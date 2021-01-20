DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Two additional candidates filed for the municipal election. Lindell Kennon, the incumbent councilman of Ward One, and Billy J. Branon, a challenger for Ward Four, both filed. Earlier incumbents were David Holman, Bill Matthews, Ed Knight, City Attorney Jim Freer, City Treasurer Barbara Oder and challengers Dan Reagan and George Bright.
Two Farmington workers — Raymond V. Callahan of Hudwalker & Associates and Dora (Mickey) Huskey of McDonald’s — were chosen as state finalists for the 1991 Missouri Older Worker of the Year Award to be chosen. The purpose of the contest is to educate the public, and more specifically, educate employers on the benefits of hiring the older worker. The person chosen as the Missouri Older Worker of the Year was honored with a plaque and expense paid trip to Jefferson City for a tour of the Capitol, a meeting with elected officials and an evening dinner where they were guests of honor.
Students at Truman Elementary tied red, white and blue ribbons on the sign outside the school. Some students had relatives serving in Operation Desert Storm. They were Wesley Woodfin, Timothy Grooms, Zak Kaiser, Robert Jones and Melissa Hull.
40 Years – 1981
Ed Knight left the Farmington Electrical Department after 42 years. He was honored by city residents and officials with a dinner.
Members of the Farmington Fire Department received a new citizen’s band radio from the Farmington Jaycees. Participating in the ceremony was Bill Resinger, Mark Dotson, Dan Bothe, Denny Eaton and Vernon Resinger.
A review of the Farmington Police Department by the Cape Girardeau Police Department was in its preliminary stages. The review was requested by the Board of Aldermen and they requested a review of all city offices.
Farmington Squire teams faced big tests in finale. The regular season came to an end for the Squires and Lady Squires with the Lady Squires ending with a 9-0 record against another undefeated team. The Squires ended with an 8-1 record.
The new Farmington City Barn was nearing completion. The Stockage Buildings Company was awarded the contract by the city for building the new city barn.
Mrs. Caroline Van Doren celebrated her 90th birthday with a family dinner at Plank Road Inn. She was joined by her sons Frank and Paul.
50 Years – 1971
An official announcement was made by Walter K. Giessing that he would not be a candidate for re-election in the next election. Mayor Giessing was completing his third two year term as Farmington’s chief elected official.
Prosecuting Attorney Stan Murphy warned businesses and residents that they are going to have to take more precautions when accepting checks and doubly careful in accepting “counter checks.” Insufficient funds checks are increasing and losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Merchants should always ask for proper identification from customers, i.e. address, phone number, driver’s license number, etc.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce officially changed its leadership with Dean Danieley succeeding Harry L. Denman as president. Robert Greif was chosen as vice-president; Frances Carrow, treasurer; board members, Walter Giessing, Bill Cooper, Dr. Douglas Ross, John Martin, Ralph Parks, Jim Biggs, Frank Voertmann and Donald O’Connor.
Farmington Girl Scouts rang doorbells taking orders for Girl Scout cookies. The cookies would come in a double box size for $1 a box.
60 Years – 1961
Booker T. Baker, Jr. received a cash award for a suggestion he submitted to the Air Force. He also received a 10-year service pin for work in the federal government. Mr. Baker was employed at the ACIC in St. Louis and is a former employee of the Farmington New Office.
Farmington, as the county seat of St. Francois, was actively seeking new industries through the help of the Farmington Expansion Corporation. Farmington wanted to develop a 183.77 acre site known as the Harlan tract in Farmington, to which the Expansion Corporation hold the title and would aid employment all over the county.
B.F. Johnson was named treasurer of The Trimfoot Company. Mr. Johnson had worked for the company since 1947 when appointed treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. C. Floyd Boyd, who have been operating a retail grocery store at 8 S. Jackson St., closed the store on Jan. 31. The store was opened a couple of years ago in the location formerly occupied by the late Charles Herbst and later by Ben Ragsdale.
Frank and Vernon Kollmeyer, who operated a registered Angus Farm on Highway 67, purchased a top Angus bull consigned to the Illinois State Aberdeen Angus Futurity Sale in Springfield.
70 Years – 1951
St. Francois County Infirmary, which first begun in 1881 following the enactment to law by the State Legislature, went up for auction to the highest bidder. The infirmary was brought about by the State Legislature in 1879, which provided that every county in the state must provide for the “support of the poor” which was interpreted to mean the aged, infirm, lame, and sick who in their union were deemed entitled to public support. The decision was made by the county to close the institution and sell the property and physical effects to the highest bidder for cash.
A large collection of Christmas greeting cards were turned into the Press office to be used in child therapy work in children’s hospitals all over the United States. This was sponsored by the local American Legion – LePere-McCallister Post.
Delos C. Johns, a son of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Johns of Farmington was elected to the presidency of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Johns, a Kansas City banker and attorney, succeeded Chester C. Davis who resigned to accept another position.
Playing at the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre was “The Great Missouri Raid” starring Wendell Corey, Macdonald Carey and Ward Bond.