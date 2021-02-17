DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
A billboard to show support for the troops in the Mideast was put up at the Army Reserves building at highways 67 and W in Farmington. The billboard was sponsored by Mercantile Bank and Delta Sigh Company and the idea was organized by Frank and Bonnie Henson and Robin Miller. Donations were taken to donate and all proceeds were sent to USO and used for the troops in Saudi Arabia.
The Mercantile Bank president announced promotions for his employees. Marvin Lee was promoted to senior vice-president, Doug Hunt to senior vice-president/loans, Mike Burcham to vice-president/real estate and Gina Cavanaugh to assistant vice-president/operations. Other promotions included Harriet Collier, Beth England, Barbara Oder, Sharon Berry, Cheryl Gamble, Brenda Gray, Jeff Lang, Carolyn Roussin, Kraig Sutherland and Debbie Thomure.
Dr. John Fitz, a local ophthalmologist who specializes in diseases and surgery of the eye, taught a course to other physicians and surgeons at the American Academy of Opthalmology Conference that was held in Atlanta.
40 Years – 1980
Feb. 7-13 marked the 71st anniversary of Scouting in the United States and 51 years of Cub Scouting.
Farmington’s new city barn structure was completed and was waiting the installation of the large barn doors which were purchased at the meeting of the Farmington City Council.
Don Francis was hired as the 10th member of the police department for the city of Farmington. He was a native of Farmington and has about eight years prior service with the police department and also served a year as a deputy sheriff in 1970.
Two Farmington aldermen who were seeking election to the City Council in the election concurred that the selection of the merit system police department’s chief would go through the yet to be established personnel board. It is the understanding that now the police personnel board would screen applicants and make recommendations to the mayor on the city’s first police chief hired for the department that was set to be operated under the merit system. Alderman George Shaw said that was what was agreed to in reference to the new city ordinance.
For the second time, nearly 350 workers at The Trimfoot Co. shoe factory in Farmington were sent home as a result of a bomb threat.
50 Years – 1970
Open house was held at the new middle school building. Visitors were allowed to tour the new building visit with teachers and administration. The new building had movable walls, new physical education facilities and carpet. These were just some of the features of the new building.
A new multi-family apartment complex was built on the corner of East College and North Carleton streets. The complex was constructed by Gifford Lumber Company and each unit featured two bedrooms, a built-in kitchen and paved parking area.
The Speech Team from St. Joseph School participated for the first time in a meet of the Robert Bellarmine Speech League. The team won several contest honors. Members were: Bob Barber, Jane Miller, Theresa Ritter, Cindy Gegg, Cindy Meyer, Jane Bangert, Cindy Greif, Kim Rariden, Marilyn Baumgartner, Mary Vessell, Nancy Bollinger, Katie Chastain and Peggy McWilliams.
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Denton of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a cake and punch reception held at the First Freewill Baptist Church.
60 Years – 1960
Farmington Lodge No. 132 A.F. and A.M. had an evening of entertainment for their members and their wives. The principal speaker for the evening was ex-Castro freedom fighter, Senor Pedro M. Martinez, a young Cuban who was a student at Flat River Junior College. Martinez is a lieutenant in the Castro revolutionary army which overthrew the Batista dictatorship. He soon realized that Castro was going to form a communist government and escaped to the United States to join forces with the group dedicated to bringing freedom to Cuba. During the Christmas season Martinez slipped back into Cuba to take care of some family affairs. He was captured and placed in jail. Within a few days, his father passed away and Martinez was allowed to attend the funeral. This afforded him an opportunity to escape and he made his way out of Cuba once again.
Jennings Lumber Company doubled the size of its retail space by removing the wall between their original building and the concrete block building they added as a storeroom several years prior.
70 Years – 1950
Cecil Roberts, owner and operator of the KREI radio station, announced that both stations would be affiliated with the Liberty Broadcasting System, third largest network in the country.
The Ritz Theatre in Farmington announced plans for their Second Annual Regional Square Dance Contest. It was previously tried as an experiment and was such a success it was decided to make it an annual affair.
Coach Bob Schuster, who replaced Coach Walter Marsh as he was inducted into the Army, did not take long to become acquainted with the students at Farmington High School and the town people as well. He assumed the head coaching position in track and also assisted Coach Troy Lingle in football and basketball. Schuster was a 24-year-old veteran of World War II and had plenty of experience in sports activities, having played basketball, football and track in high school and while in the military.
Farmington High School’s pep squad that backs up the Knights at cage games consisted of Sylvia Matthews, Connie Fugal, Connie Vandiver and Julie Edwards.
Even on their own court, the Doe Run Wildcats looked to be at a disadvantage against the tall Farmington Knights in the opening seconds of the game as the Knights took the tipoff and a hook shot by Mac Biggs, putting them in the lead. The small but scrappy Doe Run boys were not to be denied as they fought back to take a one-point lead over the Knights. Murphy Thomas led the Wildcats comeback, dropping in six points. Close behind him was his teammate, Probst, with four points. However, the Knights went on to win the game 66-64.