DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Country Mart, a fresh new concept in Supermarkets opened in Farmington. The store placed an emphasis on convenience, low prices and variety while offering additional services such as bakery and floral department and video rental. Country Mart, owned and operated by Bob Hufford, Max Penner and Wayne Cott of the 33 chain of Town and Country Grocers, Inc.
Plans for improving the flow of traffic along Farmington’s main thoroughfare was well underway with construction already proceeding on a north-south byway which would eventually connect Weber Road to Westmount Road, via Maple Valley Drive. When completed, Maple Valley would flow from Weber Road, across Highway 32 (Karsch Blvd.) through the Maple Valley Shopping Center complex, across Maple Street, running parallel along Highway 67 to Liberty Street and eventually flow into Westmount Drive.
The Black Knight Marching Band continued to receive trophies in the Rebel Invitational and the Sullivan marching Contest. At the Rebel Invitational, the Knights came away with third in the Blue Division, Outstanding Drum Major and Outstanding percussion. At the Sullivan Marching Contest, the group garnered top honors in the Parade category and in Field division and included the Outstanding Soloist (Jeff Meinz-Baritone). The band performed for Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival.
40 Years – 1980
The Jaycees Haunted House took shape for Halloween night. It was located at the old MFA mill on Washington Street.
Sheriff Jim Hickman was offered another job and left the sheriff’s department. He was sheriff for four-and-a-half years. During the last years of his administration he was outspoken about his disappointment of the office and the problems with county government.
Garden clubs gathered for the 43rd Annual Southeast District Convention of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri that was held at the United Memorial Methodist Church.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new facilities addition of the Glatt Equipment Company.
Mayor Floyd Hager signed a proclamation declaring the week of November 16-22 as National Education Week. In conjunction with this special week, the local Elementary PTA sponsored “Apple to the Teacher Week” in the Farmington elementary schools
50 Years – 1970
The students of St. Joseph School went trick or treating for UNICEF. When the spooks and goblins came to the door on Halloween they carried orange cartons and asked for a few coins for UNICEF.
Work on the new Farmington Middle School addition progressed and school officials were expected to be moving into the new facility. Tile was installed in the shower areas, with carpeting and portable partitions placed in teaching areas. This facility was planned to provide for implementation of the most modern teaching methods and to permit flexibility in the educational program as new methods were developed as needs were determined. Team teaching was continued and expanded. Large group instruction would be possible where appropriate.
John Beam, former assistant manager of the local A&P Food Store, was named the new manager of the Farmington A&P Store following the retirement of Wm. T. Brewer.
60 Years – 1960
The Farmington Senior High School held their first homecoming football game and parade. Plans were made by the school band and student council for the entertainment for the afternoon and night. Six bands participated in the parade. The football game was between the Farmington Knights and the Flat River Bears.
Highway 67 was the scene of three serious accidents involving local residents. Robert (Bob) Rariden of Route 3, Farmington, was killed in a two-car accident which occurred on Highway 67, south of Festus. Rariden’s car struck the rear end of a wrecker out of Granite City, Illinois. Margaret Crowe, and her daughters Mary, 9, and Martha, 3, were the victims of an accident on Highway 67 near Coldwater. Another daughter, Kathleen, was also in the car and seriously injured. The third accident occurred when Andrew Kearns of Flat River ran off the road and over-corrected. He lost control and collided with a 1959 Ford driven by Gertrude Glore of Leadwood. Mr. Kearns was injured.
Twins of the week were Willis and Winfred Antoine, sons of Mr. J. J. Antoine and the late Mrs. J. J. Antoine of Doe Run.
70 Years – 1950
Mayor J. C. Morris accepted a United Nations flag for the city of Farmington from Mrs. Fremont Shaner who was the county president of the Home Economics Council. The presentation was made at the Achievement Day for the county’s home economics, with approximately 300 women from 22 clubs and visitors attending. The flag was expected to be mounted and stand at one side of the stage in Long Memorial Hall.
West River Rodeos out of South Dakota staged a rodeo at the Byron Harrington farm at the end of West Liberty Street in Farmington.
The Farmington Post Office announced a change in mail dispatch made necessary by a change in train scheduled from Bismarck to St. Louis.
Charles Francis Farrara, 20, having a St. Louis address was wanted in St. Louis and in Texas for forgery and theft. He was picked up in this county by the State Highway Patrol in a routing check operation which revealed that the car he was driving was on a police wanted list.
Playing at the Edwards & Plumlee Theatre was ”A life of her Own” starring Lana Turner and Ray Milland.
