DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ In honor of his athletic accomplishments, Farmington High School senior John Krause was honored with a proclamation from the city of Farmington proclaiming March 8 as John Krause Day in the city.
■ Thirty-five band students from Farmington Middle School participated in a Junior High Solo-Ensemble Festival held at Valle High School in Ste. Genevieve. Soloists receiving outstanding “1” ratings were: John Gillian, Stephanie David, Traci Francis, Alisha Trainor, Nicki McDaniel, Greg Currington, Amanda Smith, Abhay Manusmare. Soloists receiving “11” ratings were: Damion Dane, Jamie Keaton.
■ Area firemen were quick to respond to an accident on DD Highway near Knob Lick, They found an overturned dump truck in a ditch alongside the road. The driver was pulled from the dump truck and taken to the hospital. Firefighters were afraid of a fire breaking out due to the amount of fuel spilled.
■ St. Paul’s School “A” Basketball Team Champions for 1990 were: Geoff Francis, Bill Resinger, Bryon Farmer, Justin Roberts. Derrick Eaves, Gerry Ward, Jack Hahn, Damon Jennings, John Griffin, with Rusty Waibel, coach.
40 Years – 1980
■ Statistics were provided by the Farmington Police Department and compiled through a Department of Public Safety computer clearly stated that in 1979 Karsch Boulevard was the most dangerous route within the city. Other dangerous intersections in the city included Washington Street, Middle Street and the point where Karsch intersects with Ste. Genevieve Boulevard, Routes OO and 32.
■ The cost of re-routing approximately 3.9 miles of Highway 32 through St. Joe Park was expected to run some $5,750,000. The highway commission’s proposal for the re-routing of the highway included five accesses to the highway which was expected to be carrying some 20,000 vehicles per day by the time of completion.
■ The most popular sport in the world made its debut at Wilson Rozier Park when the Athletic League of St. Louis, made up of police officers, put together exhibition soccer matches under the auspices of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department. Representatives of the organization contacted the director of parks and recreation with the offer to provide all the equipment needed for Farmington teams and in addition to that they would provide funds to cover the cost of transportation when playing other teams.
50 Years – 1970
■ An accident occurred involving three cars at the Highway OO and Route F intersection, south of Farmington. Vivian Patterson was seriously injured when a chain reaction caused a vehicle to hit her car. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that a northbound car driven by Lester Hays sideswiped the left side of a southbound car driven by Glenn Sloan, then continued and crashed into the Patterson vehicle.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Kocher celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception and open house at the Farmington Christian Church. Friends and relatives were in attendance.
60 Years – 1960
■ The newspaper’s featured twins for the week were Donna Rae and Diana Fae Rariden, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rariden, Route 1, Farmington.
■ The Federal Aviation Agency announced that $69.800 had been approved for the Farmington Municipal Airport in the 1961 allocations for federal aid to airports. The money would be used to acquire land and clear zones, prepare the site, grade the north to south landing strip and make other improvements. Approximately 140 acres was involved in the prospective site of the new airport. The primary runway, including pavement and sod, will be 4,000 feet in length and 50 feet in width. The actual pavement, running north and south, will be 2500 feet. A secondary runway, entirely sod, would run east and west.
■ A business deal of considerable interest throughout the community was consummated when control of the A.J. Butterfield Greenhouses, Inc. were transferred by A.J. Butterfield to a Farmington group consisting of Robert D. Rapp, Cecil W. Roberts, and James R. Roberts.
70 Years – 1950
■ James E. Womack, seaman apprentice in the Navy from Farmington, was attached to the Navy’s “hunter-killer” escort aircraft carrier, the USS Badoeng Strait, operating in Southern California waters. The Badoeng Strait engages in frequent anti-submarine warfare training cruises with the ship’s air units.
■ William Masselos, eminent pianist appeared in Farmington, presented by the Farmington Municipal Concert Association. The concert was heard by some 500 members of the association.
■ “The Campbells Are Coming,” a comedy written by Jay Tobias, was presented by the senior class of Farmington High School. The play ran two nights. The cast included: Agnes Best, Jane Mueller, Jane Ann Schramm, Gerald Keathley, John Knight, Buford Francis, Chuck Dixon, Jeannie Sapp. Pete Schomake and Barbara Burnette.
■ Leon Blumenberg, formerly of Farmington, was promoted from construction man to assistant superintendent of the St. Louis area for Standard Oil Company.
■ A three-hour marathon live talent program was presented at the Farmington high School auditorium and was broadcasted through the courtesy of radio station KREI for the benefit of uniforms for the high school band.