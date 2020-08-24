DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Tiffany Klein of Farmington exhibited the FFA Grand Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull at the Missouri State Fair. Klein’s bull won the title in Donnelly Area on the fairgrounds. Tiffany is the daughter of David and Lou Klein. Tiffany was a junior at Farmington High School and a member of FFA for two years.
Farm families were also honored at the Missouri State Farm Family Day. Charles and Susan Benoist, along with their children Matthew and Jennifer, represented St. Francois County.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce honored Berl Miller, an influential force in the modern history of Farmington, with a special “Career Achievement” award. Miller’s long list of involvement in community affairs was the basis for his receiving the award. As a businessman, he owned and managed Miller Funeral Home for 38 years. His wife, Juanita, assisted him. Miller stepped forward in 1945 to help organize the Farmington Kiwanis Club and served as president of the civic organization. He was also an active member in the Junior Chamber of Commerce and later the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, for which he served as president in 1959. He also served the county for 16 years as the county coroner.
The waste supply that comes from every household and industry and business in Farmington becomes an inexpensive fertilizer. A combination of modern engineering and organic chemistry permits man to reclaim most of the water. A complex system of filtration, organic digestion and aeration that only a chemist can love is behind the cleansing of the waste water. According to Ron Sheppard, who was the supervisor for the Farmington Water and Sewer Department stated that they would take applications for sludge delivery from area farmers. They hoped to be making deliveries to local farmers throughout the year.
40 Years – 1980
Glenn and Helen Elders, owners of the Cooper Bell, gave their business a facelift by restoring the front of their dining and libations establishment with a new stone front. The work was done by Doug Pratt.
Police did not know the location of two prisoners who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail. Bobby and Danny Pickett, of St. Louis, were arrested by Jefferson County deputies in connection with a robbery. Authorities reported that they two obtained a saw and cut through the bars of their cells. They escaped the facility by breaking out a ventilation screen in the front of the jail.
Despite good intentions, an act of charity didn’t quite meet with state law. Larry Landers was a dispatcher for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department when two of his daughters were injured in a collision. Mr. Landers took time off from his job to visit one of his daughters who was in Firmin Desloge Hospital in St. Louis. She passed away. Mr. Landers was hard pressed for money and a fund was set up at Mercantile Bank for them. While this was going on his fellow employees were quietly doing their part for the family by working Mr. Landers hours of duty and record the working hours in his name. When the payroll list was submitted, Landers was credited with hours that the other dispatchers had work for him. However, when it came down to the final signing of the report, County Court Judge Elliot Straughn stated he was not able to sign off on this as it wasn’t’ his money, but tax money and would be considered a felony under state law. It had to be proved that the employee actually worked those hours.
50 Years – 1970
The long awaited opening of the new home of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association was held. Taylor Smith Jr., president and chairman of the board of Ozarks Federal, stated that a formal open house would be held at a later date. The second floor of the building will house offices for insurance companies.
The federal Communications Commission approved a special license for a County Ambulance Service radio frequency in St. Francois County. The two-way radio system will be used around the clock as a means of communications in the event of an emergency to coordinate ambulances and hospital activities.
Ferd A. Repp, a long time Farmington businessman passed away. Mr. Repp was the owner of Repp Auto Electric Service. He was active in the Farmington Kiwanis and in the Knights of Columbus.
A 12-member grand jury, the first in St. Francois County since 1965, was empaneled and given a charge of duty by Circuit Judge J. O. Swink. Judge Swing told The News that the jury had been selected by a Board of Jury Commissioners — Judge Swing and Circuit Clerk Doris Mell, along with the three members of the county court — Judge Elliott Straughan, Emmett Shelley, and Jeff Matkin.
60 Years – 1960
Larry Burns, president of the Farmington Rotary Club, was elevated to the office of district governor of this Rotary District.
The St. Francois County Horse Show enthusiasts had the opportunity to witness four big nights of the show at Wilson-Rozier Park. Premiums in the horse show were approximately $2,500. The Annual County Fair also featured Rose City Rides on the midway and livestock and crops were on display.
Climaxing a buddy building program, the new St. Joseph Catholic School buildings would be open to the public Sunday until 5 pm. The new school was located at Ste. Genevieve and Long Streets adjoining the church. The school was to house grades one through eight, a high school gymnasium and a cafeteria, which would serve meals to both grade and high school students.
An airport engineer from the Kansas City office of the Federal Aviation Agency came to Farmington to confer with Willard Vandergriff on the proposed new Farmington Municipal Airport. Farmington voters approved a $100,000 bond issue for the purchase of a site and the city’s share of the construction of the new airport. In March the FAA allocated $69.800 in federal funds to assist with the project. The city took an option on 174 acres on the Detring tract just south of Farmington. Plans were for a 2,400 foot all weather runway 50 feet wide with provisions for lengthening and widening the strip, adequate lighting and safety facilities.
Twins of the week were Martha Ellen and Mary Helen Crites, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Crites of Route 3 Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
The first St. Francois County serviceman to die in the Korean War was reported. It was Pfc. Alvin Lee Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Brown.
Chandler’s Super X gas station was held up and robbed of $61. The lone holdup man accosted the attendant J. D. Harter and obtained the money. He was driving a 1948 Chrysler.
Three members of M Company, Farmington’s Army Organized Reserve unit, returned from 17 days of training at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, with other units in the 102nd “Ozark” Division. Sgt. Wilmer Burch, Sgt. Bill Kreis and Cpl. Bruce Starnes, all from Doe Run, are the members of the local company to take the training period along with division units from southeast Missouri and St. Louis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!