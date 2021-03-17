DAYS GONE BY

Arthur (Sonny) Meyer of Farmington and Dennis Leonard of Farmington were the lucky winners of a Hout Tool Box valued at $169.35, which was given away at the conclusion of the Perfect Circle Doctor of Motors Clinic.

On the night of March 10, the Busiek Elementary School was broken into and robbed. The cash and equipment taken was valued at approximately $400. The office of the St. Francois County Sheriff was called and they immediately swung into action and were able to track down and arrest the robbers, one adult and two juveniles. They were also able to track down most of the equipment.

60 Years – 1960

Doe Run High School‘s six pep squad cheerleaders won the third place trophy in the Class S State Tournament. The cheerleaders were Terry Lingle, Glenda Weiss, Linda Ellison, Carolanna Cunningham, Margaret Lacey and Candy Canan.

Roger Mell of Farmington, was among 280 students named to the dean’s list at Louisiana State University.

Raymond Giessing, examiner in charge of Civil Service for the Farmington District, was selected as one of six recipients over a seven state area for the 1960 Community Service Award.