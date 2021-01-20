DAYS GONE BY

70 Years – 1951

St. Francois County Infirmary, which first begun in 1881 following the enactment to law by the State Legislature, went up for auction to the highest bidder. The infirmary was brought about by the State Legislature in 1879, which provided that every county in the state must provide for the “support of the poor” which was interpreted to mean the aged, infirm, lame, and sick who in their union were deemed entitled to public support. The decision was made by the county to close the institution and sell the property and physical effects to the highest bidder for cash.