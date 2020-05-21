DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Adam Cannon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Cannon, and Jacob Dugal, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Dugal, took first and second place in the annual Pinewood Derby sponsored by Farmington Pack 418. By placing in the pack contest, Adam and Jacob were eligible to contend in the district contests at Mineral Area College.
■ Truman Elementary School third-graders toured the Farmington Press Advertiser. They were shown the day to day operations of the paper.
■ The main concert at the 1990 Farmington Country Days starred Louise Mandrell. Hometown hero Edward Blaine led the parade. There was also a Memories of Elvis show, as well as other planned events, rides, and crafts.
■ Farmington Press Advertiser Managing Editor Ed Trainor was named to the nation’s “Golden Dozen” editorialists by the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Edition. For Trainor, this was his second time that an editorial he penned received national notice.
40 Years – 1980
■ According to the Missouri Division of Employment Security, the impact of the Chrysler Corporation’s shutdown of its truck assembly plant in Fenton was felt strongly in St. Francois County. Between St. Francois and its surrounding counties, the number of jobs lost was in the hundreds.
■ Bernice Jones, St. Francois County chief deputy clerk, was honored with a luncheon in recognition of her retirement. She had been employed with the county eight-and-a half-years.
■ The senior class of Valle Catholic School in Ste. Genevieve toured the Trimfoot Shoe Company plant for its senior field trip. The trip was held to give the class an idea of the job potential available to them locally.
■ A “dish” antenna designed to pick up television signals from satellite transmissions made the rounds of several homes in Farmington. The dish, owned by Tom Tinsley of Russ TV and Appliance, was seen parked in the yards of Raymond Marler, The Petersons, and other locations.
50 Years – 1970
■ James Larmer, a senior at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau, completed his student teaching in the Arcadia Valley School District. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Larmar of Doe Run.
■ Florence Bone and Shirley Thomure were injured when their cars collided as one of the vehicles was pulling onto the highway. Mrs. Bone was thrown from her vehicle, receiving back injuries and abrasions. Mrs. Thomure was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
■ First State Bank of Farmington awarded $500 scholarships to Linda West and Janet Baker.
■ Farmington High School girls’ tennis team won its second match of the season, beating Central 4-2. This victory left them with a season record of two wins, one tie, and three losses. The men’s tennis team wound up its long season when it was defeated in the first rounds of the district meet held at the Flat River and Farmington courts. The Knights’ record for the season was three wins, nine losses, and one tie.
■ Gale Hartman, along with his family and co-workers, were officially welcomed to Farmington with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Hartman purchased the Volkswagen agency located on Ste. Genevieve Ave.
■ Marilyn Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newell Jones of Farmington, was a soloist with the Stephens College Symphony Orchestra during its special honors concert.
60 Years – 1960
■ Doe Run High School graduated 12 students. Sharon Raby was class valedictorian, and Alma Whaley, class salutatorian. Eighth-grade diplomas were also handed out at the ceremony.
■ A total of about 2,000 students and townspeople viewed the “Atoms at Work” exhibit sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The van-type truck was on display at the courthouse square and visited several schools.
■ Commander Harold O. Duncan was aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS HANCOCK (CVA-19), on a two-week training cruise off the coast of California. The HANCOCK was preparing for deployment to the Far East in mid-July. Harold lived in Farmington and was employed by St. Joseph Lead Company.
■ Johnny Seay, Robbie Boswell, and Mike Reynerse took part in a piano recital at Baldwin Hall in St. Louis, accompanied by their teacher, Miss Mayme Giessing. Seay was presented a National Music Federation pin for having won a superior grade for three successive years.
■ The week’s twins were Charlene and Marlene Allen, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Allen of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
■ Aviation Cadet Wallace A. Gieringer, son of Arnold Gieringer, was at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where he received six months of training in combat-type airplanes before being commissioned a second lieutenant and pilot in the Air Force.
■ Mike Bequette, one of the outstanding scouts of Farmington and the Senior Scout Troop, was chosen as the local delegate to the World Jamboree of Boy Scouts to be held in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
■ The Farmington High School Class of 1950 graduated 67 members.
■ The Senior Mothers Club gave a dance party for the Farmington High School graduating class at Long Memorial Hall. A majority of the senior class members enjoyed an evening of chaperoned entertainment by the senior mothers and their husbands.
■ Chief Yeoman Harold Alexander, was the newly elected secretary of Branch 53, Fleet Reserve Association in Great Lakes, Illinois. He was the son of Mr. And Mrs. John Alexander of Farmington.
■ The 1950 Class of Doe Run High School graduated 13 students. Dan Barnhouse was the class president with George Watkins and James Wooldridge holding other offices of the class.
■ The Farmington Alley Team, consisting of Ash Moore, Asbury Hopkins, Joe Merseal, “Cotton” Henson, Bob Morek, and Bob Rariden, won the Farmington City Bowling League Championship after defeating the titlists of the B and C leagues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!