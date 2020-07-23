DAYS GONE BY

One of two men who escaped the St. Francois County Jail was still at large in the county. The other man turned himself in to authorities. The authorities stated that Larry Mick and Peter Noll spent the night in an abandoned shack by Chalk Hill. Later that next day, Peter Noll turned himself in. Larry Mick tried to break into a trailer owned by Noll’s grandfather. When they tried to apprehend him, he ran out of the trailer and into the woods. The two men escaped after Noll accosted the jailer while being led back to his cell following visiting hours. Noll knocked down the jailer and took the keys. He opened the cell and released Mick, then put the jailer in the cell and threw the keys in another cell. The two men escaped a hole cut in the jail wall where new ventilation was to be installed. There was no closed-circuit television camera. Both men were charged with escaping custody and assaulting a police officer.