DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Berl J. Miller, owner and operator of Miller Funeral Home for 38 years passed away. He was an active member of the community belonging to several organizations and was a charter member and First President of the Farmington Kiwanis Club.
The Maple Valley Shopping Center got closer to being completed with workers paving the area and putting on the finishing touches. According to Chip Peterson, the businesses to be located there were Sears, Color-Time, Gliks, HoWah, Franks-A-Lot, Subway, Coast to Coast, Gift Chest, Goodart’s Framing & Cross Stitch and Just Kids. Businesses located behind the center were Emmersons, Custard’s Last Retreat, Jack in the Box, Payless Shoe Source, First State Bank and Steak and Shake.
The Farmington Public Library installed a new computer system. The system was like a computerized card catalog and similar to the one at the Farmington High School.
A Farmington youth was one of the state finalists competing in the Western Auto and Missouri Jaycees “Punt, Pass and Kick” finals in Columbia. Josh Freeman, 13, son of Jerry and Donna Freeman advanced to the state finals after winning the local contest for 13-year-olds in Farmington and placing second at regional competition in Jackson. Each age division had top three finishers — 8-year-olds: Matt Schaefer, Stephon Cox, and Jacob Dugal; 9-year-olds: Chris Schaefer, Travis Pirtle and J.T. Black; 10-year-olds: Jeff Bowling, Ben Moss and Jeff Basler; 11-year-olds: Steve Basler, Tim Hardy and Kory Dischbein; 12-year-olds: Keenan Henson, Jonathon Jaycox, and Liz Cox; 13-year-olds: Josh Freeman, Matt Stewart and Sean Boyer.
40 Years – 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Pearl Cash celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Nazarene Church in Farmington. The occasion was hosted by their children. Friends and family attended.
The Farmington Ministerial Alliance, working through the Lutheran Immigration Service, learned that Phetji Sayasan and her daughters were in a refugee camp. Application was made to sponsor the Sayasans to Farmington. Phetji had 10 years’ experience as a nursing instructor and was on the staff at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. They arrived here with some knowledge of the English language. The girls are 12, 9, and 6 years old and attended St. Paul Lutheran’s School. The family settled in Farmington and her husband was still in the refugee camp.
Farmington’s largest employer, Farmington State Hospital, was the focal point of an investigation pertaining to labor grievances and employee complaints filed with the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The Mental Health Services in Jefferson City received 60 anonymous letters and a few signed letters critical of the hospital’s administration.
Reliving that first Thanksgiving in the year 1621 when the pilgrims and Indians set aside time for feasting and prayer, the second-grade students of W.L. Johns — under the supervision of their teacher, Mrs. Jane Barton — enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner together in their classroom with students dressed in the attire of that day.
Mrs. Anne Ledbetter was the third candidate to file for city council. Mrs. Ledbetter joined Dan Combs and George Shaw as candidates. Dan Combs was seeking re-election.
50 Years – 1970
Probate Judge Tom Mathews received the oath of office in the Probate Courtroom. County Clerk Vollie Hulsey administered the oath in the presence of Mr. Mathews’ wife, Esther, his deputy clerk, Mrs. Faye Romburg, and several other courthouse officials. Judge Mathews completed the unexpired term of Judge David Black who passed away.
Two houses were completely destroyed and a third extensively damaged by fire. The home of Euel Botkins on Highway 32 east of Farmington burned, along with the home of Jack Pritchett in Doe Run. A fire also badly damaged the home of Christine Laraby. Firefighters thought it was out, but a short time later the blaze broke out again and the second alarm was sounded.
Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Cozean presented a check for $200 to Kenny Rankin, president of the Farmington Jaycees, who in turn presented it to the Farmington Youth Recreation Council as part of the organizations pledge of $1,000. The Jaycees volunteered a total of 86-man-hours and completely redecorated and painted the Cozean’s building on the Courthouse Square as a beautification project for the betterment of the Farmington downtown area.
60 Years – 1960
At the regular meeting of the St. Francois County Home Economics Club Council, Mrs. Vernon Kollmeyer of the ICU Home Economics Club was elected president to succeed Mrs. Wallace Klemp of the Genny-Francois Club who had served as the president for two years.
Officials broke ground for a modern retirement home sponsored by the Presbyterian Churches of Missouri. Presbyterian Homelife for Senior Citizens was to be a home for 40 elderly people with an estimated cost of $200,000 and was the first of several proposed homes of this type to be built in Missouri by this denomination.
Cletus Comie, 4-H leader from Delassus, was elected president at the annual St. Francois County 4-H Council meeting. Also elected was Vernon Montgomery of the Copenhagen 4-H Club, vice president; Mrs. Charles Chapman, Libertyville 4-H Club, secretary; Mrs. Harold Simms, U & I 4-H Club, song and game leader; and Tom Laws, U & I 4-H Club, assistant song and game leader.
Thomas P. Van Doren of Farmington was among the 25 undergraduates initiated into Gamma Theta Chapter of Eta Kappa Nu at Missouri School of Mines.
Twins of the week were David Lee and Danny Lynn Griesse, sons of Reverend and Mrs. W. E. Griesse, former pastor of the Lutheran Church in Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
Administration of the agricultural and conservation program in St. Francois County remained in the hands of the same committee decided in the annual election. At the county convention, the County Production and Marketing Administration Committee — composed of Edwin Best, Fremont Shaner, Leslie West, Lloyd Jones, John Powers and Helen Meyer — were set for another year.
Farmington’s old abandoned grade school building, known as the Annie Lloyd School, was sold to a committee headed by C.B. Denman from the Memorial Methodist Church. The $10,300 bid authorized by the board of trustees of the Methodist Church was the only bid submitted. The property was on North Washington Street and consisted of a two-story brick structure and a total of three lots.
With the acquisition of one-half interest in The Farmington Press by Jesse Stewart, Cecil Roberts said it would begin a new era which would result in a larger and much better newspaper. The Farmington Press was founded in October 1928 with the office located on the second floor of the Realty Building. The first several issues were printed in handset type and the paper was only three columns wide and 10 inches long. Within a few weeks, the size was increased to four columns by 12 inches. After a few months the business had grown sufficiently and moved to the first-floor location in the site occupied by the OK Barber Shop. The paper was again enlarged to five columns and 17 inches and a linotype was secured with which to set the type. The continued growth of the printing and newspaper business resulted in another and final move to a new location.
Playing at the Ritz Theatre was “The Milkman” starring Donald O’Connor and Jimmy Durante.
