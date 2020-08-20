DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The board of directors of Commerce Bank of St. Francois County announced that Robert E. Smith would be appointed chairman and would work out of the Commerce Bank in Farmington. That post was resigned by James Eaton, who left Commerce Bank.
Farmington Mayor Mike O’Brien spoke deliberately into the microphone as he had just placed the first official 9-1-1 call to the city’s new 911 emergency dispatch. Mayor O’Brien asked Central Dispatch if they could tell where he was calling from and the dispatcher stated that the number was assigned to City Hall, 110 West Columbia Street, Farmington. Mayor O’Brien stated that the installation and monthly 9-1-1 service charges would not be added on to the bills of the telephone customers.
When 1990 census figures were released, the seat of St. Francois County had an unprecedented growth of over 25 percent over the last decade. Roger Hoehn stated that he suspected the population total to be at least 10,500.
An official Community Betterment Group was organized in Doe Run. The group would use the results of a community survey to establish their betterment goals and chart a course of action. A total of 220 Doe Run residents completed and returned the survey that was distributed. A number of issues claimed substantial support. 82 percent of the surveys completed felt that Doe Run needs an improved dog control ordinance, stricter rules for cutting weeds and maintaining weed control along roads and alleys, get rid of unusable cars and junk. Also, to incorporate the town of Doe Run.
Farmington city fathers were disappointed with the preliminary 1990 census count. Mayor Mike O’Brien reported to the council that he received the preliminary count which pegged the city’s total current population at 9,832. That figure indicated growth of just 1,562 residents since the 1980 census was taken.
The city of Farmington’s 1989 property tax rate of .67 per $100 of assessed valuation would remain unchanged after a vote taken in which the city council unanimously agreed to leave the rate unchanged for the next year. City Administrator Roger Hoehn stated that 48 cents of the tax levy would continue to be applied to the general fund and 19 cents would go to debt service.
The Farmington School District R-VII Board of Education voted to accept the annexation of Knob Lick School District beginning in July, 1991. This meant that Knob Lick School would have one more year of operation before the 72 students, kindergarten through eighth students, would attend classes in the Farmington school.
40 Years – 1980
Missouri farmers experienced the worst year for corn crops in the history of the state of Missouri. St. Francois County farmers were hit unusually hard by the hot summer.
Legal obstacles that would have prevented a three-day rock concert to be held in St. Francois County were cleared and if the concert’s plans for providing health and sanitation standards met with the county’s approval, the Labor Day concert weekend would go on. The line-up ranged from Medallion, Voyager, Zephyr, Tanglefoot, Firepenny, and Missouri Breaker.
Several people from Farmington invested in the new Farmington Cablevision and were in attendance for the hookup of the new system. They were Bill Cooper, Tom Legan, Rolla Gordon, J. Faulkner, Bob Mell, Charlie Earls, Rusty Straughn, Larry Jones, C.H. Ketring, Charles Medley and Tom Earls.
A new solid waste removal ordinance and a discussion of the intersection of Karsch Blvd. and Washington Street was the topic of discussion at the Farmington Board of Aldermen meeting. The new solid waste ordinance set basic guidelines for the disposal and hauling of garbage. All trash disposal of Farmington residents must be in approved leak proof and water sealed containers.
The board unanimously supported a motion to contact the Missouri Department of Highways and Transportation about the intersection of Karsch and Washington. The intersection was the scene of a two-car collision which killed one youth and injured six others.
The new city library officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting. The board of aldermen, the mayor, and the chamber of commerce helped Librarian Laura Massie open the facility.
50 Years – 1970
The largest St. Francois County Fair in history was held with the main attraction being Jeanie C. Riley. Miss Riley was one of the most sought-after television and personal appearance charmers in show business. There was a Demolition Derby, Country-Western Night, wrestling matches, Rose City Rides, and a Missouri Western Horse Show.
Reverend and Mrs. Emmett S. Harter were surprised with a 40th wedding anniversary celebration at the residence of their son and daughter-in-law.
A fire totally destroyed the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Mayberry in Farmington. No one was home at the time of the fire and the home was a total loss. Bill was the owner and operator of the Southside AG Market in Farmington.
The 1970 St. Francois County Fair opened with a bang and a record of approximately 5,000 in attendance. The Demolition Derby was the main attraction and Dwight Harrington of Farmington went home with the $300 purse.
There was also music, horse show, wrestling and the Jeanie C. Riley show.
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Dement celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with friends and relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. George T. McCall celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary by moving into their new home they purchased. They also celebrated with a dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Glen Stotler.
