30 Years - 1988
Leslie Rogers, who was a member of the Farmington High School Knightline, was among 335 participants to perform during pre-game and half-time festivities during the Eagle Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day.
Dr. Webb of the Farmington School District stated in a planning meeting that the Farmington School district would be going through some changes in the near future which would consist of new construction, continued staff development and better preparation of students for the future.
A new library, new art and music rooms, and several new classrooms would be among the additions to Jefferson Elementary. They were a part of the 16,000 square feet addition to the school. Groundbreaking is also scheduled to start on a 20,000 square foot addition to Farmington High School. A new athletic facility and new art, home economics, vocational and agriculture classrooms were among the additions.
Mayor Ron Stevens announced that he would not seek re-election for Mayor of Farmington. He stated it was time for someone else to guide the city.
40 Years - 1978
Officers from the Sheriff’s Department and the Highway Patrol investigated possible recovery of a car stolen from Farmington. The search took place at Drennen’s Auto Salvage Yard near Iron Mountain.
Pieces of the car found at the scene tentatively identified as belonging to Ronald and Ann Walker, whose 1977 Buick Electra 225 was stolen from in front of their home at 705 Hollyhock Lane.
Three Farmington teenagers were injured when the car they were riding smashed into the rear of another parked car and set off a chain reaction. Injured in the crash was Don Burlbaw, Gary Roach and Charles Stroup. Scott Lilley driving the car was not injured.
Lilley’s car smashed into the rear of a 1962 Rambler owned by Laura Hibbits. Hibbits car then rolled into the back of a 1974 Chevrolet Monte Carlo owned by Marilyn Cline.
Several burglaries took place in the area, one at the Windmill Gas Station in Flat River. Then someone broke into the Farmington Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Karsch Boulevard. Then an attempt was made to break into the Animal Hospital on Karsch Boulevard.
Under the direction of Don Vieth and accompanied by John Stanley, the A Cappella Choir started off the Farmington High School Choral Concert. The Middle School auditorium was nearly packed to the rafters as the Choraiers, Sophomore Chorus, Women’s Chorus and Freshmen chorus entertained friends and family with Christmas favorites.
50 Years - 1968
Loren Charles McHenry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles McHenry, 110 Kinley, Farmington was chosen as an alternate to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. Appointees must successfully complete the scholastic entrance examination and physical fitness tests.
Parents from the area met at St. Joe’s with Monsignor James Curtin, Superintendent of St. Louis Archdicesan Catholic Schools. The meeting was held due to the urgency of increasing the enrolment of freshmen for the next year. The potential was present for a much larger student body and that would weigh the value of keeping a Catholic high school in our community.
Four residences in the Farmington community were robbed over the weekend. Several items such as guns, jewelry, cameras, televisions and other items were taken in the burglaries. The homes burglarized were Olen Coleman, Perry Willmore, Mr. and Mrs. Dale Ross and the home of Emma Brockmillers.
60 Years - 1958
A full page ad in The Press announced the opening of “Lees Super Service Station” on Ste. Genevieve Avenue. Opening the station marks the completion of the first phase of a large expansion project and building program at Lees Shopping Center announced by Mr. Glenwood Lees, owner.
The present food, locker plant and appliance was enlarged for better service and in addition several other lines of business were incorporated in to the Shopping Center.
Students and teacher attended the Planned Progress dinner held at Doe Run. Attending were George Esterly, Barbara Waugh, Karen Maxson, Thomas Reeves, Margaret Lacey, Don Chaolin, Ronald Baker, Bob Sagan, Judy Foster, June Oster, Mary Beth Paul, Gerald Stacey, Larry Francis, Norma Hunt, Rosella Osborne, Sandra Mooney, Kay Saling, Charles Blackman, and Charles Newman.
The Ritz Theatre Management and the Kiwanis Club announced plans for the annual Free Christmas Show on December 23. School would be dismissed at 2 pm and Santa would arrive by plane at that time. All boys and girls were invited to attend. The event was again sponsored by the Farmington Kiwanis Club and the Peterson Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.