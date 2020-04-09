DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Farmington High School’s award winning Knightline Dancers added more awards to their collection when the troupe swept tough competition sponsored by the National Cheerleaders Association in Nashville, Tennessee. The group received the most prestigious honor — the “Judges Award.” According to Knightline sponsor Cheryl Farris, this award is where all judges are in agreement which group was the number one in the competition. The Knightline Dancers also took the “Grand Sweepstakes” trophy and awards for Outstanding Choreography and Presentation.” Members were: Leslie Rogers, Jennifer Bates, Bree Owens, Karen Bach, Niki Cramp, Brianna Skaggs, Beverly Hoehn, Kelly Keen, Sarah Mackley, Tina Crites, Marta Davis, Kelli Cash, Rebecca Lawson, Holly Bertrand and Kelly Rigdon.
■ Katy Harrelson, a sophomore at Farmington High School, was chosen to attend the Missouri Scholars Academy. Katy competed for this honor with 500 of the state’s finest scholars.
40 Years – 1980
■ Hands were raised in favor of pursuing a community center for the Farmington area. A total of about 140 Farmingtonians attend the meetings. The proposed building would have about 14,750 square feet with high ceilinged area for athletic activities and large group needs.
■ Former sheriff Ken Buckley made it official that he was in the race for the Democratic nomination for sheriff again by filing his declaration of candidacy with the office of the county clerk. At the time of his filing Buckley was employed as chief of security at the Farmington State Hospital, from which he had to resign.
■ Mike Sherrill was elected president of the Farmington Jaycees.
■ Little Miss and Master Contest for Country Days attracted 47 entrants.
■ An article titled “For Love and money, for relaxation and profit — Dentist gets extra income while customers get into hot water” appeared in Dental Management magazine. Written by Stanley Finkelstein DDA, the magazine's contributing editor, the article was about Doug Ross, a country dentist, and active entrepreneur. Dr. Ross, his wife Pam and son Kevin were the owners of a family business, “Toothacres Landscape Design, Ltd” in Farmington. Dr. Ross was also involved in selling hot tubs.
50 Years – 1970
■ The biggest, most valuable prize giving event in the history of newspapers was when the Farmington Press gave away a 1970 Chevrolet Nova with taxes paid. This contest was for people to go out and get subscriptions for the paper and the one that got the most and won the first and second prizes would consider their weekly commissions as an advance and return them upon presentation of the prize. This campaign was not drawn out for a long time, but only designed to get subscriptions to the paper during a special campaign of which Lloyd Flora was in charge.
■ A .25 tax levy for sewer improvements was passed in the annual Farmington city election.
■ First Ward alderman Floyd Hager ran unopposed and Norman Depper was re-elected to office. Veteran Alderman Timon Romburg was narrowly defeated by three votes by Dick Dugal. Doran Stroud defeated Ferd Repp. Also, for the first-time voters were allowed to vote absentee. Only 11 voted that way.
■ The Knight Life staff of Farmington High School sponsored a variety show, with trophies being awarded in three categories: individual music, group music and individual open. Winners were chosen by the audience. Participating were Wayne Byington, Karen Jones, Bill Reeves, Jody Cozean, Peggy and Sue Goggins, Joe Anderson, Bruce Watkins, Sallie Elder, Sally Fitz and Nancy Wiley.
■ Kim Plummer and Jean Naeger were chosen to attend Girls State.
60 Years – 1960
■ Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Morris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the event hosted by their children. Friends and family were in attendance.
■ The Farmington Board of Aldermen met and approved the hiring of W. C. Vandergriff as engineer for the new municipal airport, along with the consideration of bids for a deep well to be dug. Bids were opened from Lane Western Co. and Clark & Son. At the same meeting, ordinances were passed accepting and approving plats for the Plummer and Carleton additions.
■ A record of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company’s growth over the previous 10 years was presented to members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Cecil Blaylock of Cape Girardeau, assistant district engineer for the company, related the progress his company had made since it bought out the old Southeast Missouri Telephone Company about 10 years ago.
■ Miss Lee Ann Swink, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Swink was named the new Libertyville correspondent for the Farmington Press. Miss Swink lives in the Libertyville area.
■ Featured twins of the week were Kimbel C. and Timothy Kollmeyer. They were the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Kollmeyer, Route 3, Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
■ Nine persons, including one woman, were caught gambling in a Farmington building in the rear of the Wichman Nash Company during a raid pulled by the sheriff and patrolman. Sheriff Dewey Smallen and Sgt. C. E. Maxey of the patrol raided the house of Marion “Cap” Koen when he and the other eight persons were playing cards. They confiscated the cards and $50.02 off of the table. All persons that were arrested were either issued a fine or a fine and a jail sentence.
■ Dr. L. M. Stanfield was returned as Farmington Board of Education president, Robert Wood as secretary and Charles Raglin as vice president. Three men were elected for their first term on the six-man board. They were John Kiepe, Louis Meyers and Roland Sutherland.
■ The Farmington Board of Aldermen met with all members present. The reports of the auditor, collector and custodian of Long Memorial Hall were received. C. H. Giessing was named president of the board and M. C. Spaugh was elected board clerk.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!