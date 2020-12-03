DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
St. Francois County was chosen to receive $40,249 in supplemental emergency food and shelter programs. The selection was made by a National Board made up of affiliates of national voluntary organizations and chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. United Way of America provided the administrative staff and functioned as fiscal agent. A local board made up of the County Commissioner’s Office, Red Cross, Division of Family Services, Salvation Army and various Ministerial Alliances determined how the funds were awarded in St. Francois County.
40 Years – 1980
A Bronco was one of seven cars that were the targets of vandalism. The cars were vandalized on the parking lot of the Bowl Aire bowling alley in Farmington.
The W.L. Johns Elementary School held a dedication ceremony in honor of two of its beloved teachers, Mrs. Wanda Vaugh and Mrs. Dorothy Herbst. A plaque was placed on the sign as a memorial to the two long-time faculty members of W. W. Johns.
50 Years – 1970
It’s not often that a lady has to defend her pet dog from a bird, but such was the situation when Mrs. Telsie Kirchoffer heard her little terrier barking for help. She looked out to see a very large bird swooping down on her pet and had it cornered against a fence on her farm. She grabbed her .22-gauge shotgun and put a bullet through the wing and head of a huge owl. The owl had a wingspread of 46 inches and sharp, curled talons the size of a lady’s small finger.
At a special meeting of the Farmington aldermen, it was agreed to hire a St. Louis consulting firm for the purpose of updating the city’s zoning ordinances. A contract was submitted by the St. Louis firm and was approved at a cost of $3,750. One of the proposals was to extend the downtown commercial zoning to a larger area to make way for expansion of the business district. Another project was to set up zoning for newly annexed areas of the city and a new category, such as “neighborhood businesses.”
60 Years – 1960
A new office building on Washington Street between Hubbard’s Motor Company and Heck’s IGA became the office of Dr. Arthur Reed and Dale Cooper, local MFA Insurance agent.
A jury in the circuit court returned a verdict in favor of two defendants in a damage suit brought by the parents of a boy, Roger Dale Miller who was killed by a logging truck. The Plaintiffs were seeking $25,000 damages against the driver of the truck and also the driver for the Farmington School District.
Four residents of Farmington were appointed Honorary Colonels on the military staff of Governor Elect John Dalton. The four men formed a military escort for the governor. They were: Taylor Smith, Jr. senior attorney in the firm of Smith and Colson; Raymond Roberts, senior member of the law firm of Roberts and Roberts; Floyd Becker, County Clerk; Jess Stewart, editor and publisher of the Farmington Press.
Alfred Hitchcock’s movie, PSYCHO, was playing at the Ritz.
The St. Joseph Hornets won the first-place trophy in a thrilling game upsetting the first-place seeded Bismarck team, 77-73. The Hornets leading scorer, John Mueller, received the first-place trophy from Miss Paula Cook following the completing of the 34-year-old tournament
Twins of the week were Donna and Diane DeClue who were the granddaughters of Reverend and Mrs. William Stewart of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Govro celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a reception at Long Memorial Hall. Approximately 150 people attended the reception.
At a congregational meeting of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, officers of the church were authorized to buy the McKinney property at 407 West Columbia which was to be used for much needed space for Sunday school classes and other activities of the church.
A novel movie presentation was offered at the Ritz Theatre in Farmington where hometown movies were shown along with regular Hollywood-produced features. A photographer was taking shots of persons and scenes around Farmington, as well as business places, and these locally filmed movies constitute the “Home Town Movies” portion of the presentation.
Residents in the community had an old-fashioned Thanksgiving when snow fell on Thursday morning. It was the first snow that had fallen on Thanksgiving for more than 10 years. Around two inches fell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!