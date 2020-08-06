DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

Ken Buckley won the election again for sheriff of St. Francois County, receiving 3,170 votes, or 48 percent of the vote cast in the election compared to Gene Archer’s 2,859 votes, or 43 percent of the vote. Larry Maxwell received 328 votes, while Dearl Miller got 143 votes.

A mother and her 8-month-old baby were injured in an auto accident involving a Greyhound bus. Regina Hayes and her daughter were traveling west on Karsch Blvd., making a left onto Washington Blvd. when the vehicle collided with a Greyhound bus traveling east on Karsch, hitting the passenger side of the vehicle. Ms. Hayes and her daughter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Matt Murdick and Darla Williams were named the most valuable swimmers at an awards program for the Farmington Swim Team. Wayne Hanley was high point swimmer for the boys ages 15-18. Donna Atkins was the high point swimmer for the 11-12 age group of girls. Christina Miller was the top point winner in the 13-14 girls group, Tom Burcham was the high point winner in the boys’ 13-14 group. Doris Dobbs was high point winner for girls ages 15-18.

Mr. Robert Smith and Glenna (Woodward) Smith celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the United Memorial Methodist Church.

50 Years – 1970