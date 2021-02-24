DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
A Farmington man, Kyle Tucker, was a member of a team of University of Missouri-Rolla students that designed and constructed a small formula-style racing car that would put them on track for Formula SAE, an annual competition that emphasizes engineering rather than racing skills. Kyle was a junior in mechanical engineering and was one of the UMR students who competed with approximately 50 teams from engineering schools throughout the United States at the General Motors Tech Center in Milford, Michigan.
An open house was held for the new Emergency Care Unit of Farmington Regional Medical Center. 7,000 square feet was added to the hospital, which was roughly a 10 percent increase in the size of the hospital.
The Farmington Knights matmen took their show to the big time participating in the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships. Senior Adam Young highlighted the trip by returning from the previous year third place to become Farmington’s second ever individual state champion. Young finished his senior year with an undefeated record. Other participants in the match were James Triplett, Ben Amsden, Andy Hutson, David Bowling and Brian Boyer. As a tribute to Adam Young’s accomplishments at the state wrestling tournament, the city of Farmington proclaimed a day in his honor.
40 Years – 1981
Workers had to force open a door to allow ambulance attendants to provide first aid for Belinda Collier and Shirley Collier after a two-car collision at Long Street and Ste. Genevieve Avenue. Also injured in the crash was Millard Clutts and Grace Clutts.
Farmington Middle School Principal Jack Skinner submitted his resignation to the Farmington R-7 Board of Education, due to his being unable to meet full certification standards as an administrator. His resignation comes as a result of the state Department of Education’s decree that the R-7 district’s administrators should have a specialist’s degree beyond a Master’s degree.
Stephen Stroup, a 17-year-old Farmington High School student, was chosen as the Farmington Elks Lodge “Teenager of the Month” for February.
Farmington businessman, Gerald Nesbitt assumed a seat on the board of directors of Mercantile Bank of Farmington. Nesbitt was elected at the annual meeting of the stockholders in December.
50 Years – 1971
Miss Mimi Landrum was crowned the 1971 Sweetheart Queen at the Seventh Annual Sweetheart Dance. Miss Landrum was a senior and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Landrum. The Sweetheart court consisted of Gary DeClue and Pam Moore, second runner-up; Queen Mimi Landrum and Gary Phelan; John Ellis and Becky Allen; first runner-up; JoAnn Vessell and Tom Bannister, and Rita Lodholz.
If President Nixon’s revenue sharing proposal was approved by Congress, Farmington was destined to receive $22,632 of “no strings attached” monies from the federal government. Under this same program St. Francois County would receive $85,943 that would be usable on an unrestricted basis.
The case and crew for “A Thurber Carnival,” Farmington High School’s spring play, were working hard amidst their heavy schedules. The construction crew built platforms to be used while other important department were props and costumes were busy, being led by Judy Graham and Linda Brandes. Three other crews playing important parts were sound, box office, and lighting and publicity. Linda Johnson was assistant director and Beth Bennett, FHS dramatics instructor, was the director.
60 Years – 1961
The St. Francois County Court advised The News that application had been made for surplus food. There are 10 commodities available — flour, meal, rice lard, dried eggs, dried milk, beans, peanut butter, canned pork and gravy and butter. The requirements for these commodities are $500 in cash or bonds; any single person whose income is less than $90 per month; two people whose income was less than $140; three people, $160; four people, $180; five people, $200 per month; and on up to $20 per month per person.
New officers for the Rotary Club of Farmington were Secretary Leonard Baughn, President Don Stewart, Treasurer Percy Fuson, along with Retiring President Larry Burns and Vice President Dr. Robert Mothershead.
70 Years – 1951
A prominent lawyer and farmer suddenly became ill and passed away while working on his farm. Mr. Roy Berghaus was working on some ditching on his farm when he became ill. His small children he had with him went to get help. By the time help returned, it was too late. He had passed away. Berghaus was survived by his wife and six children. Stationed in the South Pacific during World War II, he became an attorney, but at the time of his death was working for the Missouri Employment Office in Flat River.
R.B. Dillard of Farmington was the winner of the television set awarded at the conclusion of The Farmington Press circulation drive.
Mr. and Mrs. Lionel Tetley of Farmington were treated at the Boswell Hospital in Sedalia for injuries received in a head-on collision near Sedalia.
Farmington was treated to a colorful and well-planned showing of 1951 spring and summer fashions at the high school auditorium. The show was an annual affair sponsored by the Farmington Junior League with cooperation from Federated Store, Amelia’s Hat Shop, Elaine Tot Shop, McCarty’s Ladies Wear, and Laws and Jennings Dress Shop. Styles for the Mrs., the Young Miss, and Tiny Tots were all featured.