DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Kelly Miller Circus came to town at the Maple Valley Shopping Center and entertained crowds, with around 4,000 tickets being sold.
■ Southeast Missouri Community Treatment Center’s Aquinas Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center in Farmington held an open house. Guest Speaker was Dr. Keith Schafer, director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health. Senator Danny Staples and representatives Frank Ellis and Bob Ward were also in attendance.
■ The Farmington Masonic Lodge did their part in the city’s annual cleanup day conducted. The crew consisted of Vernell “Fibber” McGee, Charlie Arnold, Gene Cole, Harold Sumpter and several children from the Presbyterian Home for Children. They cleaned up a whole section of town.
■ McDonald’s of Farmington sponsored a “Friendship Balloon Launch” for 35 members of the Growing Room Preschool at Memorial Methodist Church.
■ Sheltered workshops across the state of Missouri welcomed the public after Governor John Ashcroft proclaimed the week of April 22-29 an official “Open House.” The event commemorated the 25th anniversary of the state’s sheltered workshops and saluted the 6,500 disabled adults gainfully employed in the state’s 88 sheltered workshops.
40 Years – 1980
■ Cindy Cook, a Burger Chef employee, was the DECA Student of the Week. Cindy stated that the DE program helped prepare her for the job market.
■ Farmington residents in the neighborhood of the Trimfoot Shoe Company had problems with a bantam rooster which no one claimed in the neighborhood. He was strutting around the area, disturbing residents by awakening them at the crack of dawn with his distinctive charm. The rooster was on the wanted list by the Farmington Animal Control officer who had been unable to catch the rooster in traps.
■ A Farmington Police Department report stated that a stolen car was recovered by the Sheriff’s Office. The car, a 1970 Ford Maverick owned by Cindy Becker, was stolen from Century 21 Real estate property. In other reports a resident of Spruce Street had items removed from his 1978 Dodge van outside his residence. Other incidences of the same nature were reported around the town of Farmington during same period of time.
50 Years – 1970
■ The children of St. Paul’s Lutheran School presented the operetta of Hansel and Gretel. The leading characters were played by Michael Marler, Sandy Smith, Sherri Henderson and Danny Detring. Each pair performed different nights.
■ A turkey hunter, Paul Thomas, was severely injured by a shotgun blast while turkey hunting in rural Ste. Genevieve County. There was another hunter present on the farm and saw a movement and shot and when he went looking for what was shot he found the other hunter, who was shot in the neck.
■ Jerry Mothershead was named one of the top four winners at the Southeast Missouri Science Fair in Cape Girardeau. Jerry, a senior at Farmington High School, is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mothershead. He was awarded a Navy Science Cruise however he had a prior commitment to the Navy and would instead enter the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.
■ Bill Bone was honored in Honolulu, Hawaii, as one of America’s top life insurance salesman. He sold $2,761,200 face value of life insurance during 1969.
60 Years – 1960
■ Farmington’s fourth annual Jaycee sponsored homecoming was held at Farmington City Park. There were stands set up and local talent performed.
■ Larry and Richard represented Farmington High School; Bob Hampton represented Doe Run High School; and Bob Boyd, St. Joseph High School at Boy’s State in Warrensburg, Missouri.
■ A 7-year-old boy was killed when he darted into the path of an oncoming loaded log truck. The boy was leaving his home and was crossing the road to reach the school bus. The bus had not yet stopped and did not have its stop arm out yet. The log truck had come to a halt and the boy ran into the side of the truck, striking his head on a log and falling under the wheels of the truck.
■ The selection of the 1960 Queen of St. Joseph High School and of the St. Joe Hornets was determined and Miss Elaine Wilfong, a senior, was crowned by the athletic director of St. Joseph High School. Her escort was Glenn Van Doren, class of 1960, and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Van Doren of Farmington.
■ Twins of the week were Judy and Jerry Will, children of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Will of DeLassus.
70 Years – 1950
■ Al Shinn, 15, had the distinction of winning the county shotput title two consecutive times and was probably the only athlete to do the trick. He won his specialty by throwing the 12-pound shot a county record of 46 feet 3¾ inches erasing the old mark by a foot.
■ Vernon Harrington, a junior at Farmington High School, exhibited the speed and form that brought him two county records in three years of competition. He flew over the 200-yard hurdle in 23.6 seconds, lowering the previous 25.1 mark set by a Farmington runner.
■ The Farmington’s Cubs opened the 1950 ball season sporting new uniforms provided through the generosity of Joe Barr and the Kirby Cleaners of the Lead Belt in Farmington. The uniforms were field gray with blue trim and red lettering. They had blue caps and blue and red socks.
