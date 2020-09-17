DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The Presbyterian Manor hosted their Fall Festival with lots of activities — from palm reading to turtle races to square dancing. They also had food and drink for sale and a drawing for an afghan that was donated by Ferne Hunt.
Farmington’s City Council approved a 1990-91 budget that balanced $9.78 million in revenues and expenditures at their meeting. The city fathers accepted a five-year plan that outlined improvements desired for each city department during the next five years. On the list of improvements was the Farmington airport, adding employees to the Farmington Library staff, additions and parking to the library. The city administration would have a larger computer system and more office space. The street department would add more sidewalks, making Karsch Boulevard four lanes from Middle Street to Highway OO and making improvements to the KREI storm drainage system
Amy Roberts, a senior in the Black Knight Marching Band Auxiliary earned an invitation to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
40 Years – 1980
The Action Learning program. A three-year-old endeavor at Farmington High School had its most unique experience since its innovation. Early in the year, Maria Cedeno — a first grade student from Venezuela residing in Farmington — was enrolled in the Farmington R-7 school system and was placed in Mrs. Cook’s room at Washington Franklin. Maria was a bright-eyed little girl who could neither read nor speak English. Mrs. Cook realized this situation could not continue, so she reached out to her coordinator for help. Another new student to the district, a senior, had taken three years of Spanish and was able to help Maria by tutoring her in her studies.
50 Years – 1970
Chuck Pingel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Pingel of Farmington, made his first solo flight on his 16th birthday. According to Federal Aviation Administration regulations, a person must be a minimum of 16 years old before he can solo an aircraft and obtain a student pilot’s license. He was the third member of his family to solo at age 16. His oldest sister, Karen (Mrs. Reginald Cleve), soloed in June of 1963, and his brother Ken in October 1965.
Farmington Municipal Airport was the location for a special Missouri Pilot’s Association Fly-in. The affair was co-sponsored by the Farmington Jaycees. There were numerous activities held, such as Penny-A-Pound plane rides, Missouri Air National Guard Jet Fly-By, skydivers, acrobatics, a crop-dusting demonstration, a spot landing contest, and bomb dropping contest along with other demonstrations. There were also chicken dinners in the park which is adjacent to the airport.
60 Years – 1960
The Farmington Board of Aldermen voted to hold an election to change the city of Farmington from a city of the fourth class to that of third class. An election was called to be held on Oct. 11, 1960, at which time the city had the privilege of voting on the change.
The second annual homecoming held at the Doe Run Park on Labor Day was a success, drawing a crowd throughout the day estimated to be around 1,500 persons. The gross receipts were slightly over $1,400 and approximately $900 would be netted for the day.
Mr. F. X. Stoll, the oldest Philco dealer in southeast Missouri, announced completion of the sale of his business, Stoll’s Appliance Store, to John and Denny Hartshorn. The Hartshorn brothers have been in the employ of Adams Company in St. Louis for the past years.
The twins of the week were Martha and Mary Hughes, daughters of the late Francis Marion Hughes and Isabelle Mackley Hughes of Ste. Genevieve County.
70 Years – 1950
Two candidates on the Republican slate in the November election announced their withdrawal. C. B. Dees, running for state representative, resigned; and Ted Graves withdrew his name from the circuit clerk race. Graves resigned his candidacy because of health reasons. The Republicans nominated Harry Denman, Farmington newspaperman, as candidate for state representative, a position he had filled once before.
The first chest x-ray survey in history was held throughout St. Francois County. It was the hope of the county tuberculosis association that all adults, regardless of age, would come forward to have their chests x-rayed when the unit visits here. Arrangements were made to check 2,200 high school students and school personnel, but everyone was urged to take advantage of the unit’s facilities while in the area.
The 1950 edition of the St. Francois County Fair was postponed due to rain. The decision came after rains Thursday night, Friday, and again on Saturday, made the moving of the animals difficult. The show ring was a sea of mud.
Farmington would have at least a part of its white-way in by the time the holiday season rolled around. The department was to have the northwest corner of Long Memorial Hall property and along Columbia to Main Street, the north to Liberty, and along that street to Franklin, and then to the place of beginning. A substation would be erected on the city property near the fire house to control the entire system at an estimated cost of about $3,490.
