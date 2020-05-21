DAYS GONE BY

■ Farmington High School girls’ tennis team won its second match of the season, beating Central 4-2. This victory left them with a season record of two wins, one tie, and three losses. The men’s tennis team wound up its long season when it was defeated in the first rounds of the district meet held at the Flat River and Farmington courts. The Knights’ record for the season was three wins, nine losses, and one tie.

■ Gale Hartman, along with his family and co-workers, were officially welcomed to Farmington with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Hartman purchased the Volkswagen agency located on Ste. Genevieve Ave.

■ Marilyn Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newell Jones of Farmington, was a soloist with the Stephens College Symphony Orchestra during its special honors concert.

60 Years – 1960

■ Doe Run High School graduated 12 students. Sharon Raby was class valedictorian, and Alma Whaley, class salutatorian. Eighth-grade diplomas were also handed out at the ceremony.

■ A total of about 2,000 students and townspeople viewed the “Atoms at Work” exhibit sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The van-type truck was on display at the courthouse square and visited several schools.