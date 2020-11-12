DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
State Representative Bob Ward was elected to one of the most powerful positions in the state legislature. This will mean better service for his constituents in St. Francois County. Ward was elected Majority Floor Leader by the Caucus of House Democrats, replacing Anthony D. Ribaudo of St. Louis.
“Ring the Bells of Christmas for Needy Children” was the theme for the 1990 Christmas Parade, sponsored by the city of Farmington, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Farmington Organization. Included in the parade was Santa Claus, the Farmington High School Black Knight Marching Band, Miss Missouri 1990, Sherry Taylor, and the grand finale was a Percheron horse supplied by Albert Cleve of Blue Ribbon Farms. There was also Customer-Appreciation Day and the Christmas Walk.
A four-vehicle accident that included a van carrying children from a Farmington day care center occurred on Karsch Boulevard causing extensive damage, but no injuries occurred.
Observers of Veterans Day paused a moment after placing a wreath at the War Memorial at the St. Francois County Courthouse.
Scouts went door to door delivering sacks to be filled with food for the needy. Scouts were going to return the following week to collect the canned goods.
The president of the Central School District Board of Education named one of four recipients of a Missouri service award. Harvey Faircloth was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Faircloth was cited for 25 years of service to the students and programs of the MSHAA as a basketball and baseball official.
40 Years – 1980
The last election in St. Francois County spurred talks of getting new voting machines. The county looked into several voting machine options. Ballots were punched instead of marked, and those ballots were then fed into a computer. The results were tabulated within a few hours of polls closing. What brought about this talk of new machines was the fact that by the time the returns came in from the election, the races had already been decided. But the outcome of two races, associate county judge and state representative, was not determined until that time.
Members of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Posse carried the flag high and helped celebrate Veterans Day in Farmington.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Johnson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends.
The Farmington Knightettes fought their way to a fourth place finish in the Class 4A Volleyball Division. The Knightettes were narrowly edged out of third place by McCluer North 15-21.
50 Years – 1970
Rolla Gordon, of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Industrial Development Committee released a photo of all the city-owned equipment and most of the salaried city employees. The city owned over 41 separate vehicles or items of maintainable equipment and had over 45 salaried employees. The Industrial Committee developed a complete and comprehensive 35mm color slide program on the City of Farmington and what Industrial Development Means to it.
Mrs. Opal Wright, director of elementary education in the Farmington public schools was honored as the Farmington Business & Professional Women’s Club’s “Businesswoman of the Year.” Mrs. Wright was singled out by 10th District Congressman, Bill B. Burlison.
Miss Ruth Ann Cleve, representing the pep squad, was crowned Farmington High School Homecoming Queen. Miss Cleve was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Cleve.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the newest Farmington store, “Jim Boyd’s For Men.” The store’s owner was Jim Boyd.
60 Years – 1960
Scouts of Troops 471 and 483 of Farmington, along with three and one-half million other scouts throughout the nation joined in a great non-partisan campaign to urge every eligible voter to go to the polls. The two troops divided the town of Farmington and made an effort to place a doorknob hanger on every home. The hanger was designed as a Liberty Bell with the suggestion: “Vote as You Think, But Vote.”
The Farmington Airport purchased a new two-way radio system which was installed. The radio can send and receive messages for a radius of approximately 85 miles. Various interested persons in Farmington contributed about $120 toward the cost of the equipment.
Three local women’s bowling leagues, First State Bank, Klepzigs, and DeLuxe Candies, attended the Missouri State Women’s Bowling Association handicap tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. Jackie and Doris Mell, Klepzigs, placed in doubles with a score of 1,173 and Doris Mell also placed with a 613 series in the singles. Three others rolled over 600 series, Shirley Gray, Klepzigs, 609 Ruth Merseal, First State Bank, 608, and Gloria Sheets, DeLuxe Candies, 607.
Twins of the week were Gary and Larry Jurek of Woodlake, Texas. They were the grandsons of Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Buemel of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
Republican candidates for county offices were successful in all but two cases in the general election in St. Francois County. In a heavier than usual turnout for an off-year election, the GOP candidates for every office except treasurer and circuit clerk were victorious. The lone Democrats to be elected were Treasurer Earl Sebastian and Circuit Clerk Jess Stewart, both incumbents.
One race that remained in doubt was that of judge of the county court from the Second District. Republican candidate Theodore Hefron was leading Judge William Crabdree by a narrow margin of 46 votes on the basis of unofficial returns compiled the night of the election. J.O. Swink, Farmington attorney, was appointed to fill the vacancy in this judicial circuit caused by the appointment of Judge Houser to the St. Louis Appellate Court.
Playing at the Edwards & Plumlee Theatre was “Duchess of Idaho” starring Esther Williams, Van Johnson and John Lund.