Two people were seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident on Karsch Boulevard. The vehicle was traveling east on kirsch Blvd. at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road on a curve. It went about 80 feet down a ditch, then skidded sideways. Two of the occupants were thrown out of the car.
All three passengers were taken to the local hospital.
60 Years – 1960
The lack of moisture and above average temperatures were combining to reduce crop yields in much of the St. Francois County area. The rain that had fallen the last two months were very spotted and did not extend over a very wide area. Some corn crops had not gotten a good rain since they were planted.
The public library now has a modern air-conditioned reading room available for book enthusiasts, as well as an expansion of a new book shop located at the rear of the library quarters where patrons are allowed to return their books without an overdue fine.
Twins of the week were Stephen Lindsey and Melanie Dunaway, children of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dunaway and were newcomers to the Farmington area.
Mel Weems well known businessman was elected chairman of the St. Francois County Democratic Central Committee.
Grover H. Norman of Farmington, was a candidate for a member of the State Legislature as representative from St. Francois County on the Republican ticket.
Mr. Norman was a former judge of St. Francois County Court, having served as associate judge from the first district before moving to Farmington.
A picnic and meeting for the Ozark Association of the Blind was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Moranville. A program was given on the demonstration of use of the tele-a-touch machine being used for the deaf and blind.
Record attendance marked the fourth annual Farmington Homecoming sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Mert Mirly and his Rhythm Steppers played during the two days and organ music was provided. Bill Plater, noted cartoonist, drew caricatures of many of the children and adults that attended.
Twins of the week are the McClard twins, Theodore Ruffing and Thomas James, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Arlie R. McClard of Farmington.
Two St. Francois County 4-H’ers were on the District Dairy Judging Team. They were Bob Kollmeyer and Harold Simms Jr. of the U & I 4-H Club.
70 Years – 1950
Nineteen county youth passed their senior and junior Red Cross lifesaving examinations held at the Farmington swimming pool by John Williams of Rivermines, the authorized county instructor for the Red Cross. Those receiving the senior lifesaving badge were Donna McClaskey, Caroline Carnahan, Margaret Overall, Bob McClaren, Bucky Adams, Betty Beer and Peggy Fraser.
There were 12 youth — 14 years old or younger — who passed the junior tests. They were Sally Appleberry, Mary Martin, Barbara martin, Shirley Kropp, Catherine Carnahan, Mary Ann Dowell, Edwin Conrad, Donald Radle, Elma Overall, Judy Hanschen, Donna Valle, and Jim Boyd.
A 15-year-old Gumbo youth admitted to a series of burglaries and stolen cars in this and the Jefferson County area. He was arrested by the St. Louis Police Department for an auto theft in St. Louis. The juvenile and his brother were also involved in other thefts including the Lead Belt Sporting Goods Store and the Missouri-Illinois Railroad depot.
Two men were arrested in St. Charles in connection with the burglary of Jack’s Bar on Highway 61-67, Cantwell Parker Inn, and a tavern/restaurant in Fredericktown.
Celebrating with services and a basket dinner, the congregation of the Doe Run Methodist Church observed the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the church. The church building is the second on the original lot, the first burned down. The church was started August 8, 1888 and has grown to 156 members. The Reverend Henry McDowell was the pastor.
A new well to increase the water supply to Farmington was shot. The well, 640 deep, was shot six times with between 60-75 pounds of solidified glycerin, making a large cavity similar to that of a cistern to store the water until it is needed. The well was located on city property back of the Douglass School on West Liberty St. and replaced the one that failed some time back.
Plans for the 1950 St. Francois County Fair were completed and distributed.
The voters of the Doe Run School District approved by a vote of 180-49, a proposal to bond the district for $32,500 for building improvements. The passage of the bond issue assures Doe Run a new building to supplement the one now handling an increasing number of students. The plans were to erect and equip a separate grade school building on a site next to the one occupied by the present building.
Work was started on the building of a new dairy barn at the farm of the Presbyterian Orphanage northeast of Farmington. The barn will have 12 stations, a mill room, two feed rooms and a shower.
The first men from St. Francois County to be inducted into the service under the recent resumption of drafting have been ordered by Local Board 98 to report for induction. The six were Harold Since, Carl James Plummer, Harold Dale Johnson, Charles H. Radford, Richard Lee Turner, and Elza Emory West Jr.
Ma and Pa Kettle Go to Town, starring Marjorie Main and Percy Kilbride, was playing at the Ritz Theatre in Farmington.
