francois County Savings and Loan was the first Super Corporate Contributor to Country Days when they presented a check to Country Days officials.
St. Francois County continued to be one of the largest growing counties in the state. The county had a 14.8 percent increase in population over the last 10 years according to the U.S. Census. The county’s population rose from 42,600 in 1980 to 48,904 in 1990 — a growth rate of well over 4.1 percent.
40 Years – 1980
The Farmington City Council gave a strong vote of confidence to the design firm working on the city’s downtown renovation project. The design firm General Designs, Inc. worked with Farmington since the city’s initial interest in receiving an Urban Development Action Grant surfaced. The council met in a special session to reaffirm its confidence in the company’s work and passed an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with the firm for work on the sidewalks in the central business district.
The city of Farmington was able to turn over the final check in the payment for the completion of the city barn, which was built following the disastrous Halloween fire which destroyed the old barn and much of the equipment.
The Farmington Fire Department responded to a fire at 202 Overton St., involving a two story apartment building. The fire was contained to the upstairs bedroom where a mattress had caught fire.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Govreau of Farmington celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a surprise open house at their home.
50 Years – 1970
Army PFC Richard D. Kennedy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Kennedy, Route Two, Farmington, received the Army Commendation Medal in Vietnam. The medal was awarded for meritorious service.
Newly elected officers of the Farmington Rotary Club were Bill Bradshaw, director; Emory Hall, vice president; Elliott Straughan, director; Paul Lober, president; Timon Romburg, director of club service; and Larry M. Burns, secretary.
Farmington residents were in for one of the liveliest city elections in recent history, according to information provided by the office of city clerk after the filing deadline. Every office open for election was contested this year except for the two-year term for alderman in Ward II where incumbent James Gifford was unopposed. In addition to the offices to be voted on, there were three annexation proposals submitted to the voters. Areas considered at that time were Wulfers Subdivision, Westmount Development, and the Sago Tract, just west of Farmington Community Hospital.
60 Years – 1960
Hahn’s Shoe Store in Farmington and the Basement Shoe Center gave away two beagle puppies. Each store held a contest, “Big Boy Guessing Contest.” A man’s size 37-AA shoe was filled with marbles and customers were to guess how many marbles were in the shoe. Winners would receive one of the English beagle puppies.
F.L. Revoir, incumbent, filed for re-election to the office of mayor of Farmington. Mr. Revoir was completing his first term as mayor and the city feels he has done a credible job.
Jack Holley’s Doe Run Wildcats proved themselves to the great of the state when after being seeded only third in their regional play, they captured third place in the Missouri State Class S Tournament and came within the reaches of the “proverbial hair” in winning first. Doe Run had never reached the finals of a state tournament and Farmington Public High School had made it only once.
Welcome signs were erected by St. Francois County’s 4-H clubs. The signs were erected on the major highways near the county entrance. The F.F.A. Class of Farmington High School made the frames for the signs and assembled them.
70 Years – 1950
Antiques which were lovingly cared for by women of Farmington community were displayed for a period of time at Long Memorial Hall. The exhibit was sponsored by Circle Seven of the Memorial Methodist Church.
Mrs. Vivian (McCurdy) Tetley, wife of Lionel Tetley passed away after being involved in a traffic accident near Sedalia, Missouri. Mrs. Tetley was married to Lionel on April 23, 1949.
Three of the main reasons for the Knights’ outstanding season in basketball could be summed up by “smart coaches.” Walter Marsh, popular young coach at Farmington High School, was called into the army in the middle of the basketball season and was replaced by another young coach from Missouri University, Bob Schuste. Farmington basketball teams’ final record was 24 wins against two defeats.
The Farmington Knights B Basketball team ended the regular playing season with a victory over Festus. They ended their season with 13 wins and one defeat.
Playing at Edwards & Plumlee Theatre was the movie, “To Please a Lady,” starring Barbara Stanwyck and Clark Gable.