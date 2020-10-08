DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The Farmington Black Knight Band invited all band alumni to participate in the pre-game activities at Homecoming 1990. The alumni was invited to get their instruments out and participate in the school fight song prior to the homecoming game.
State and local officials dedicated a 1.9 mile section of the Route 32 bypass that runs through Leadington and Flat River. This project had been talked about starting back in 1951.
The busiest weekend since Country Days is now the Farmington Homecoming weekend. An improved Knight squad would take on Ste. Genevieve Dragons with homecoming scheduled for halftime. Also on the weekend agenda was the Farmington Fall Festival with the chili cook-off contest downtown cake walks and bargains, as well as the St. Francois River Rendezvous with black powder shooting, knife throwing and fire starting. The event was held at the Farmington Industrial Park off Highway 67.
Charles E. Carleton, principal of Farmington High School, announced that William A. Berck, Jamie S. Danesi and Lindley A. Pearsall were named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They were commended for their outstanding performance on the 1989 PSAT/NMSQT test which placed them in the top five percent of more than one million students who entered the 1991 Merit Program by taking the qualifying test.
40 Years – 1980
Jailer Rodney Campbell was beaten by three inmates at the county Jail. Rodney Campbell was the third jailer to be injured by inmates. Jailer Harold Tetter was beaten earlier in the year by inmates. Sheriff Hickman expressed his frustration at the inadequacy of the jail. He believed there needed to be a stricter policy put into place to give the jail greater security, but less freedom for the prisoners. A previous lawsuit by Public Defender Ron Pedigo made several changes in jail conditions. Sheriff Hickman stated he had $5 million in lawsuits against him and the jail. Counties can be sued for negligence of jail conditions.
Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert (Pete) Naeger celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at their home.
Homecoming queen candidates were Pam Boesch, Sonya Nicholson, and Cheri Byington.
50 Years – 1970
There were several men in the service from this area. They were Army Private Stephen A Hoehn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles A Hoehn. He completed a 10-week medical corpsman course at the US Army Medical Training Center in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. Gary N. Merseal, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Merseal, was promoted to Army specialist four in Vietnam. Col. Raymond F. Aquilina, commander of the Army ROTC at the University of Missouri-Columbia was promoted to the grade of Cadet Second Lieutenant and assigned as 2nd Battalion Tactics Officer in the UMC Tiger Brigade.
When President Nixon was host to a gathering of 4,000 labor leaders on Labor Day, Army Private First Class Dwayne Johnson of Farmington took part in a colorful military pageant given for guests on the White House lawn.
The Farmington Community Hospital Auxiliary gathered to look at the displays of items that were to be available at the November bazaar. Mrs. Stuart Landrum presided over the meeting and welcomed the group attending and stated that $530 had been made at the spring trash and treasure sale for the benefit of the bazaar.
Mr. and Mrs. George Conrad of Farmington celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a surprise gathering given by their two daughters.
Business and Professional Women of the Farmington club attended Fall District Conference. They were Mrs. Fame Flippin, Mrs. Helen Young, Dr. Lois Ward, Mrs. Anita Patt, Mrs. Katherine Nebling, Mrs. Nell Cleve, and Mrs. Marie Stewart.
60 Years – 1960
The 25 Gardeners Club held a luncheon at citypark for city employees and officials.
Farmington Press twins of the week were Janette and Annette Harvey, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Harvey of Leadwood.
Plans were completed for the Annual Public Auction sponsored by the Farmington Rotary Club and scheduled to take place on the City Drug Store parking lot. Complete listing of items were published in the newspaper.
The Monday Club celebrated its 60th anniversary year with a luncheon held by the newly elected officers and non-official members.
Mrs. J. C. Morris, one of the early members of the Monday Club, presented a history of the club comprising interesting facts about the club from its organization in 1900 to the present.
70 Years – 1950
Melvin Kollmeyer of Farmington, in his 11th season of 4-H project work, was selected by the Danforth Foundation as outstanding 4-H club member in the field of leadership in the county. Melvin was the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kollmeyer. The foundation was established by William H. Danforth, head of Purina Mills of St. Louis, and awards are made to top-ranking boys and girls in the Midwest each year. Starting in 1940 Kollmeyer had completed three beef and nine dairy projects, two strawberry projects and one farm electricity project.
Although Local Board 98 had received no October orders for inductions, the state Selective Service System ordered the county board to have 15 more youths report for physical examinations in St. Louis. This made the total of 110 in five groups that have been processed from this county since the resumption of the draft in August.
Playing at the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre was Chain Lightning starring Humphrey Bogart.
J. W. Sarff, senior, and Shirley Jo Harter, junior, were crowned king and queen of the annual Farmington High School Carnival. They were crowned by the 1949 king and queen, Andy Kono and Elaine Jones, who presided at the coronation.
