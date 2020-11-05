DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The Farmington City Light and Water Department considered collecting a $25 security deposit for city sewer service. The Water and Sewer Committee of the city council recommended in favor of the sewer security deposit, and the matter would come before the full council for a vote. The Light and Water Department possibly would begin adding an interest charge onto bills paid after the due date.
The Farmington High School Knights football team rose to their potential as they crushed Potosi by a score of 21-7 for the 4A District 2 championship. A roller coaster season saw Farmington begin the year with three straight losses and end with three straight wins. Noted players mentioned in the article were Mike Landrum, Brian Vargo and Mark Noble.
People with sports, work-related and other injuries no longer have to drive long distances to be treated for their ailments, thanks to a rehabilitation center that has opened in Farmington. The Farmington Sports and Rehabilitation Center id a joint venture of Farmington Regional Medical Center, Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Rehab Choice, Inc.
Omega Unlimited Promotion donated 13 teddy bears to the Farmington Police Department. Police officers will keep the bears in their squad cars and give them to children who are injured in wrecks or affected by domestic disputes.
Farmington dignitaries and Country Mart officials were on hand for the grant opening of the new Country Mart supermarket in Farmington. Individuals attending the ribbon cutting were Marsha and Bob Hufford, owner of Country Mart; Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien; Wayne Gott, co-owner of Country Mart; Betty Gott; Carolyn and Max Pinner, co-owner; and Kathy and Stan Reiner, store manager.
40 Years – 1980
A little help from Mother Nature combined with hot national state, and county races produced a record number of voter turnout at the polls. County Clerk Arthur Hulsey predicted a 17,000 voter turnout. Final figures showed Hulsey was only a few votes off, with 16,950 county residents showing up at the polls.
It was Farmington voters that secured the county court vote for Republican Ted Westmeyer and provided most of his margin for victory. Kenneth Moore was the second new member of the county court with 2,994 votes over Ron VarVera. Kenneth Buckley returned as sheriff, Damon Black retained his post, Juanita Stam returned to the treasurer’s office and C.H. Cozean to the post of public administrator. Coroner Ted Boyer retained his position.
Orman Day was the lucky winner of a $75 grocery shopping spree sponsored by Xi Theta Sigma of Beta Sigma Phi. Carol Faircloth, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, presented the certificate with Leo Dugal present.
The 29th Annual Rotary Auction was said to be the most successful the organization has ever held. About 75 percent of the members of the Farmington’s business community donated gifts and items for the auction.
Residents of the Fleur de Lis Nursing Home were removed from their rooms when a fire alarm sounded. An electrical shortage was determined to be the responsible agent in the case.
50 Years – 1970
Lynn Karraker and Mike Koppeis are two drama students from Farmington High School that appeared in the story by Edgar Lee Masters entitled “Spoon River Anthology.” Other students in the production were Daniel Thomure, John Moynihan, Mimi Landrum, Judy Green, Tom Kile and Jack Dedert. There were also numerous “behind the curtain” students like Mary Ann Hager, Stephen Osborn, Randy Fitzgerald, Debbie Starnes, Jack Dedert, Judy Graham, Kathy Sikes, Buena Brown and Jeri Brundage.
Farmington Homecoming Queen candidates were Fern Cole, Student Council; Carol Politte, Black Knight Band; and Ruth Ann Cleve, Pep Squad.
The Farmington A&P Store was robbed of an undetermined amount of cash, according to John Beam. The robbery occurred in the evening and involved a single armed bandit who was wearing a mask. The robber approached the checkout clerk, Mrs. Jones, and asked for the cash in the register. A customer entered the store while the robbery was still in progress and informed a clerk who was in the other part of the store. The clerk notified the sheriff’s department and they put out an alert to all area police departments.
Miss Kimberly Thomas was crowned Little Miss Farmington by Mrs. Lois Witzig, of television station KTVI’s Romper Room. Mrs. Witzeg placed the crown on Miss Thomas’ head as the “Bunny” watched along with last year’s queen, Miss Karon Miget. Miss Cindy Brooks was the first runner-up.
60 Years – 1960
There was a good turnout despite the low temperatures for the Kiwanis Halloween Parade. The parade started at Long Memorial Hall and the costume contest was held at the Court Square with prizes awarded in two divisions. Mrs. Harry Sebastian and Larry Sebastian, dressed as bums; Kathleen McClintock as a spaceman; Pat Pfaff as an angel; Tony Tharp as an Indian; Clarence Tharp as a hobo; Roger Hoehn as a bum; Jerry Mothershead as a scarecrow; Becky Reynierse as an Indian maiden; Nancy Shaefer as a Chinese woman; and Mrs. Willard Smith as a tombstone.
Miss Mary Ann Rickus, a senior, was crowned Homecoming Queen at the first annual Farmington Homecoming held on the school’s new football field. Flat River beat Farmington 25-20. Candidates were chosen by each of the three classes. The king candidates were members of the football squad and the queen candidates were chosen from the pep squad. In addition to Rickus and her escort, Roger Foreman, who represented the senior class, Sandy Dugal and Charles Waldron represented the junior class, and Edna Gordon and Eugene Crites were the sophomore candidates.
Senator Lyndon B. Johnson made a stop in St. Francois County when his plane landed at the Bismarck airport. Senator Johnson, who was the Democratic vice-president candidate, was en route between Missouri cities and stopped in to meet with of St. Francois County Democratic candidates.
Twins of the week were Darrel Glenn and Carol Lynn Shannon. They are the daughter and son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Shannon of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
October came to an end with the record of the driest month of 1950. The total rainfall for the month was only .87 inches. A year prior, the rainfall for the month amounted to 8.41 inches.
As a result of an increase in the price of lead on the New York market, the St. Joseph Lead Company announced a general wage increase of 25 cents per shift and was based on the price of lead bonus clause in the union contract which called for a 25 cent hike for every cent increase in the pound selling price.
A tag day to benefit the children of the Farmington Home in St. Francois County was nothing new to the community. This annual custom, last held in 1948 and otherwise interrupted during the war years only, provided the opportunity for all people to manifest their interest, their love, and their concern for the 76 children, presently living at the home.
The largest membership in Girl Scout history, more than a million-and-a-half girls and adult advisers celebrated Girl Scout Week. The week was made up of seven service days.
Playing at the theater was the film “Broken Arrow” starring James Stewart.
