DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Nan Winston Gardner Weber, citizen conservationist, was one of five new inductees into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame. The hall is sponsored by the Conservation Commission to honor deceased citizen conservationists and former employees of the department and other conservation-oriented agencies for substantial and lasting contributions to conservation during their lives. Weber passed away Feb. 24, 1989 and was widely known for her work as a conservationist. She was instrumental in getting Mark Twain National Forest purchases in the state and helped to establish Sila Dee’s Azalea Wildflowers Preserve and Bird Sanctuary on old Highway 67. Because of her outstanding work in conservation, Weber was recognized by the Conservation Department in 1988 for “life contribution to conservation.”
Bree Owens was selected as the 1990 St. Francois County Fair Queen. Bree was the 17-year-old daughter of Stephen and Mary Owens of Farmington.
Edith Radcliffe Mercer celebrated her 100th birthday at Camelot Nursing Home where she resides.
40 Years – 1980
Area firefighters were call back to the scene of a brush fire six miles north of Farmington. Farmington firemen worked to contain the flames in a wooded area to the south, while the Bonne Terre Fire department was working to contain it in a field to the south. Firemen were hampered in their efforts by the extreme heat at the fire scene. Firemen were able to keep the fire from spreading to homes.
The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission approved plans to construct a 33-space commuter parking lot on US Route 67 in extreme northern St. Francois County.
Vandalism was cited as the cause for severe problems city and county residents experienced with phone service. According to a spokesperson with Southwestern Bell, the vandalism occurred at the microwave station in French Village hampering long distance service.
One of two men who escaped the St. Francois County Jail was still at large in the county. The other man turned himself in to authorities. The authorities stated that Larry Mick and Peter Noll spent the night in an abandoned shack by Chalk Hill. Later that next day, Peter Noll turned himself in. Larry Mick tried to break into a trailer owned by Noll’s grandfather. When they tried to apprehend him, he ran out of the trailer and into the woods. The two men escaped after Noll accosted the jailer while being led back to his cell following visiting hours. Noll knocked down the jailer and took the keys. He opened the cell and released Mick, then put the jailer in the cell and threw the keys in another cell. The two men escaped a hole cut in the jail wall where new ventilation was to be installed. There was no closed-circuit television camera. Both men were charged with escaping custody and assaulting a police officer.
50 Years – 1970
Sally Wamsley of Farmington won first prize in The Farmington News “Leading Merchant Identity Contest.” Second place was won by Mrs. Bob Oder and third place was won by Melissa Pigg. Mrs. Wamsley received $25 for her comment, “I enjoy living and shopping in Farmington because it is a clean, respectable town, offering modern schools, churches, hospitals, a variety of stores and civic organizations.”
A teaching and administrative staff of 141 members was announced for the Farmington Schools for the 1970-71 term. This was the largest number of faculty members under contract in Farmington R-VII history.
Farmington saw a rate increase in their electric for the first time in several years due to an increase by Union Electric to the city of Farmington of 13 percent.
Mr. and Mrs. Denis Herbst of Farmington celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary with an open house for their friends and relatives.
PFC David Johnson, son of Mrs. Virginia Johnson of Farmington, arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, for a tour of duty to last one year.
60 Years – 1960
Knob Lick, “Small Town,” nestled at the foot of Old Knob Mountain, where folks worked together and worshiped together held their homecoming. The day was wonderful and successful with a long caravan of cars arriving from long ways away from home. Ham and fried chicken was on the menu with the aroma a silent dinner bell. A good time was had by all.
Judge David Black and Collector Bill Robinson returned from the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles. In the first ballot vote, Senator John Kennedy of Massachusetts was chosen as the presidential standard bearer and Senator Lyndon Johnson of Texas, was selected as the candidate for vice president. The Republican convention was scheduled to meet in Chicago.
Mary Beth and Roger Allen Reid, twin children of Mr. and Mrs. Elmore Reid of Farmington were the twins of the week.
St. Francois County 4-H delegates attended District 4-H Junior Leader Camp at Lake Wappapello. From Farmington was Bob Kollmeyer, Connie McDaniel, John Crow, with Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt serving as one of the camp counselors.
70 Years – 1950
With the announcement that the draft would be resumed in all local boards of the state, Selective Service Board 98 for this county opened their office for five days a week. All men between 18 and 26 are required to register under the 1948 Selective Service Act.
The Clyde Hicks residence at Cross Roads was robbed of a shotgun, two rifles, jewelry and some clothing while the Hicks were attending a baseball game. Within a short time three young men were apprehended in a stolen car near Poplar Bluff.
Residents of the area were able to air their complaints of tax assessments due to a raise in tax values for 1950. The State Tax Commission notified the county that valuations on cars, trucks, airplanes and motorcycles would be hiked by 50 percent, a blanket increase on every vehicle. In addition to the above raise by the state, the valuations set by the county assessor’s office were raised by 25 percent on cattle and by 1 percent on all farmlands.
Mary Ann and Billy Feezor — under the leadership of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Feezor — who were previously 4-H members were on their way toward an outstanding 4-H record in the U and I Club.
Al Evans, 22, a Farmington baseball player was a standing batter for three different leagues. He became a workhorse pitcher and was in demand by baseball teams. After returning from the service he began pitching for the Greys of Farmington, but the Farmington Cubs have enlisted his services too. Evans was also pitching with the St. Louis Giants in a top-class league in St. Louis. Evans specialty is fast ball.
