DAYS GONE BY

First time out for 11-year-old Arlene Martin, Farmington, her first time out was productive. Arlene, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Martin, bagged this 20 1.2 pound gobbler with an 11 inch beard near De Run Creek. Arlene is a sixth grader at St. Joseph School.

50 Years – 1971

Sergeant David F. Freeman was posthumously awarded the distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flight Sept. 15, 1970 in ceremonies at Ft. Leonard Wood, April 16. He served as an observer with Troop C, 3rd Armored Squadron, 17th Air Calvary, 1st Aviation Brigade in the Republic of Vietnam.

An investigation was ongoing to determine the death of Mrs. Jacque Bray whose body was found in an alley nearly a block away from her home in Farmington. The coroner determined that her death was due to internal injuries she sustained. A coroner’s jury would be held at the convenience of Prosecuting Attorney Stan Murphy to attempt to determine more about the unusual incident. Neighbors reported that an “all night party” had been held at the address as late as 3 am, and the street was reported to be full of cars.