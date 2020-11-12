DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

The last election in St. Francois County spurred talks of getting new voting machines. The county looked into several voting machine options. Ballots were punched instead of marked, and those ballots were then fed into a computer. The results were tabulated within a few hours of polls closing. What brought about this talk of new machines was the fact that by the time the returns came in from the election, the races had already been decided. But the outcome of two races, associate county judge and state representative, was not determined until that time.