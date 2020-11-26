DAYS GONE BY

Farmington’s old abandoned grade school building, known as the Annie Lloyd School, was sold to a committee headed by C.B. Denman from the Memorial Methodist Church. The $10,300 bid authorized by the board of trustees of the Methodist Church was the only bid submitted. The property was on North Washington Street and consisted of a two-story brick structure and a total of three lots.

With the acquisition of one-half interest in The Farmington Press by Jesse Stewart, Cecil Roberts said it would begin a new era which would result in a larger and much better newspaper. The Farmington Press was founded in October 1928 with the office located on the second floor of the Realty Building. The first several issues were printed in handset type and the paper was only three columns wide and 10 inches long. Within a few weeks, the size was increased to four columns by 12 inches. After a few months the business had grown sufficiently and moved to the first-floor location in the site occupied by the OK Barber Shop. The paper was again enlarged to five columns and 17 inches and a linotype was secured with which to set the type. The continued growth of the printing and newspaper business resulted in another and final move to a new location.