DAYS GONE BY

■ No fancy title, no fancy words, just plain “old Bill White,” is the way this local country singer wants to be known. It started when he was seven or eight years old when he received a guitar from Davis Music Store in Farmington. As a young boy he used to sit with his ear to the radio and dream. In 1945 he wrote his first song, “I Hate to See the Rain Fall on My Window Pane.” He recorded six songs and his wife Mary joined him on a duet recording gospel songs. After Bill White retired from 18 years of work with the Trimfoot Company and seven years with Farmington Manufacturing Company, he had more time for his music.