DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

Police did not know the location of two prisoners who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail. Bobby and Danny Pickett, of St. Louis, were arrested by Jefferson County deputies in connection with a robbery. Authorities reported that they two obtained a saw and cut through the bars of their cells. They escaped the facility by breaking out a ventilation screen in the front of the jail.

Despite good intentions, an act of charity didn’t quite meet with state law. Larry Landers was a dispatcher for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department when two of his daughters were injured in a collision. Mr. Landers took time off from his job to visit one of his daughters who was in Firmin Desloge Hospital in St. Louis. She passed away. Mr. Landers was hard pressed for money and a fund was set up at Mercantile Bank for them. While this was going on his fellow employees were quietly doing their part for the family by working Mr. Landers hours of duty and record the working hours in his name. When the payroll list was submitted, Landers was credited with hours that the other dispatchers had work for him. However, when it came down to the final signing of the report, County Court Judge Elliot Straughn stated he was not able to sign off on this as it wasn’t’ his money, but tax money and would be considered a felony under state law. It had to be proved that the employee actually worked those hours.