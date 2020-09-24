DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

Thanks to cooperation between Farmington R-7 School District and Farmington Cablevision, a new television channel made its debut. Dubbed “Black Knight TV,” the channel is free to all Farmington Cablevision subscribers. It features video tape replays of local school events, including athletic contests. Tom Legan, manager of Farmington Cablevision, stated that the channel was sent to approximately 4,000 homes in Farmington, Doe Run, and Bismarck. Legan estimated his company’s contribution to the project at approximately $10,000.

Farmington’s fifth annual Fall Festival was held in coordination with the St. Francois River Rendezvous for the first time. The event was sponsored by the Downtown Farmington Organization and featured a day of activities including a street auction, arts and crafts, games, in-store promotions, an old-fashioned cake walk, food, and the traditional Ho-Made Soup/Chili Rama competition. While the festival was taking place downtown, the St. Francois River Rendezvous was going on at Farmington Industrial Park.

40 Years – 1980

During the Farmington School District Board of Directors meeting, they were presented a list of problems that were noted by a group of parents of school age children that they would like to see addressed. They were teacher/pupil ratio is too high, the need for another kindergarten session, the W. L. Johns facilities are inadequate, the needs of the gifted children are not being met, and the needs of the children with behavioral disorders are not being met adequately in grades K-5. The board said improvements had been discussed for W. L. Johns and the need for additional staff would only be addressed if the student population for the system increased. Also, the resignation of a behavioral disorder instructor left the district in a less than desirable position.