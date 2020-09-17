DAYS GONE BY

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

30 Years – 1990

The Presbyterian Manor hosted their Fall Festival with lots of activities — from palm reading to turtle races to square dancing. They also had food and drink for sale and a drawing for an afghan that was donated by Ferne Hunt.

Farmington’s City Council approved a 1990-91 budget that balanced $9.78 million in revenues and expenditures at their meeting. The city fathers accepted a five-year plan that outlined improvements desired for each city department during the next five years. On the list of improvements was the Farmington airport, adding employees to the Farmington Library staff, additions and parking to the library. The city administration would have a larger computer system and more office space. The street department would add more sidewalks, making Karsch Boulevard four lanes from Middle Street to Highway OO and making improvements to the KREI storm drainage system

Amy Roberts, a senior in the Black Knight Marching Band Auxiliary earned an invitation to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

40 Years – 1980