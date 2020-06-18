DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ A lottery ticket bearing the winning numbers was sold at the Coastal Store at 305 E. Karsch Boulevard. The station is still waiting for the winner to come forward. The store will receive $42,220 since they were the location that sold the ticket. The Coastal Convenience Store was owned by Ray and Kathie Nelson.
■ “A tremendous boost was given to the Mineral Area Hospice, Inc. when business, corporate, and institutional agencies broke forth with financial support,” said Jim Scobey, president of Mineral Area Hospice, Inc.” Mineral Area Regional Medical Center and Farmington Regional Medical Center both contributed $5,000 each. Other benefactors saluted by Scobey were Ozarks Federal; Mercantile Bank; Plummer’s How To Store; Commerce Bank; Heck’s IGA; Cozean Funeral Home; First State Bank of Farmington; and Farmington Cablevision. After reaching the goal of $50,000, Hospice hired staff and made it possible to be Medicare certified. This enabled Hospice to expand their services.
■ Candidates were chosen for the competition of the St. Francois County Fair Queen. They were: Gena Johnson, Kelly Lynn Haug, Bree Owens, and Teresa Johnson.
40 Years – 1980
■ The Farmington Library closed for two to four weeks in order to make the final preparations for the move to its new building. The new library is located on Harrison Street in Farmington. The new library was dedicated to Wit Ledbetter, former mayor of Farmington and publisher of the Farmington Press.
■ Dr. Warren Thomas was listed in satisfactory condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Dr. Thomas was driving north on Henry Street when he collided with a truck driven by Jay Jerson of St. Louis.
■ Hattie McMahan of Farmington worked 44 years as a switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. She knew everyone by their phone numbers. Hattie stated that people appreciated telephone operators and at Christmas time would reward them with as much as 18 pounds of candy each. She said party lines had as many as 21 families on the same line, but people cooperated with one another and would surrender the line immediately if need be. “Of course,” said Hattie everyone came back on the line to listen in.”
■ Tanya Joy Gonz, 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gonz, represented Farmington in the America’s Miss and Mr. Contest held in Jefferson City, Missouri.
50 Years – 1970
■ A special two-day tryout camp for baseball players was held by the Cincinnati Reds in Farmington. High school sophomores and juniors were urged to attend.
■ Bob Tiefenauer in his first American Legion baseball game came through with a victory for the Legion Team. The score was 5-1. This being a league game, made the Farmington legion team and the Ste. Genevieve legion team one victory each with no losses. LePere-McCallister Post #416 felt that it had as good a team that it has ever had to represent the Post.
■ William Wulfers entered law school at the University of Arizona. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. (Bill) Wulfers of Farmington.
■ More than an estimated $12 million worth of airplanes were on the ground at one time at Farmington Memorial Airport because of a special group of Boy Scout executives and friends who made a visit to S-F Scout Ranch.
60 Years – 1960
■ David and Milton Hartshorn are the twins of the week. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. John Hartshorn. They stayed the summer with their grandparents in Farmington — Mr. and Mrs. Milton Simms and Mr. and Mrs. Elgin Hartshorn, all of Farmington.
■ Barbara Wade graduated from University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, with a major in physical education. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Wade of Farmington.
■ Naval Reserve Lt. Harold D. Limbaugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. William S. Limbaugh of Farmington, graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
70 Years – 1950
■ J.B. Reinhart, chairman of the board of the Trimfoot Company, accepted a plaque from D. H. Ball of St. Louis representing Employers Mutual Liability Insurance Company of Wasau, Wisconsin, in recognition of a safety record of 4 million man-hours of work in 2 ½ years at the Farmington factory without a serious injury.
■ William J. Beck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry O. Beck of Farmington, Route 2, received a Master of Arts degree at the 108th commencement of the University of Missouri.
■ Virginia Nell Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mailey R. Walker of Farmington, made the scholastic honor roll for the second semester at Southwest Baptist College at Bolivar.
■ When it comes to farm families interested in 4-H work, you wouldn’t find any more consistent and outstanding workers in St. Francois County than the R. O. Berghaus family who lives on Route 2, north of Farmington. The whole family gets involved from Mrs. Berghaus, as leader, down to the youngest eligible child, who was 10 years old.
■ A replica of The Liberty Bell touring the state came through Farmington.
