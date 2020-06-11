DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Little Miss and Master were crowned at the 9th Annual Little Miss and Master Competition. The winners were Ashley Roberts, daughter of Tami Roberts; and Chad Marler, son of Jerry and Kim Marler. They were sponsored by L & J Boarding Home. First runners-up was Meagan Clifton, daughter of Calvin and Lisa Clifton; and Marcus Hoehn, son of Matthew and Joanne Hoehn. They were sponsored by Rosemary’s Flowers. Second runners-up were Katie Mae Mell, daughter of Paul and Ann Mell; and Charlie Weaver, son of Michael and Sherri Weaver. They were sponsored by First State Bank.
■ Nearly 200 entries in the Country Days parade made this the biggest in festival history. Best of parade was First State Bank; the Farmington Regional Medical Center; Fluer De Lis Nursing Home; and Maloney Wright and Robbins. Honorable Mention was given to the Mineral Area Program.
■ The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant at a residence in Farmington and confiscated a pistol, drug paraphernalia, and $17,000 in cash. The money was confiscated by the DEA and 90 percent was returned to the St. Francois County Sheriffis Department. According to the new Asset Forfeiture Program of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), any assets purchased with drug money can be confiscated by law enforcement officials.
40 Years – 1980
■ Pamela Sue Yeager, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Yeager of Farmington, was among the contestants for the title of “Miss Jefferson County Rodeo Queen.” She was a graduate of Farmington High School and began showing horses at the age of 13 and showed appaloosas.
■ Dan Peek Days, which included the former America bandmember in concert, were held at Six Flags Christian Family Weekend.
■ Mark Stanfield was named top winner in the Farmington Swim Team Bike-a-Thon. He was presented with a G.E. Blaster II Tape Track Player donated by Wal Mart.
■ No fancy title, no fancy words, just plain “old Bill White,” is the way this local country singer wants to be known. It started when he was seven or eight years old when he received a guitar from Davis Music Store in Farmington. As a young boy he used to sit with his ear to the radio and dream. In 1945 he wrote his first song, “I Hate to See the Rain Fall on My Window Pane.” He recorded six songs and his wife Mary joined him on a duet recording gospel songs. After Bill White retired from 18 years of work with the Trimfoot Company and seven years with Farmington Manufacturing Company, he had more time for his music.
50 Years – 1970
■ Miss Joyce Elaine Dement, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Dement, graduated from the Barnes School of Nursing.
■ The Farmington Board of Aldermen announced that work was beginning on the new West Liberty bridge near the Farmington Community Hospital entrance.
■ Seven 4-H members attended the 25th State 4-H Club Week at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Martin Johns accompanied Gary Morris, Larry Belknap, Stephen Oehler, Nickolyn Shelley, Donna Gaugel, Fran Pope, Betha Shelley and Mrs. N.C. Shelley, junior leader advisor.
■ Petty Officer First Class F.A. (Hank) Heberlie, U.S. Navy, was assigned as Navy recruiter for this area replacing Chief George Poddig.
■ Larry Cleve, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. D. Cleve, received his Bachelor of Science Education Degree from Southeast Missouri College in Cape Girardeau.
60 Years – 1960
■ Timothy Lynn and Thomas Randall Wann were the twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wann, Jr. of Farmington.
■ St. Francois County was one of the few counties in the Eighth Congressional District that showed an increase in population since 1950, having jumped from 33,276 in 1950 census to 36,302 in the last count taken.
■ Robert McLaren, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.J. McLaren of Farmington received a Master of Arts in Zoology degree from the University of Missouri.
■ Cliff A. Lalumondier announced his candidacy for re-election to the office of County Assessor.
70 Years – 1950
■ Crews got ready for the 1950 opening of the Farmington swimming pool. Ash Moore was in charge of getting the pool ready. Moore went to considerable trouble to clean the pool, repair equipment, install a new pump motor, and perform other small jobs.
■ Frank W. May was sworn in as St. Francois County’s prosecuting attorney, succeeding W. E. Coffer who resigned due to illness.
■ Personnel at State Hospital No. 4 honored the institution’s superintendent for 25 years of service.
