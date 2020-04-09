DAYS GONE BY

■ An article titled “For Love and money, for relaxation and profit — Dentist gets extra income while customers get into hot water” appeared in Dental Management magazine. Written by Stanley Finkelstein DDA, the magazine's contributing editor, the article was about Doug Ross, a country dentist, and active entrepreneur. Dr. Ross, his wife Pam and son Kevin were the owners of a family business, “Toothacres Landscape Design, Ltd” in Farmington. Dr. Ross was also involved in selling hot tubs.

50 Years – 1970

■ The biggest, most valuable prize giving event in the history of newspapers was when the Farmington Press gave away a 1970 Chevrolet Nova with taxes paid. This contest was for people to go out and get subscriptions for the paper and the one that got the most and won the first and second prizes would consider their weekly commissions as an advance and return them upon presentation of the prize. This campaign was not drawn out for a long time, but only designed to get subscriptions to the paper during a special campaign of which Lloyd Flora was in charge.