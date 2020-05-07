DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Plans were shaping up for the 1990 Country Days celebration. Lots of activities were planned and it was announced that the Clydesdales might make an appearance. They weren’t able to appear, however, due to miscommunication that occurred.
■ Father’s of Farmington’s 1990 prom-goers provided parking valet services at the event. The men opened car doors and parked the vehicles.
■ Dorothy Huff Trigg passed away in the fall of 1989 but left behind a sizeable amount to charity which would be distributed by the St. Francois County Circuit Clerks Office. One of the organizations that benefited from her contribution was Farmington Presbyterian Church. There were at least a dozen organizations that received donations from her contribution.
■ At a Knob Lick School Board, meeting, members voted against switching transportation to Fredericktown High School for the districts high school students. They would be transported to Farmington High School.
■ Jennifer Kollmeyer a sixth-grade student at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Farmington won first place in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Earth Day Poster Contest. In order to be eligible for the Earth Day Poster Contest, Kollmeyer had to win at the county level where she placed first.
■ Farmington Elks Lodge 4765 purchased 16 United States flags to be placed in local elementary classes. The flags were presented to Mike Barks, director of Elementary Education.
40 Years – 1980
■ Members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Joni’s Country Craft and Gift Store to Farmington with a ribbon cutting. Owners were Joni and Larry Hutchings.
■ A single wound inflicted by a long, thin knife blade took the life of 21-year-old Pamela Bedford as she was babysitting in the home of Melvin Rector, located south of Doe Run. The residence remained under investigation by the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab out of Cape Girardeau.
■ A 1,000-gallon fertilizer trailer full of ammonia overturned on Liberty Street while being pulled by a tractor. The trailer overturned when the pin attaching it to the tractor broke. Luckily the ammonia did not spill out of the container.
■ An automobile accident occurred as a pickup driven by Robert Cleland of Farmington ran off Valley Forge Road after colliding with an automobile driver by Linda Jeffers of Farmington. Robert Cleland was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible fractured ribs and laceration.
50 Years – 1970
■ Two young men were killed north of Farmington when one of their tires blew out and the car went out of control and went down an embankment, throwing both victims from the car. James Skaggs and Terry Norton were both killed in the accident.
■ Jaycees and Jaycee wives were installed at the annual banquet. Those installed were Mr. Ron Ohmes, Mrs. Ohmes, Herb Sheets, Glen Robinson, Dr. Jerry Boring, Glen Sago, Bob Bone, Ken Rankin, Jon Blunt, Robert Kollmeyer and Charles Boyd. Jaycee wives installed were Mrs. Pat Bone, Mrs. Betty Vogt, Mrs. Louise Rogers, Mrs. Alice Robinson and Mrs. Beth Blunt, president.
■ Charles Smith who owns and operates the Butterfield Flower Shop in Farmington opened a second shop in Bismarck. The Bismarck shop will be managed by Mrs. Marie Howard.
■ The Farmington Knights won their third straight M.A.A.A Track and Field Championship at Central High School’s Rebel Stadium. They accomplished this despite strong opposition from the Valle of Ste. Genevieve Warriors who finished second. Farmington had 71 points to Valle’s 64 ½.
60 Years – 1960
■ The Farmington municipal swimming pool underwent its first remodeling operation in its history. When it opened, patrons had a wading pool for children no more than 18 inches deep.
■ The city officials and water plant personnel of Farmington received congratulations from the Division of Health of Missouri in a letter by Dr. S. B. Beecher, health officer, on the excellent record of the city of Farmington. Given special commendations were Mayor Fred Revoir, Water Superintendent Denver Ratliff, City Clerk Fred Karsch, and the St. Francois County Health Department.
■ Miss Alma Steiner, primary teacher in the Doe Run School system, was honored with a program and reception at the new gymnasium in Doe Run. Miss Weiner taught for 34 years in the Doe Run School.
■ Twins of the week were Thomas Edward and Linda Ruth Hunting, the son and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Hunting of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
■ Commencement exercises took place at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. Robert Wood, county superintendent, awarded the diplomas and perfect attendance certificates. Because of a chicken pox outbreak, some students were unable to attend their cap and gown ceremony.
■ Four Farmington students represented the Knights at the state Class B outdoor track and field meet at Columbia. They were Al Shinn, Vernon Harington, Ray Detring and Pete Mell.
■ About 500 students from three of Farmington’s public schools, as well as the Lutheran and Catholic schools, threw a spotlight on clean up with a parade through the business district led by the Farmington High School Band. They paraded with placards reading clean-up, paint-up, fix-up, and slogans, brooms and mops.
■ Scott Brent of Farmington, Route 2, was seriously injured when he was thrown under a hay rake while working at his farm. He was dragged for some distance when the horses became frightened and ran away after they were hit with sparks from burning corn stalks.
■ Mr. and Mrs. John Mueller observed their Golden Wedding Anniversary with a renewal of their marriage vows, an open house and a breakfast served for the family.
