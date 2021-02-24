DAYS GONE BY

70 Years – 1951

A prominent lawyer and farmer suddenly became ill and passed away while working on his farm. Mr. Roy Berghaus was working on some ditching on his farm when he became ill. His small children he had with him went to get help. By the time help returned, it was too late. He had passed away. Berghaus was survived by his wife and six children. Stationed in the South Pacific during World War II, he became an attorney, but at the time of his death was working for the Missouri Employment Office in Flat River.