DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

The board of directors of Commerce Bank of St. Francois County announced that Robert E. Smith would be appointed chairman and would work out of the Commerce Bank in Farmington. That post was resigned by James Eaton, who left Commerce Bank.

Farmington Mayor Mike O’Brien spoke deliberately into the microphone as he had just placed the first official 9-1-1 call to the city’s new 911 emergency dispatch. Mayor O’Brien asked Central Dispatch if they could tell where he was calling from and the dispatcher stated that the number was assigned to City Hall, 110 West Columbia Street, Farmington. Mayor O’Brien stated that the installation and monthly 9-1-1 service charges would not be added on to the bills of the telephone customers.

When 1990 census figures were released, the seat of St. Francois County had an unprecedented growth of over 25 percent over the last decade. Roger Hoehn stated that he suspected the population total to be at least 10,500.