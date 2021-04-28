DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Charlene Baumgartner, an eighth grader at St. Joseph School in Farmington, won first place in an essay contest sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Charlene won top honors in the 7th-8th grade division for the state of Missouri. The topic for the essay was Earth Day, and what can be done to save the environment.
Katherine Bishop of Farmington High School is among an elite group of outstanding high school seniors from nine states who recently were awarded Governor’s Scholarships, the most prestigious academic honor bestowed on incoming freshman of Southeast Missouri State University.
McGruff the Crime Dog and Dan Self talked to students at Washington Elementary School about how to say no to drugs.
Many Franks recently had its ribbon cutting at the Maple Valley Shopping Center in Farmington. The store offers gourmet hot dogs and more.
40 Years –1981
The Farmington Knightettes, with the help of a double victory in the 400 and 200 meter dashes by Lia Layton and an overall good performance by the rest of the track team, won the Ste. Genevieve Invitational track meet.
Everyone loves a parade, and the eighth annual Shriners Parade in Farmington should be a humdinger, with more than 70 units including everything from mini bikes to camels.
First time out for 11-year-old Arlene Martin, Farmington, her first time out was productive. Arlene, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Martin, bagged this 20 1.2 pound gobbler with an 11 inch beard near De Run Creek. Arlene is a sixth grader at St. Joseph School.
50 Years – 1971
Sergeant David F. Freeman was posthumously awarded the distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flight Sept. 15, 1970 in ceremonies at Ft. Leonard Wood, April 16. He served as an observer with Troop C, 3rd Armored Squadron, 17th Air Calvary, 1st Aviation Brigade in the Republic of Vietnam.
Farmington Senior High School’s Vocal Music Department presented its annual spring choral concert in the senior high gymnasium. Under the direction of Stephen Parker, six vocal groups performed a variety of musical selections.
An investigation was ongoing to determine the death of Mrs. Jacque Bray whose body was found in an alley nearly a block away from her home in Farmington. The coroner determined that her death was due to internal injuries she sustained. A coroner’s jury would be held at the convenience of Prosecuting Attorney Stan Murphy to attempt to determine more about the unusual incident. Neighbors reported that an “all night party” had been held at the address as late as 3 am, and the street was reported to be full of cars.
Farmington Community Hospital began its third year of operation. The doors to the 83-bed general hospital opened for its first patients on April 26, 1969.
60 Years –1961
Farmington and the immediate surrounding counties experienced the most damaging hailstorm in the history of the area. Damage was estimated at well over $100,000. The greatest single damage was done at the State Hospital where almost all the greenhouses were demolished.
William Rudloff was a senior at Western Kentucky State College when he was awarded a three-year National Defense Fellowship for graduate study at the University of Nebraska. William received $6,600 and he planned to use the fellowship for graduate study in politics and public laws at Nebraska.
Frontier Oil Company started staying open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in its brand new building at the intersection of US 67 and Highway 32. The station was owned and operated by Arthur (Red) Bone and his son Phillip (Tippy) Bone.
Parts were cast in the Community Players production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” The three-act comedy farce was performed on the Long Memorial Hall stage under authorization from Dramatics Play Inc.
70 Years – 1951
The Farmington Rotary Club enjoyed a musical program at their regular meeting, presented by Farmington High School's sextette group. The girls in the group were Mary Parker, Joann Shelton, Connie Dugal, Barbara Shinn, Elain Jones and Pat Bryant. Accompanist was Jane Eberhart, with music director Helen Corken.
Pamela Sue King was the baby of the week. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gale King of South Washington St. in Farmington, she was seven months old.
Seventy relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Bayless were on hand to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. A basket dinner was served. The event was presented by their children.
Doe Run High School presented a play entitled “No Bride for the Groom.”
Two great athletes on Farmington sports teams were high jumper Pete Mell and Vernon Harrington who set a new county mark in the new 180-yard low hurdles event by a 21 second time, Vernon also won first in the 100-yard dash and copped first place in the 220-yard dash to play a big part in Farmington's capture of their second county title in a row.
Twelve members of the Farmington Championship Basketball Team received letters. They were Martin Griffin, Allen Shinn, Stanley Detring, Ray Detring, Wally Schramm, Allen Hill, Mac Biggs, Jim Roberts, Pete Mell, Sonny Jennings, Delmar Tessereau, Johnny Bryant, with Harry Denman and Jerry Brannon managers of the team.