DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
After two years of hard work by the Farmington Public Library staff, advisory board, and librarian Lynn Crites, the state received a grant application for a library addition. The proposed addition to the library would be to the south end of the existing library, with meeting rooms placed in the lower level of the new addition and an expanded children’s section on the upper level.
Farmington High School senior Michael Hull, the son of Michael and Meehee Hull of Farmington, placed second in the district VFW Voice of Democracy contest out of 16 contestants.
A line-up of country style entertainment and an evening of family enjoyment, called Country Opry Night, was held at Long Memorial Hall. It was sponsored by the Long Memorial Hall Restoration Committee. Attendance prizes were also available throughout the evening. Long Memorial Hall was given to the people of Farmington 66 years ago by Mrs. George H. Bisby. The Restoration Committee had raised approximately one fourth of its projected revenue needed for the renovation.
40 Years – 1980
Local Girl Scouts are celebrating Girl Scout Week March 8-14.
Teachers in the Farmington School district received a raise of 3 to 3.5 percent of their current salary. The action was a compromise move made by the Farmington R-7 Board of Education. The raises would cost the school district $44,000 more for salaries they approved.
Jack Richardson was named middle school principal to succeed Jack Skinner, as he had resigned. Richardson went from assistant principal of Farmington Senior High School to this new position. He was also the high school’s head football coach for 14 years.
Members of the ECMO Shrine Skeeter Patrol readied themselves to participate in the upcoming parade in Farmington. Members include: Roy Clark, Glen Pyatt, Dean Myers, John McClarey, Don Cheesebrough, Bill Penberthy, Jim McFarland, Bud Rubottam, Ralph Dees, jack King, Jim Woodfin, Perry Morris, Carl Hutson, Al Wright and Mel Connaway. They also participated in a parade in Fredericktown.
Farmington police officers Bill Bowyer and Rick Culton recovered items that had been taken in a burglary on Ava Court in Farmington. The burglar was scared off when the homeowner came home. The items were found by a nearby church.
50 Years – 1970
Mayor Walter K. Giessing cut the ribbon formally opening Farmington’s newest business, Sherman’s Ready-To-Wear. The store carried ladies and infants clothing and was located at 1 North Jefferson St.
Miss Jody Cozean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Cozean, was initiated into the Zeta Tau Alpha social sorority at the University of Missouri at Columbia. Jody, was a freshman majoring in journalism.
Berl B. Powers filed for the Farmington mayor’s post. Mr. Powers was a life-long resident and businessman of Farmington.
Arthur (Sonny) Meyer of Farmington and Dennis Leonard of Farmington were the lucky winners of a Hout Tool Box valued at $169.35, which was given away at the conclusion of the Perfect Circle Doctor of Motors Clinic.
On the night of March 10, the Busiek Elementary School was broken into and robbed. The cash and equipment taken was valued at approximately $400. The office of the St. Francois County Sheriff was called and they immediately swung into action and were able to track down and arrest the robbers, one adult and two juveniles. They were also able to track down most of the equipment.
60 Years – 1960
Doe Run High School‘s six pep squad cheerleaders won the third place trophy in the Class S State Tournament. The cheerleaders were Terry Lingle, Glenda Weiss, Linda Ellison, Carolanna Cunningham, Margaret Lacey and Candy Canan.
Roger Mell of Farmington, was among 280 students named to the dean’s list at Louisiana State University.
Raymond Giessing, examiner in charge of Civil Service for the Farmington District, was selected as one of six recipients over a seven state area for the 1960 Community Service Award.
Farmington gained renown as being the only place in the United States where team calliopes were still being manufactured. Members of the Kiwanis Club learned this when Harry Shell of 809 Taylor Street described his hobby at the Kiwanis luncheon. Shell’s calliope and services were sought by state fair’s throughout a large portion of the country and at commercial and other celebrations. He maintained a one-man shop and a lathe. Shell took over the name of an old calliope manufacturer that had first started business in 1858. He stated it takes about 35 to 40 days to make a set of 32 various size whistles for a standard calliope.
70 Years – 1950
A local man devised a new cargo drop method for aerial supply in Korea. M. Sgt. Michael Gordon, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Gordon of Farmington, serving with 2848th Quartermaster Airborne Air Supply and Packaging Company, was engaged in supplying troops in Korea. Sgt. Gordon’s idea for bomb shackles to hold the cargo in place instead of the webbed fabric formerly used. The new method by which he said would be released from the drop plane at once, minimized the possibility of the payload missing the target.
At their regular meeting, the Farmington Board of Education approved a $2.85 tax levy instead of the present rate of $3.55. The board proposed asking voters for a $1.50 incidental fund levy in addition to the $1 which the board set without voter approval. This added to the sinking fund levy that is necessary to pay off bonds, and the interest fund levy which is required for the payments of interest on said bonds, would make the total tax levy $2.85.
Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin, starring in "At War with the Army" showing at Edwards & Plumlee Theatres.