DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Paul and Kayo Medley were Mr. and Mrs. Country Days 1991. Paul worked for Missouri Natural Gas and Kayo worked at Krekeler Jewelers. The theme of Country Days was “A Country Salute to the Red, White and Blue.” Parade Marshall was Sally Fitz, a television anchor and former Farmington resident. Country singer John Conlee was the featured entertainer for Country Days.
Farmington native Dr. Charles Cozean of Cape Girardeau implanted the first three bifocals in the world manufactured by Alcon Corporation, a Nestle company. A Farmington woman, Ruth Lacey, was the recipient of the third lens.
Angie Gladbach and Laura Gosche participated in the hula-hoop contest during Farmington High School’s annual McJail, which was held to raise money for Farmington High School’s project graduation.
40 Years – 1981
Early in the morning, an intruder set fire to the building housing the projection room, office and snack bar at the Corral Drive-In Theater in Farmington to cover up the burglary effort. The fire marshal stated that it appeared that paper had been piled in the office area and set on fire. The door on the west side of the snack bar was used to gain entrance and bolts removed from the door of the safe in an effort to get into it.
There was also a suspicious fire at a home on Route W near Delassus. The fire heavily damaged a home and the fire chief, Dave Raymer of Farmington stated that “it was not accidental.” It was stated that the blaze was arson and may have been set to cover up a burglary at the home. The home belonged to Myrtle Wood who was not home at the time of the fire.
Farmington police investigated another vending machine burglary in an early morning break-in at the Bowl Aire Lanes on Karsch Boulevard. Police stated that the building was entered through a door on the east side. Money was taken from the coin boxes of a vending machine and amusement machines. Damage to the machines was minimal.
50 Years – 1971
Staff changes took place in the Farmington School District for the school year 1971-72. Changes were Superintendent Ralph Parks, Administrative Assistant Robert McWilliams, Director of Elementary Education Opal Wright, High School Principal Larry Ackley, Assistant High School Principal Gene Haas, Middle School Principal Harold Wright, Washington-Franklin Principal Earl Brewer, Betty Crow at Jefferson School, Charles Bequette at W.L. Johns School, and Eugene Mills at Doe Run School.
Mark Bollinger and Wayne Arenz, both students at Farmington High School, received top honors in the Southeast Missouri’s 15th Regional Science Fair.
The Farmington city clerk administered the oath of office to the following newly elected officials: Mayor Douglas Ross, Police Judge Grover Norman, Chief of Police Leslie (Buck) Jones, and aldermen Hank Forsythe, Jim Gifford, Kenneth Saylor, Larry Eaton and Maurice Harrington.
Paul Pinkston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shelton Pinkston, was accepted into the Zeta Omicron Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity of Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau. Paul was honored as a freshman majoring in business administration. He was the first freshman ever asked to be a member of the fraternity as most don’t get in until their sophomore year.
60 Years – 1961
A Doe Run woman, Mrs. William Ermeling, was beaten severely by an intruder at her home. James Williams of St. Louis was arrested in the incident. He apparently thought she had money due to the sale of her home and some cattle from her property. Mrs. Ermeling was taken to the local hospital for treatment.
Under the direction of Mrs. E.J. McKinney, the Farmington public elementary schools presented their spring concert, “America’s Story.” The theme of the story emphasized the nation’s two new states, Alaska and Hawaii.
Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Giessing celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner held at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
70 Years – 1951
The baby of the week was Steven Wayne Sutton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sutton of Farmington. The mother was the former Alice Gruner, and the maternal grandfather was Roy Gruner.
The Farmington Board of Education voted to ask for bids on a one-room addition to the W.L. Johns School. This addition was necessary due to the increased enrollment.
Everett E. Stewart, Jr. was the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship given by the District 34, CIO United Steel Workers Union.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Giessing celebrated 50 years of marriage with a celebration with friends and relatives. The couple was married April 9, 1901.