DAYS GONE BY

Senator Lyndon B. Johnson made a stop in St. Francois County when his plane landed at the Bismarck airport. Senator Johnson, who was the Democratic vice-president candidate, was en route between Missouri cities and stopped in to meet with of St. Francois County Democratic candidates.

Twins of the week were Darrel Glenn and Carol Lynn Shannon. They are the daughter and son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Shannon of Farmington.

70 Years – 1950

October came to an end with the record of the driest month of 1950. The total rainfall for the month was only .87 inches. A year prior, the rainfall for the month amounted to 8.41 inches.

As a result of an increase in the price of lead on the New York market, the St. Joseph Lead Company announced a general wage increase of 25 cents per shift and was based on the price of lead bonus clause in the union contract which called for a 25 cent hike for every cent increase in the pound selling price.

A tag day to benefit the children of the Farmington Home in St. Francois County was nothing new to the community. This annual custom, last held in 1948 and otherwise interrupted during the war years only, provided the opportunity for all people to manifest their interest, their love, and their concern for the 76 children, presently living at the home.