DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

The corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Main Street in Farmington was chosen as the site of a new police station as voters passed the bond issue to fund the construction. The tract of land chosen for the station was purchased from First State Bank. Plans for the new building were presented to the council and the proposed building was to occupy over 10,000 square feet, compared to the previous facility that had 1,800 square feet.

St. Francois County Savings and Loan was the first Super Corporate Contributor to Country Days when they presented a check to Country Days officials.

St. Francois County continued to be one of the largest growing counties in the state. The county had a 14.8 percent increase in population over the last 10 years according to the U.S. Census. The county’s population rose from 42,600 in 1980 to 48,904 in 1990 — a growth rate of well over 4.1 percent.

40 Years – 1980