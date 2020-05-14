DAYS GONE BY

■ David Davis was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree in connection with the stabbing incident that occurred on O’Bannon Road in Farmington. Robert Forshee was the victim of the stabbing and was taken to the local hospital for care. Deputies found what appeared to be the weapon with blood on it and it was turned into the crime lab for examination.

■ Twenty-eight first graders at the Doe Run School held their annual Mother’s Day Tea with the kids doing the cookie baking themselves. First grade teacher Florence Bone was helped by Linda Moran, Susan Krause, Janice Bess and Darlene Henson.

■ The Farmington Meals on Wheels program celebrated its first anniversary with flowers and decorated cake. During this first year 4,335 meals were delivered, 569 of them without cost to the recipient.

50 Years – 1970