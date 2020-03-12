DAYS GONE BY

■ The cost of re-routing approximately 3.9 miles of Highway 32 through St. Joe Park was expected to run some $5,750,000. The highway commission’s proposal for the re-routing of the highway included five accesses to the highway which was expected to be carrying some 20,000 vehicles per day by the time of completion.

■ The most popular sport in the world made its debut at Wilson Rozier Park when the Athletic League of St. Louis, made up of police officers, put together exhibition soccer matches under the auspices of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Department. Representatives of the organization contacted the director of parks and recreation with the offer to provide all the equipment needed for Farmington teams and in addition to that they would provide funds to cover the cost of transportation when playing other teams.

50 Years – 1970

■ An accident occurred involving three cars at the Highway OO and Route F intersection, south of Farmington. Vivian Patterson was seriously injured when a chain reaction caused a vehicle to hit her car. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that a northbound car driven by Lester Hays sideswiped the left side of a southbound car driven by Glenn Sloan, then continued and crashed into the Patterson vehicle.