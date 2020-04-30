DAYS GONE BY

■ Cindy Cook, a Burger Chef employee, was the DECA Student of the Week. Cindy stated that the DE program helped prepare her for the job market.

■ Farmington residents in the neighborhood of the Trimfoot Shoe Company had problems with a bantam rooster which no one claimed in the neighborhood. He was strutting around the area, disturbing residents by awakening them at the crack of dawn with his distinctive charm. The rooster was on the wanted list by the Farmington Animal Control officer who had been unable to catch the rooster in traps.

■ A Farmington Police Department report stated that a stolen car was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office. The car, a 1970 Ford Maverick owned by Cindy Becker, was stolen from Century 21 Real estate property. In other reports a resident of Spruce Street had items removed from his 1978 Dodge van outside his residence. Other incidences of the same nature were reported around the town of Farmington during same period of time.

50 Years – 1970

■ The children of St. Paul’s Lutheran School presented the operetta of Hansel and Gretel. The leading characters were played by Michael Marler, Sandy Smith, Sherri Henderson and Danny Detring. Each pair performed different nights.