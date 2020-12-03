DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

St. Francois County was chosen to receive $40,249 in supplemental emergency food and shelter programs. The selection was made by a National Board made up of affiliates of national voluntary organizations and chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. United Way of America provided the administrative staff and functioned as fiscal agent. A local board made up of the County Commissioner’s Office, Red Cross, Division of Family Services, Salvation Army and various Ministerial Alliances determined how the funds were awarded in St. Francois County.

40 Years – 1980

A Bronco was one of seven cars that were the targets of vandalism. The cars were vandalized on the parking lot of the Bowl Aire bowling alley in Farmington.

The W.L. Johns Elementary School held a dedication ceremony in honor of two of its beloved teachers, Mrs. Wanda Vaugh and Mrs. Dorothy Herbst. A plaque was placed on the sign as a memorial to the two long-time faculty members of W. W. Johns.

50 Years – 1970