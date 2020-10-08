DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

Jailer Rodney Campbell was beaten by three inmates at the county Jail. Rodney Campbell was the third jailer to be injured by inmates. Jailer Harold Tetter was beaten earlier in the year by inmates. Sheriff Hickman expressed his frustration at the inadequacy of the jail. He believed there needed to be a stricter policy put into place to give the jail greater security, but less freedom for the prisoners. A previous lawsuit by Public Defender Ron Pedigo made several changes in jail conditions. Sheriff Hickman stated he had $5 million in lawsuits against him and the jail. Counties can be sued for negligence of jail conditions.