DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
For the third time since March, a prisoner at the St. Francois County jail attempted suicide by hanging. A 32-year-old prisoner was found in a cell hanging by an extension cord. He was a trustee at the jail and only had 35 days left to serve on a parole violation. The prisoner had planned to be quickly found and was looking for sympathy, according to the sheriff.
The board of directors of Commerce Bank of St. Francois County announced that Robert E. Smith would be appointed chairman and would work out of the Commerce Bank in Farmington. That post was resigned by James Eaton, who left Commerce Bank.
Farmington Mayor Mike O’Brien spoke deliberately into the microphone as he had just placed the first official 9-1-1 call to the city’s new 911 emergency dispatch. Mayor O’Brien asked Central Dispatch if they could tell where he was calling from and the dispatcher stated that the number was assigned to City Hall, 110 West Columbia Street, Farmington. Mayor O’Brien stated that the installation and monthly 9-1-1 service charges would not be added on to the bills of the telephone customers.
When 1990 census figures were released, the seat of St. Francois County had an unprecedented growth of over 25 percent over the last decade. Roger Hoehn stated that he suspected the population total to be at least 10,500.
40 Years – 1980
Missouri farmers experienced the worst year for corn crops in the history of the state of Missouri. St. Francois County farmers were hit unusually hard by the hot summer.
A 25-year-old man was charged with the robbery, first degree, in the hold-up of the Cut Rate Liquor Store in Farmington. Also, another man and woman were charged with the robbery in connection with the incident. Witnesses told police that a man entered the store wearing a pair of cut-off blue jeans, a sport shirt, and a pair of sunglasses. The man approached the counter and stated he had a gun. The man proceeded to rob the store and left with $200 cash from the register. The clerk at the store later identified the suspect in a police lineup.
Legal obstacles that would have prevented a three-day rock concert to be held in St. Francois County were cleared and if the concert’s plans for providing health and sanitation standards met with the county’s approval, the Labor Day concert weekend would go on. The line-up ranged from Medallion, Voyager, Zephyr, Tanglefoot, Firepenny, and Missouri Breaker.
Several people from Farmington invested in the new Farmington Cablevision and were in attendance for the hookup of the new system. They were Bill Cooper, Tom Legan, Rolla Gordon, J. Faulkner, Bob Mell, Charlie Earls, Rusty Straughn, Larry Jones, C.H. Ketring, Charles Medley and Tom Earls.
50 Years – 1970
The largest St. Francois County Fair in history was held with the main attraction being Jeanie C. Riley. Miss Riley was one of the most sought-after television and personal appearance charmers in show business. There was a Demolition Derby, Country-Western Night, wrestling matches, Rose City Rides, and a Missouri Western Horse Show.
Reverend and Mrs. Emmett S. Harter were surprised with a 40th wedding anniversary celebration at the residence of their son and daughter-in-law.
60 Years – 1960
The lack of moisture and above average temperatures were combining to reduce crop yields in much of the St. Francois County area. The rain that had fallen the last two months were very spotted and did not extend over a very wide area. Some corn crops had not gotten a good rain since they were planted.
The public library now has a modern air-conditioned reading room available for book enthusiasts, as well as an expansion of a new book shop located at the rear of the library quarters where patrons are allowed to return their books without an overdue fine.
Twins of the week were Stephen Lindsey and Melanie Dunaway, children of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Dunaway and were newcomers to the Farmington area.
70 Years – 1950
Nineteen youth of the county passed their senior and junior Red Cross lifesaving examinations that were held at the Farmington swimming pool by John Williams of Rivermines, the authorized county instructor for the Red Cross. Those receiving the senior lifesaving badge were: Donna McClaskey, Caroline Carnahan, Margaret Overall, Bob McClaren, Bucky Adams, Betty Beer and Peggy Fraser.
There were 12 youth — 14 years old or younger — who passed the junior tests. They were Sally Appleberry, Mary Martin, Barbara martin, Shirley Kropp, Catherine Carnahan, Mary Ann Dowell, Edwin Conrad, Donald Radle, Elma Overall, Judy Hanschen, Donna Valle, and Jim Boyd.
A 15-year-old Gumbo youth admitted to a series of burglaries and stolen cars in this and the Jefferson County area. He was arrested by the St. Louis Police Department for an auto theft in St. Louis. The juvenile and his brother were also involved in other thefts including the Lead Belt Sporting Goods Store and the Missouri-Illinois Railroad depot.
Two men were arrested in St. Charles in connection with the burglary of Jack’s Bar on Highway 61-67, Cantwell Parker Inn, and a tavern/restaurant in Fredericktown.
Celebrating with services and a basket dinner, the congregation of the Doe Run Methodist Church observed the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the church. The church building is the second on the original lot, the first burned down. The church was started August 8, 1888 and has grown to 156 members. The Reverend Henry McDowell was the pastor.
