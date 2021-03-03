DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Peggy Greif and Pat Gruhala were crowned 1991 Farmington High School Sweetheart Queen and King.
After being a principal for the Farmington School District eight years, Charles Carleton became the director of food services and transportation for the district. The position was vacant due to the retirement of Murphy Thomas. The Farmington School District also announced the new principal for Farmington High School was David Cramp. Cramp held the position as principal of Washington-Franklin Elementary School.
A ribbon cutting was held at the new emergency wing at Farmington Regional Medical Center. Ed Knight, president of the hospital board, made the cut. Emergency Room Supervisor Mary Ann Parker also held the ribbon being cut.
The following was a list in the newspaper of Hometown Heroes who served in Desert Storm. Charles Gentry, Jr., Danny J. Miller, Shelby L. Doerhoff, James Keith Whaley, William L. Rodgers, Drew Howe, Nicholas Kinkead, Charles Barlow, John Wideman, Lee Kolb, Dennis Warren and Michael Savage.
40 Years – 1981
Ron and Ann Walker’s yard was chosen by the Nancy Weber Garden Club for the month of February. The Walker yard was chosen based on its general appearance.
Students of R-5 Coffman School held a June Rope-a-Thon for the Heart Fund and collected $900. The winning team was Lisa Thompson, Diane Tucker, Diane Suttle, Susan Nicholson, Debra Tucker, Marcia Biri. School principal, Bill Martin, directed the project.
A three-man evaluation team from the Cape Girardeau Police Department was in Farmington to do a review of the operations of the Farmington Police Department. Captain Howard Boyd, director of field operations for the Cape department, said he and the other two officers were looking at every aspect of the Farmington police operation and were not here to make any trouble, but instead wanted to assist the department. Chief Ellis indicated during the evaluation that not only was the Farmington department being reviewed, but the officers of the two departments were also exchanging ideas that they felt could improve operations.
The Meals on Wheels project in Farmington received a grant of $1,500. Rolla E. Gordon, president of Mercantile Bank of Farmington, announced the final results of the foundation’s balloting. Meals on Wheels pulled a total of 1,462 votes compared with 334 votes for books for Farmington Public Library and 297 votes for scholarships.
50 Years – 1971
Southwestern Bell Telephone Company announced a $300,000 expansion program for its Farmington office and equipment center. The expansion involves a new one-story and basement addition to its present building on South Jefferson Street. The building is 40x79 and is of brick exterior.
A & P Manager John Beam was honored at a luncheon held for the occasion of his 25th anniversary with the firm. Mr. Beam started as a clerk in St. Louis and managed stores in that city for many years before being transferred to Farmington.
Mell’s Hardware held a drawing for their furniture sale. The winners were Alta Pinkston, Mrs. Frank Tawfall, Margaret Elser, Mrs. E. Marvin and Henry Sickman.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Cruncleton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at the United Memorial Methodist Church given by their daughters. Family, friends and out of town guests wished them well.
60 Years – 1961
For the first time since Farmington Public High School played in a Missouri State Basketball tournament in 1951, a team from the southern area of St. Francois County found themselves among the elite in Missouri’s sports world. The Doe Run Wildcat gained the championship of the Class S regional meet at Centerville. In winning the Centerville regional, Doe Run pulled two upsets by defeating Bunker in a semi-final match and then stopping South Iron in the championship game.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Bloom celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their home with family. They were life-long residents of Farmington.
A new café opened its doors in Farmington — City Café. Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Downs were the proprietors, and the café was located at 8 S. Jackson St, behind the post office.
Fred M. Karsch was honored with a 50-year pin at Farmington Lodge No 132 A.F. and A.M. Mr. Karsch served the Farmington Masonic Lodge as treasurer for a number of years and continued being one of its most faithful servants.
Another step toward the eventual building of a municipally owned airport for Farmington was made when the board of aldermen met in special session to consider sealed bids from bond houses and investment bankers who considered the purchase of the $100,000 bonds.
70 Years – 1951
Farm families from 33 counties in eastern Missouri were selected for recognition. Two of those families were Mr. and Mrs. John Keipe and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ellis of Knob Lick.
The Farmington High School Knights long-cherished hope for a state championship was dealt a crushing blow when they were defeated in the opening round of the Class A basketball tournament. Farmington played Maplewood and lost by a score of 49-42.
Playing at the Edwards & Plumlee Theatre was Bedtime for Bonzo, starring Ronald Reagan, Diana Lynn, Walter Slezak and Jessica White.
Farmington State Hospital aired a popular Saturday radio program from their facility. The program comes from the Occupational Therapy Building on the grounds of the State Hospital. Those who performed on the program always looked forward to letters, cards, and telephone calls which aid their morale, and were a part of their therapy.