DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Virginia Chapman was named “Teacher of the Year.” Virginia taught school for 28 years and 24 of them were in the Farmington School District. Also nominated were Helen McDaniel, Susan Watkins, Barbara Stark and Phillip Tatum.
■ Groundbreaking services were held at the Farmington Church of the Nazarene. When completed the new sanctuary will seat 500 people, with additional Sunday school classrooms and office space.
■ Ray’s TV and Radio Shack celebrated 20 years of doing business in the Mineral Area. Owners were Sherry and Ray Elders.
■ Two Farmington High School students had their original poetry selected for publication in “Missouri Youth Writes,” an annual publication of the Missouri Association of English Teachers. Sherry Phillips and Amy Blaser won that distinction.
■ Martin Moffit, a 17-year-old Farmington High School senior, left his mark on the walls of Farmington’s United State Air Force recruiting office by painting a mural on the wall. Moffit joined the Air Force and headed to Lackland Air Force Base to complete basic training after painting the mural. SSgt. Mark Strother, USAF recruiter, presented Moffit with a framed certificate of appreciation for his work.
40 Years – 1980
■ Sally Sullivan’s emotions got the best of her when she was name Farmington High School’s Knight of the Year. Sally was the daughter of Patricia O’Brien and A.C. Sullivan Jr.
■ David Davis was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree in connection with the stabbing incident that occurred on O’Bannon Road in Farmington. Robert Forshee was the victim of the stabbing and was taken to the local hospital for care. Deputies found what appeared to be the weapon with blood on it and it was turned into the crime lab for examination.
■ Twenty-eight first graders at the Doe Run School held their annual Mother’s Day Tea with the kids doing the cookie baking themselves. First grade teacher Florence Bone was helped by Linda Moran, Susan Krause, Janice Bess and Darlene Henson.
■ The Farmington Meals on Wheels program celebrated its first anniversary with flowers and decorated cake. During this first year 4,335 meals were delivered, 569 of them without cost to the recipient.
50 Years – 1970
■ A major step was taken by Farmington City Council toward the eventual construction of a joint sewage disposal plant for Farmington and Farmington City Hospital. Efforts had been underway between the state and Farmington officials for several years to develop a new sewage treatment facility. The state proposal called for the sale of 10 acres of state property at the southern edge of the hospital grounds to the city for $1,200 per acre. Also, on the agenda was Dr. L. M. Stanfield and Herman Shumake on behalf of Doctors Enterprises, developers of 44 new homes planned as rental property just north of the city limits.
■ The Libertyville Christian Church celebrated its 148th anniversary with all day services, a basket dinner and a quartet from Festus singing.
■ The Farmington Public Library sponsored a Great Books Club. A meeting was held and Mr. and Mrs. Milton Frenzel from Ironton, who helped organize the Great Books Club there, explained the program to interested patrons.
■ A preliminary report of the 1970 census showed that St. Francois County lost in population, as did a majority of the counties in the 10th Congressional District. St. Francois County’s loss was minimal, dropping from a population in 1960 of 36,516 to a 1970 figure of 36,304.
60 Years – 1960
■ George Smith Wininger, presiding judge of the county court passed away following a lingering illness. Judge Wininger served nearly six years as presiding judge and was in the middle of his second term.
■ Rusty Straughan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elliott Straughan, was selected as a member of the State FFA Chorus, which sang at the State FFA Convention held at Lincoln University’s Richardson Auditorium in Jefferson City.
■ Students and citizens of the Farmington trade area had the opportunity to view an exhibit on “Atoms at Work.” A special kind of truck made an appearance under the auspices of the local Junior Chamber of Commerce.
■ Mr. and Mrs. John A Mueller of Farmington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Their children and families celebrated with a basket dinner and cake.
■ Twins of the week were Tina and Mark Baumgartner, children of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Baumgartner of Farmington. Tina and Mark are fraternal twins.
■ Playing at the Ritz was Cary Grant and Tony Curtis in Operation Petticoat.
70 Years – 1950
■ The weather was great for the fine field running of dogs in the Southeast Missouri Fox and Wolf Hunters Association. They had what was termed the most successful bench show and field trials for the four days. A total of 105 entries that came from several states competed in the bench show and 82 ran in the field trials. Capturing the top bench show honors was “Pat,” owned by Paul Compton of Leadwood. Pat won best in national carriage class and best hound in the show.
■ Farmington High School track stars placed in events at the Missouri state outdoor track and field meet at Columbia. They were Al Shinn, Vernon Harrington, and Pete Mell.
■ An architectural drawing was made of the post home of the Farmington American Legion Post that was to be erected facing Webster Road next to Station KREI.
■ Children of the Presbyterian Orphanage of Farmington attended the Police Circus in St. Louis.
