DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Farmington High School’s marching band and other schools in the area began rehearsing for the soon to start 1990-91 school year and football wars that kick off in early September.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Detring were surprised with a reception in honor of their 40th wedding anniversary. The reception was given by their children.
Joan Henderson, a maintenance department employee at the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center was named the July “Employee of the Month.”
Several Farmington residents went on a trip to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Kim Karraker and Nancy Stone, Farmington High School foreign language teachers, chaperoned the group of students. On the trip was David Buerck, Christie Cole, Keith Jennings, Julie Kennon, Sam Pratt, Stephanie Shoulders, and Maria Manikatos.
Voters struck down the ban on Sunday sales by a margin of 615 votes. Other issues on the ballot was the annexation of the Knob Lick School District by Farmington R-7 School District. By a margin of just six votes, Knob Lick voted in favor of the annexation.
Two of the tightest races were County Auditor Sandra Skaggs and Second District County Commissioner Les Copeland. Both were narrowly defeated. Skaggs was defeated by Judy Ellis by a total of 47 votes. Les Copeland was defeated by Bill Bradley by a total of 52 votes.
40 Years – 1980
Ken Buckley won the election again for sheriff of St. Francois County, receiving 3,170 votes, or 48 percent of the vote cast in the election compared to Gene Archer’s 2,859 votes, or 43 percent of the vote. Larry Maxwell received 328 votes, while Dearl Miller got 143 votes.
A mother and her 8-month-old baby were injured in an auto accident involving a Greyhound bus. Regina Hayes and her daughter were traveling west on Karsch Blvd., making a left onto Washington Blvd. when the vehicle collided with a Greyhound bus traveling east on Karsch, hitting the passenger side of the vehicle. Ms. Hayes and her daughter were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Matt Murdick and Darla Williams were named the most valuable swimmers at an awards program for the Farmington Swim Team. Wayne Hanley was high point swimmer for the boys ages 15-18. Donna Atkins was the high point swimmer for the 11-12 age group of girls. Christina Miller was the top point winner in the 13-14 girls group, Tom Burcham was the high point winner in the boys’ 13-14 group. Doris Dobbs was high point winner for girls ages 15-18.
Mr. Robert Smith and Glenna (Woodward) Smith celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the United Memorial Methodist Church.
50 Years – 1970
For the first time in many elections, constitutional amendments created as much interest among voters as did the few contests for party nominations according to results from the primary election. Two of three amendments did pass, but St. Francois County voters turned thumbs down on two of them. The amendment allowing for judicial reform passed. Failing in the county and the state was a proposal, backed by Governor Warren E. Hearnes and the Missouri Highway Department, for the construction of toll roads.
An unusual turn of events was in the constitutional amendment to allow the state treasurer to succeed himself. By a rather close vote, the amendment passed statewide. In St. Francois County, the proposition lost 1,882 to 1,438.
Airman Edward M. Green, son of Alf Green of Knob Lick, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. M.M. Carver celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house.
60 Years – 1960
Serving his second term in office, Sheriff Clay Mullins, of Farmington, was re-nominated in the primary election on the Republican ticket. Ken Buckley, Flat River businessman was the winner in a furiously contested race for the Democratic nomination for St. Francois County sheriff.
Residents of the Presbyterian Home for Children were entertained by the Farmington Rotary Club at Wilson Rozier Park. About 100 from the home, as well as children and staff members’ wives and families of Rotarians, enjoyed the annual picnic.
Twins of the week were Larry and Gary Sitze, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Roderick K. Sitze of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
Parke M. Banta won the Republican nomination for congressman from the 8th District over Harry V. Meador of Fredericktown.
A late spurt by purchasers of U.S. Savings bonds during the Independence Drive that ended July 4 pushed St. Francois County over the quota assigned and Chairman John Holden of the county committee reported that the total amount bought represented 125 per cent of the quota. The goal set by state officers for this county was $115,920 in Series E bonds. More than $145,000 of this type of bond were sold.
The second annual fly-in at the Farmington Airport was attended by 46 planes, the largest number to attend any fly-in held in the state in 1950. More than 70 people were guests of the airport and participated in activities that included a trip through the Farmington Hosiery Mill, as well as swimming and airplane races during the day. More than 1,000 local people visited the airport to watch the activities.
Besides a lack of rain in July, St. Francois County suffered a dry season in marriages in the month following the usual good June report. From the first day of July until the 14th, the Office of Recorder of Deeds Dixie Robinson in the Courthouse issued not one marriage license.
Playing at the Ritz Theatre was Montana, starring Errol Flynn and Alexis Smith. Also showing was the Dalton Gang, Four Days Leave, Dancing in the Dark and Backfire.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!