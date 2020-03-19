DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ St. Francois County became the center of a search for the body of a man believed missing for 15 years. A suspect that was charged in a slaying revealed details in the case that led the St. Francois County authorities to a possible burial site near Iron Mountain.
A gentleman was taken into custody by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and charged with the 1989 murder of Edward Weidert. The gentleman in custody, they learned, was involved in the 1975 disappearance of Charles Frederick Meyer. The prisoner directed police to a site in Iron Mountain where Meyer’s body possibly had been buried. Weidert disappeared in February 1989, shortly before he was scheduled to testify against Hart on a charge of first-degree burglary.
The charge had stemmed from the January 1988 robbery of Weidert’s pollen farm near Libertyville which was committed by Hart. A body was found earlier in a heavily wooded area of Washington County. Authorities were led to the site by Vance Clark who had been arrested with Hart for Weidert’s murder.
■ A team of law enforcement officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF), the Missouri State Police and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force cooperated with each other in a $92,000 drug buy and then apprehended the drug dealer and several other major players in this case.
40 Years – 1980
■ A 1976 Ford station wagon owned by John King of Farmington was recovered by St. Francois County Sheriff’s deputies completely burned on West Road near the St. Francois River shortly before it was discovered missing.
■ Farmington R-7 School District teachers came away with a 10 percent pay increase but was still disappointed with the board’s decision on other requests.
■ The Jaycee Wives met at the home of Sue Savage. It was decided to work one night a week in “the Jaycee Ball Park” concession stand. The club also voted to make a $200 donation to the Friends of Farmington Library.
■ The St. Francois County Court approved construction of a bus turnaround on the property of Bill Fletcher in the southwest corner of the county, and work was completed. Judges Adams and Straughan determined that the cheapest and most reasonable place to build the turnaround was on private property where level ground and cleared space already existed.
50 Years – 1970
■ James Mayberry, son of MSG Vearl Mayberry, enlisted in the Army. Jim just returned with his parents from Thailand where his father was stationed with the Army.
You have free articles remaining.
■ Candidates filing for offices for election or re-election were Helen Antoine filed for re-election for city collector, Richard Dugal ran for alderman in the third ward, Norman Depper file for re-election as councilman from ward two, H.B. Smith filed for city collector of Farmington, and Edna Eads ran for re-election as representative.
■ The Letterman’s Sponsored Carsten Basler Night was held at Farmington High School and turned out successful financially and entertaining. According to Gene Haas, assistant principal, more than $350 was raised and these proceeds went to the Carsten Basler Fund and would be administered by the group sponsoring the Quarterback Club banquet. Basler was injured in an auto accident and the funds went toward the paying of hospital and medical bills.
■ U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dennis Rogers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Rogers. Dennis was assigned to duty at Ubon Royal Thai AFB, Thailand. Airman Rogers was a 1966 graduate of Farmington Public High School.
■ Twins of the week were Gary Glynn and Larry Lynn Hammers, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hammers of Farmington.
60 Years — 1960
■ The Farmington Board of Aldermen held their regular meeting discussing Daylight Savings Time. A Farmington Expansion Corporation had offered the city a park in the new development on the Harlan tract. They were also wanting development of streets leading to that site.
■ Heavy snow fell in the area and impeded the court of progress considerably, but in the case of the U.S. Mail at least, it was business as usual. Lawrence Herbst stated he encountered drifts several feet high. This was the heaviest snow in many years.
■ Twins of the week were Gary Glynn and Larry Lynn Hammers, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hammers of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
■ A meeting of the Farmington Board of Aldermen met and discussed the outage of Well No. 3 that supplies water to the city. Frank Zimmer stated that the well developed a mud streak and was out as a source of water. Some fault in the rock strata permitted dirt to enter the well and no way to remedy this. With the growing city it was discussed that another well should be dug to help with the growing population.
■ Prosecuting Attorney B. C. Tomlinson, Sheriff Dewey Smallen and Trooper C. W. Tucker went to California to bring back Edgar Joseph Herman, one of the six prisoners who tunneled out of the county jail in October 1948, and the last one to be captured.
■ St. Patrick’s Day marked the birthday anniversary of Judge J. J. Orten of Farmington who turned 95. He still drove his own automobile, enjoys cooking and baking and enjoyed good health. He enjoyed his celebration with several friends.
■ The latest in aids for communication between law enforcement officers was added to the county sheriff’s department with the installation of a radio receiving set in Sheriff Dewey Smallen’s car. The set enabled police officers in his car to hear broadcasts of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.