DAYS GONE BY

The Jaycees Haunted House took shape for Halloween night. It was located at the old MFA mill on Washington Street.

Sheriff Jim Hickman was offered another job and left the sheriff’s department. He was sheriff for four-and-a-half years. During the last years of his administration he was outspoken about his disappointment of the office and the problems with county government.

Garden clubs gathered for the 43rd Annual Southeast District Convention of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri that was held at the United Memorial Methodist Church.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new facilities addition of the Glatt Equipment Company.

Mayor Floyd Hager signed a proclamation declaring the week of November 16-22 as National Education Week. In conjunction with this special week, the local Elementary PTA sponsored “Apple to the Teacher Week” in the Farmington elementary schools

50 Years – 1970

The students of St. Joseph School went trick or treating for UNICEF. When the spooks and goblins came to the door on Halloween they carried orange cartons and asked for a few coins for UNICEF.