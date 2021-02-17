DAYS GONE BY

60 Years – 1960

Farmington Lodge No. 132 A.F. and A.M. had an evening of entertainment for their members and their wives. The principal speaker for the evening was ex-Castro freedom fighter, Senor Pedro M. Martinez, a young Cuban who was a student at Flat River Junior College. Martinez is a lieutenant in the Castro revolutionary army which overthrew the Batista dictatorship. He soon realized that Castro was going to form a communist government and escaped to the United States to join forces with the group dedicated to bringing freedom to Cuba. During the Christmas season Martinez slipped back into Cuba to take care of some family affairs. He was captured and placed in jail. Within a few days, his father passed away and Martinez was allowed to attend the funeral. This afforded him an opportunity to escape and he made his way out of Cuba once again.