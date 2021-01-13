DAYS GONE BY

Work began on the construction of Farmington’s new city barn with the last of the wreckage from the old barn removed. According to city administrator the raising of the new building would begin and take about 10 days to complete. The old barn was destroyed the night of Oct. 31, along with the city’s trucks and equipment in a fire of undetermined origin. The new building cost slightly more than $24,000 and was erected on the same location as the old barn.

With the proposed ordinance reorganizing the Farmington Police Department, the only question left was who would be Farmington’s chief of police when the merit system went into effect. For the future selection of the chief of police applications would be presented to the personnel board made up of six city residents. Those applicants would be screened and the board would recommend one of the applicants to the mayor. The mayor would then nominate a chief, and the city council would vote on the nominee.

50 Years – 1971

The Farmington City Council approved a resolution allowing a proposition to be presented to the voters on a ballot calling for the removal of a 25-cent tax levy which was voted on more than a year prior for a four-year period. The removal of this levy was promised by the council if the voters passed a 20-year 20 cent bond issue. That issue passed through easily.