DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Jacob Dugal, was a third grader when he competed in the Jaycees Punt, Pass and Kick contest in Farmington. He was awarded the third place plaque, and was a contender in the District kick-offs held in Jackson.
Winter weather spread havoc on the county as the Midwest was dealt frozen stuff. The Midwest was locked into a pattern that produced frozen precipitation every three or four days. City crews put in 200 hours of overtime and used 300 tons of chat, 50 tons of salt and 2000 pounds of calcium to try and clear the roadways.
The Ad-Hoc committee formed by Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien studied the feasibility of a new police station. The station would be funded through a bond issue and would have to be approved by voters. It was recommended that it be placed on the April 2 ballot. A general obligation bond issue is the most commonly used meaning to fund construction of buildings such as police stations.
40 Years – 1981
Michael D. Zaricor, D.O. is the staff pathologist at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital in Farmington. He succeeded Dr. Phillip A. Walker who left to go to a larger hospital.
Everyone was a winner who helped raise funds for the industrial park during a Skate-a-Thon that was held at the Casino Roller Rink. The two grand prize winners were Terry Stroud and Anna Nelson. The two youngsters took home television sets as an added bonus from the skate-a-thon.
Work began on the construction of Farmington’s new city barn with the last of the wreckage from the old barn removed. According to city administrator the raising of the new building would begin and take about 10 days to complete. The old barn was destroyed the night of Oct. 31, along with the city’s trucks and equipment in a fire of undetermined origin. The new building cost slightly more than $24,000 and was erected on the same location as the old barn.
With the proposed ordinance reorganizing the Farmington Police Department, the only question left was who would be Farmington’s chief of police when the merit system went into effect. For the future selection of the chief of police applications would be presented to the personnel board made up of six city residents. Those applicants would be screened and the board would recommend one of the applicants to the mayor. The mayor would then nominate a chief, and the city council would vote on the nominee.
50 Years – 1971
The Farmington City Council approved a resolution allowing a proposition to be presented to the voters on a ballot calling for the removal of a 25-cent tax levy which was voted on more than a year prior for a four-year period. The removal of this levy was promised by the council if the voters passed a 20-year 20 cent bond issue. That issue passed through easily.
SP/4 Terry W. Huff, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Huff of Doe Run, served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a teletype operator in the Communications Headquarters Building in Long Binh.
Greg Herbst, ADJAN, returned to the Naval Base at Lemoore, California, after spending some time on leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Herbst, Steve and Susan.
The Trimfoot Company of Farmington acquired Creevy Creations of Seymour, Connecticut, a manufacturer of high grade infants stretch garments.
St. Louis Crest House Farm Management Awards dinner for East Missouri Winners was held. Winners were Mr. and Mrs. Jean Detring and Mr. and Mrs. W, Detring, both families of Farmington.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Overall celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the First Baptist Church in Farmington. Friends and family were in attendance.
60 Years – 1961
Four Farmington men, honorary colonels on the staff of Governor John M. Dalton, took part in the colorful inauguration ceremonies in Jefferson City. Highlights of the day was a parade in the morning in which the colonels marched, the swearing in ceremony, a military reception in the afternoon, and the evening Governor’s Ball. Farmington men honored were Taylor Smith and Raymond Roberts, attorneys; Floyd Becker, county clerk; and publisher of The Press. Dalton had appointed eight St. Francois County men as colonels, the other four being W. Oliver Rasch, W.B. Massey, and Bill Robinson, all of Bonne Terre, and F.M. Horton of Flat River.
At the annual Soils and Crops Conference, W. O. Feezor, vice chairman of the local Dairy Herd Improvement Association, presented a DHIA Recognition to Lewis G. Asher, who managed the Presbyterian Home Dairy. In 1959, the Presbyterian Home herd averaged 8,861 pounds of milk with 423 pounds of butterfat.
A special story about Farmington was featured in the St. Louis Globe Democrat on Sunday, Jan. 15. A staff photographer flew to Farmington and took many pictures of places of interest in and around the city. The story was written by Miss Edna Warren of Farmington, who was a former writer and employee of the Globe-Democrat.
St. Louis Cardinal veteran catcher Hal Smith made an appearance at Dugal’s Supermarket in Farmington.
70 Years – 1951
The Farmington Press changed its publication days from Friday to Thursdays. This would be an advantage to readers and merchants. Readers would be able to read the paper earlier and get the grocery ads for the weekend shoppers.
Howard Tetley was installed president of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington by Dr. Walter T. Gunn of St. Louis.
The Farmington Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance to designate school stop signs be erected at the intersections of St. Genevieve and Carleton Streets, and Washington Avenue and Murphy Street, during the time when school children are passing through these intersections.