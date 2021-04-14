DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991

Paul and Kayo Medley were Mr. and Mrs. Country Days 1991. Paul worked for Missouri Natural Gas and Kayo worked at Krekeler Jewelers. The theme of Country Days was “A Country Salute to the Red, White and Blue.” Parade Marshall was Sally Fitz, a television anchor and former Farmington resident. Country singer John Conlee was the featured entertainer for Country Days.

Farmington native Dr. Charles Cozean of Cape Girardeau implanted the first three bifocals in the world manufactured by Alcon Corporation, a Nestle company. A Farmington woman, Ruth Lacey, was the recipient of the third lens.

Angie Gladbach and Laura Gosche participated in the hula-hoop contest during Farmington High School’s annual McJail, which was held to raise money for Farmington High School’s project graduation.

40 Years – 1981

Early in the morning, an intruder set fire to the building housing the projection room, office and snack bar at the Corral Drive-In Theater in Farmington to cover up the burglary effort. The fire marshal stated that it appeared that paper had been piled in the office area and set on fire. The door on the west side of the snack bar was used to gain entrance and bolts removed from the door of the safe in an effort to get into it.