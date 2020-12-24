DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

By its beginning, the Farmington Knights football team’s 1990 campaign wasn’t very promising. The local gridders dropped their first three before beating their archrival Fredericktown. With that win over the Blackcats, the Knights began their march toward one of the most successful seasons in their history. Along the way, 16 members of the squad earned post-season honors. They were: Kevin Jennings, Matt Rohrer, Doug Botkin, Marc Braun, Mark Cook, Chris Burch, Brian Vargo, Charles Koester, Mark Noble, Kyle Richardson, Alan Hale. Jeff Savage, Mike Landrum, Shannon Henson and James Weston.

An ad hoc committee formed by Mayor Michael O’Brien studied options available to fund a new police station in Farmington. Committee members were Gay Wilkinson, Jim Kellogg, Dave Holman and Bill Matthews. At that time, the police station was located behind Long Memorial Hall in the original station built around 50 years prior to that time. Oder said he wanted to see the new building be 7,000 square feet — triple the size of the current building. He estimated the cost would be about $1 million.