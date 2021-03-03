DAYS GONE BY

A three-man evaluation team from the Cape Girardeau Police Department was in Farmington to do a review of the operations of the Farmington Police Department. Captain Howard Boyd, director of field operations for the Cape department, said he and the other two officers were looking at every aspect of the Farmington police operation and were not here to make any trouble, but instead wanted to assist the department. Chief Ellis indicated during the evaluation that not only was the Farmington department being reviewed, but the officers of the two departments were also exchanging ideas that they felt could improve operations.