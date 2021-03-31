DAYS GONE BY

Three Farmington High School students were selected for Boys State. They were Clifton Baker, son of Mrs. Betty Baker; Mickey Rhodes, son of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Rhodes; and Royce Vessell, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Vessell.

60 Years – 1961

John Mueller and Don Chaplin, two small men in relation to the giants of basketball fame, made their own fame as the Missouri Sportswriter’s announced its 1960-61 All State Basketball teams. Mueller, a senior for the St. Joseph Hornets, became the first player from the Farmington school to receive such recognition as he was name one of 10 on the Class M All-State club. Chaplin, a junior for the Doe Run Wildcats, was among one of the elites of the state. The 5-11 junior was one of only two third-year students named to three all-state teams.

A head-on automobile accident near the DeLassus turnoff was claimed to be the second worse accident in Missouri. Five people were killed in this collision. Family members killed on the way to their cabin at Iron Mountain Lake were Thomas M. Lashley, Opal Lashley, Thomas Allen Lashley, Phillip Lashley and Robert Coleman.