DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Family and friends referred to Paul and Tanya Shearin as “the perfect couple.” They were shocked to hear of the death of Paul Shearin who was shot by his wife off the back porch. Tanya stated that mental and physical abuse was her reasoning for the shooting. The community stated that the couple always looked like a happy family.
John Mayfield, an area retail veteran, was at the helm of a new business opening in Maple Valley Shopping Center. Emmersons was a retail clothing store.
A gas station fire at J & J Citgo occurred when a tanker truck delivering fuel caught fire and exploded, setting off more huge explosions of above-ground storage tanks. The driver of the tanker was in the station when he heard the explosion and ran back in on fire and told everyone to get out. The station itself did not burn and no one other than the driver was hurt. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control without the third tank exploding. The driver was unloading 8,500 gallons of fuel when the fire broke out. Parts of the tanker which was left melted wound up in a field more than 300 yards away.
40 Years – 1981
An urgent request to halt all outside burning was made by the Conservation Department’s forestry office due to dry conditions.
Councilman George Shaw and ACCESS SEMO Chairperson Connie Schuessler had a meeting to discuss efforts to keep the Farmington State Hospital open.
A contingent of Farmington police officers, both on- and off-duty, rushed to a downtown bank after an alarm sounded. This turned out to be the second false alarm in less than a week. Area officers were stirred by two prior alarms a short time after the bank robbery took place at First Missouri Bank’s facility on East Main Street. Officers in the area said the number of false alarms to which they respond might tend to lull them into a false sense of security, but the robbery at Flat River in which an officer was shot had stirred them to be more cautious in their reactions.
50 Years – 1971
Construction grading began on the long-awaited Mineral Area Shopping Center to be located at the corner of Karsch Boulevard and Potosi Streets. The shopping center would be built in two phases, with the initial phase involving three stores. The shopping center, located on an 18-acre site, was developed by Glen J. Crabdree of Farmington. The shopping center began with a Walmart Discount City, Kroger Food Store and Gasen Drug Store.
The mayoral race would heat up in Farmington as there were four candidates in the running after the current mayor chose not to run again. The candidates were Douglas K. Ross, Norman Depper, Berl P. Powers, and Orville Woodard.
Mineral Area Hospital went ahead with their new plans for an addition — phase three of a five phase program of development of its facilities. The new addition was primarily two floors with a special 15-foot-tall entrance way and waiting room area.
Three Farmington High School students were selected for Boys State. They were Clifton Baker, son of Mrs. Betty Baker; Mickey Rhodes, son of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Rhodes; and Royce Vessell, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Vessell.
60 Years – 1961
John Mueller and Don Chaplin, two small men in relation to the giants of basketball fame, made their own fame as the Missouri Sportswriter’s announced its 1960-61 All State Basketball teams. Mueller, a senior for the St. Joseph Hornets, became the first player from the Farmington school to receive such recognition as he was name one of 10 on the Class M All-State club. Chaplin, a junior for the Doe Run Wildcats, was among one of the elites of the state. The 5-11 junior was one of only two third-year students named to three all-state teams.
A head-on automobile accident near the DeLassus turnoff was claimed to be the second worse accident in Missouri. Five people were killed in this collision. Family members killed on the way to their cabin at Iron Mountain Lake were Thomas M. Lashley, Opal Lashley, Thomas Allen Lashley, Phillip Lashley and Robert Coleman.
Four Farmington High School students participated in the Regional Science Fair at Cape Girardeau. Sally Holliday entered her rock and mineral exhibit, Stuart Landrum Jr. entered a lithium spectroscope that he constructed, Susan Watkins entered a chicken embryology demonstration, and Mary Quesnel entered an exhibit on hybridization of an iris. Landrum’s entry won the second-place ribbon and medal in the Senior Physics Division. He also won a chemistry and physics handbook for having the most outstanding exhibit in the senior division of chemistry and physics. Landrum was also selected as first alternate for the Navy Cruise Award. This award was given to a boy in the junior class with an outstanding exhibit.
70 Years – 1951
Babies of the week were six-month-old twins, Karon Fay and Sharon Kay, who were the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Govro of Farmington. The mother was the former Maggie Herzog and the paternal grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Govro.
Six different places of business were burglarized in one evening and sums of money and cigarettes were taken. The robberies took place at the Texaco station, Brewster’s station, Phillips 66 station, Lower Standard station, Shell station and Schramm’s Creamery. Entry was gained by breaking out windows or front door glass. The safe at Schramm’s Creamery was tampered with but the robbers were unable to open it.
Pvt. Norman N. Kono, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Kono of Farmington, completed 14 weeks of basic training with a unit of the 6th Armored Division.
Advertisement: Go see the marvelous, motorless new Servel gas refrigerator. No moving parts, no motor to wear — the refrigerator is guaranteed to last 10 years. Priced as low at $239.95. Ladies will get a free double orchid corsage just for coming by and seeing the new 1951 motorless Servel gas refrigerator.