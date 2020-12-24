DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
By its beginning, the Farmington Knights football team’s 1990 campaign wasn’t very promising. The local gridders dropped their first three before beating their archrival Fredericktown. With that win over the Blackcats, the Knights began their march toward one of the most successful seasons in their history. Along the way, 16 members of the squad earned post-season honors. They were: Kevin Jennings, Matt Rohrer, Doug Botkin, Marc Braun, Mark Cook, Chris Burch, Brian Vargo, Charles Koester, Mark Noble, Kyle Richardson, Alan Hale. Jeff Savage, Mike Landrum, Shannon Henson and James Weston.
An ad hoc committee formed by Mayor Michael O’Brien studied options available to fund a new police station in Farmington. Committee members were Gay Wilkinson, Jim Kellogg, Dave Holman and Bill Matthews. At that time, the police station was located behind Long Memorial Hall in the original station built around 50 years prior to that time. Oder said he wanted to see the new building be 7,000 square feet — triple the size of the current building. He estimated the cost would be about $1 million.
The Doe Run Fire Department received a check for $3,000 as part of the Rural Community Fire Protection (RCFP) program administered by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The check was presented to Fire Chief John Miller by Elmer Owens from the Forestry Division of the Conservation Department.
40 Years – 1980
Sheriff-elect Ken Buckley named his new staff members, one of which would be the county’s first female deputy. According to Sheriff Buckley, the woman would have the same duties and responsibilities as her male counterparts. Buckley stated there would no longer be a chief deputy position. Bill Holloway was named captain and served as the number two man in the sheriff’s office. Third in command was Lieutenant Vernon Nelson. George Cobb left his position as chief of police in Leadington to take a deputy position.
Navy Fireman Apprentice Chris E. Humphrey, son of Marvin E and Alma J. Humphrey of Farmington, returned from deployment in the Western Pacific. He was a crew member aboard the destroyer USS Oldendorf, homeported in San Diego.
50 Years – 1970
Airman Kenneth E. Nations, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Nations, completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. Airman Raymond Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Johnson, also completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas.
Three people perished in a plane crash on the Vernon Gegg farm. The men were construction workers killed while heading home. The accident was discovered about an hour later when Henry Joggerst saw a wooded area on fire and went to investigate. A fourth passenger in the plane was taken to a hospital in St. Louis.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Overall Sr., of Farmington celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the First Baptist Church of Farmington. Family and friends were invited to attend the open house.
Four St. Francois Countians were honored by the College of Agriculture at the University of Missouri-Columbia for their leadership in agriculture. Elliott Straughn, Walter Westmeyer, Vincent Kinkead, and William Detring were honored by Elmer Kiehl, dean of the college.
60 Years – 1960
The Missouri Conservation Commission asked for aid of the sportsmen of St. Francois County to help run a Small Game and Cover Survey during January. Conservation Agent Walter Klinkhardt stated that this survey was run to find out what numbers of quail we have left in each county to evaluate the food and cover areas of each county. .
The St. Francois County Elks Club invited members and guests to help celebrate the first social function, a New Year’s Eve dance, at its new home. Charlie Braswell and his Stardusters provided the music for dancing. The club completed purchase of the Farmington Hosiery Company building and workers rapidly completed repairs to the building, located 1 ½ blocks north of bypass 67 on KREI Street.
Jon D. Cozean of Farmington was awarded a Rotary Foundation Fellowship for study abroad during the 1961-62 academic year.
The Press features twins of the week, but this week there were six sets of twins, some of which were previously featured, that attend St. Paul Lutheran Church: Danny and David Griesse, Jerry and Larry Yeargain and Tommy and Linda Hunting, Pam and Pat Politte, Tim and Kim Kollmeyer, Jimmie and Jerry Dugal.
70 Years – 1950
Business was good at the Farmington Post Office during the Christmas season according to Postmaster Elmer W. Brown. Previous records were broken. There was an increase of 10% in receipts over the last year. Previous record for one day’s cancellation was 32.547 pieces in 1949 and the record this year, 1950 was 34,070 pieces of mail canceled. Deliveries on city routes are made twice a day and delivery of all incoming mails was made daily.
Mr. and Mrs. John Franks of Farmington celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary with a Christmas dinner with family.
Playing at the Edwards & Plumlee Theatre (Ritz) was “Louisa” starring Ronald Reagan, Edmund Gwenn, Charles Coburn and Ruth Hussey. Also playing was Big Timber, starring Roddy McDowell, Singing Guns, starring Marilyn Monroe, and Jungle Patrol, starring Kristine Miller and Arthur Franz.