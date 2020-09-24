DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Thanks to cooperation between Farmington R-7 School District and Farmington Cablevision, a new television channel made its debut. Dubbed “Black Knight TV,” the channel is free to all Farmington Cablevision subscribers. It features video tape replays of local school events, including athletic contests. Tom Legan, manager of Farmington Cablevision, stated that the channel was sent to approximately 4,000 homes in Farmington, Doe Run, and Bismarck. Legan estimated his company’s contribution to the project at approximately $10,000.
Farmington’s fifth annual Fall Festival was held in coordination with the St. Francois River Rendezvous for the first time. The event was sponsored by the Downtown Farmington Organization and featured a day of activities including a street auction, arts and crafts, games, in-store promotions, an old-fashioned cake walk, food, and the traditional Ho-Made Soup/Chili Rama competition. While the festival was taking place downtown, the St. Francois River Rendezvous was going on at Farmington Industrial Park.
40 Years – 1980
During the Farmington School District Board of Directors meeting, they were presented a list of problems that were noted by a group of parents of school age children that they would like to see addressed. They were teacher/pupil ratio is too high, the need for another kindergarten session, the W. L. Johns facilities are inadequate, the needs of the gifted children are not being met, and the needs of the children with behavioral disorders are not being met adequately in grades K-5. The board said improvements had been discussed for W. L. Johns and the need for additional staff would only be addressed if the student population for the system increased. Also, the resignation of a behavioral disorder instructor left the district in a less than desirable position.
Running up a 7-point lead before allowing North County to score in the first set, the Farmington Knightettes had to work a little to come away with their 15-9, 15-2 win over the Lady Raiders.
The Farmington tennis team picked up their fourth win of the season beating Arcadia Valley.
Inez Woods, Housekeeping Department supervisor at Farmington Community Hospital, earned the title of Certified Executive Housekeeper. Endless trips to St. Louis and the completion of 230 hours of studies and exams qualified her for this title.
50 Years – 1970
Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleaders for Farmington High School were Pat Moran, Jerri Brundage, Debbie Sturgess, JoAnn Vessell, Rita Lodhotz, Jeanne Naeger, Pam Head, Gail Overall, Sandy Overall, Julie Oliver, Marilyn Pothetos, Jane Parks, Pam Boyd, Melanie Gedge and Sharon King.
Work was completed to allow for the opening of the new bridge on West Liberty Street, just east of the entrance to Farmington Community Hospital. The bridge was built by the city of Farmington.
The Farmington Knights were set to play the strong Valle Warriors at Haile Memorial Stadium. The Knights bounced back from an opening game in which it lost to Potosi.
Mr. and Mrs. Lehman Ellis of Knob Lick celebrated with their silver wedding anniversary with their immediate family at their home.
60 Years – 1960
Farmington Public Schools has an enrollment of 1,500. The classrooms in all school buildings are filled and averaging 30 students per room.
Two Farmington boys, members of Troop 471, received the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest in the Boy Scouts of America — at a joint Court of Honor held by Troops 471 and 483 at the Kiwanis shelter.
Joey Tumbleson and Billy Bohs were presented their Eagle pins and badges in a ceremony conducted by Neighborhood Commissioner Fielding W. Chandler, which was the climax of the evening’s events. Each boy was accompanied by his parents and in turn presented his mother with a miniature Eagle Pin in commemoration of the event, along with a corsage.
Twins of the week, Donna May and Diana Kay, are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Crabdree of Doe Run.
Showing at the Ritz was The Bellboy starring Jerry Lewis.
Perry Wilmore, manager of the newly remodeled P. N. Hirsch store in Farmington, announced the grand opening of the new store.
70 Years – 1950
Quarterback Vernon Harrington passed the line of scrimmage on a wide sweep around left end in the game at Fredericktown. Ready to throw a block at the Blackcat defenseman guard, Ray Roberts, with Halfback Jerry Forbes cleared a path for Harrington. The Knights won 27-0.
Somebody – probably the magistrate court judge and the Highway Patrol — was getting tired of hearing cars roar down the street after youths cut holes in their car mufflers so they would sound like tractors. One young citizen was apprehended and was thought to be the first violator fined for this offense since the magistrate court was set up three or four years ago. One youth was brought before Judge Francis Rentfro and paid a fine and court costs of $12.50 for failing to fix his car muffler after a warning.
Ernie Heldman, television’s Master of Magic, and six members of the Flying Squadron of the Downtown Kiwanis Club of St. Louis paid a visit to the Farmington Kiwanis Club. Heldman soon had the 51 local Kiwanians in an uproar of laughter at his slight-of-hand tricks, his humorous gags, and his knack for turning the laughs towards members of his audience.
The fifth annual High School Carnival was held on the grounds behind the high school building. In the parade, each class had a float with their candidates for king and queen.
Lt. Wallace A. Gieringer, son of Arnold A. Gieringer of Farmington, wears gold bars and silver wings of an Air Force pilot after 13 months of intensive pilot training. He was a product of the new Air Force pilot training program developed since the war.
