DAYS GONE BY

■ Dr. Warren Thomas was listed in satisfactory condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Dr. Thomas was driving north on Henry Street when he collided with a truck driven by Jay Jerson of St. Louis.

■ Hattie McMahan of Farmington worked 44 years as a switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. She knew everyone by their phone numbers. Hattie stated that people appreciated telephone operators and at Christmas time would reward them with as much as 18 pounds of candy each. She said party lines had as many as 21 families on the same line, but people cooperated with one another and would surrender the line immediately if need be. “Of course,” said Hattie everyone came back on the line to listen in.”

■ Tanya Joy Gonz, 5-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gonz, represented Farmington in the America’s Miss and Mr. Contest held in Jefferson City, Missouri.

50 Years – 1970

■ A special two-day tryout camp for baseball players was held by the Cincinnati Reds in Farmington. High school sophomores and juniors were urged to attend.