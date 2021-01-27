DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Lisa Scarim, daughter of Oliver and Leisa Scarim, made a drawing that was chosen to appear on the Missouri Association for Community Action Calendar for 1991. Lisa represented the East Missouri Action Agency’s Head Start Home Base Program in Farmington. Because of her winning picture, she got to meet with Governor John Ashcroft in Jefferson City.
Each year the Knob Lick School participates in the Easter Seals Basketball Shootout. In 1991, all school records were shattered by the 16 students who participated. Each student was required to secure pledges for the amount of baskets they could make in a three minute period. Total money collected was $543.69. Nicholas Aubuchon broke a six-year-old record by shooting 78 baskets in three minutes. Abraham Aubuchon set a new record of most money collected by an individual — $131.98. Students participating were Tosha Sweazey, Amy Baxley, Rachel Gray, Angela Zamora, Joey Jarrett, Josh Voyles, Nathan Johnson, David Hannah, Abraham Aubuchon, David Adamson, Hunter Cortez, Angela Lawson, Chad Wallace, Jason McClanahan and Nicholas Aubuchon.
Union Electric Company announced that with the retirement of Frank P. Richardson, St. Francois County District manager, the district would consolidate with the company’s Franklin District. Frank Richardson had 42 years with the company.
40 Years – 1981
The last day of work for Joe Henderson of Farmington was Jan. 21, 1981. This marked the end of a work period for Mr. Henderson that began with the Missouri Natural Gas Company. Joe was a maintenance man with the gas company. Joe, Elsa Schrum and Norman Politte were honored by the company on their retirement.
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Mell celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with a dinner given by their children and grandchildren.
The following candidates were in the running for Sweetheart Queen: Laura Hampton, Jill Meyer, Lorri Allen, Barb Brannon Dorene Watson, Melody Carr, Julie Allen, Lisa Rich, Karen Johnson, Shelly Stanley, and Jane Detring.
Members of the Highway Patrol saluted while the United States of Missouri flags were raised in ceremonies marking the opening of the patrol’s new satellite station on Highway 67, north of Leadington.
The first annual “Citizen of the Year Award” was presented to Stuart “Mit” Landrum at the annual Farmington Community Banquet held at the Farmington Elks Lodge. The Citizen of the Year Award was sponsored by the Farmington Press to honor the individual who, in the opinion of the Farmington Press editors, had accomplished the most outstanding achievement for the betterment of the community at large. The featured speaker was St. Louis sportscaster Jay Randolph.
50 Years – 1971
At the annual meeting of the Missouri Arabian Horse Association held at Tan Tara, Lake Ozark, horses and riders from Caryswood Stables in Farmington received many honors. For the fourth straight year, a gelding owned by Doctor and Mrs. C. W. Chastain received the high point award. Another gelding was Reserve Champion and the Chastains received a special recognition award for the work in promoting the Arabian horse breed in shows throughout the Midwest. Jane Chastain rode the winning gelding, Shap, as well as other horses for the Chastain Stables.
Wells Shoe Store opened in Farmington. Mr. and Mrs. Norvel Wells of Farmington opened the store in the building formerly occupied by the Medicate Pharmacy at 104 W. Columbia St., next door to Gierse Cleaners.
St. Francois County would receive an estimated $194,000 in road maintenance money if a two-cent increase in the state gasoline tax is approved. St. Francois County would likely raise from $490,000 to $686,000. A two-cent increase in the state gas tax would increase state funds for county road construction and maintenance by 40 percent, according to figures that were released by the Missouri State Highway Commission.
There was a small fire that caused a lot of smoke but left very little damage at Mid-State Laundry and Dry Cleaners on North Washington Street.
60 Years – 1961
Dr. George Watkins M.D. of Farmington, who is a member of the Medical Arts Clinic, was appointed to chief of staff of the Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown.
Gene Bryant was named “Outstanding Young Man” of 1960 for Farmington and he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was the vocal music director of Farmington High School and junior high school. The award was given on the basis of his response “above and beyond the call of duty” in working with young people and also in providing the people of Farmington with a high standard of culture.
The Farmington School District R-VII board of education authorized the purchase of 10 acres of land for a school site. The land purchased was at the east end of the Forster tract and is bordered on the north by Forster Street, on the west by the extension of Fleming Street, and on the east by the city limits and airport.
Construction on Farmington’s municipal airport was expected as Farmington was to contract the construction to the most successful bidder. Farmington received final approval for the project from the Federal Aviation Agency. At a special meeting of the board of aldermen, Mayor Fred Revoir and Fred Karsch, city clerk, were instructed to take up the city’s option on the Clifford Detring farm, south of Farmington, to obtain land for the purpose.
Ground breaking services marked the beginning of construction of a new educational plant for the First Baptist Church of Farmington. A contract was awarded by Buchmueller, Whitworth & Associates of Sikeston to the Brockmiller Construction Company of Farmington for the erection of the two-story structure. The unit contains 15,000 square feet.
70 Years – 1950
Coach Walter Marsh, who led the high-flying Farmington Knights to an undefeated and united football season, left Farmington High School after being called to the Army.
Maintenance costs on state-maintained roads in St. Francois County totaled approximately $105,900 during 1950, according to a report from R. W. Hodson, division engineer at the State Highway Department’s Division 6 office in Kirkwood. The 1950 maintenance outlay represented an increase of more than 63 percent over costs for similar work in 1949.
Virginia O’Sullivan, daughter of Farmington residents Mr. and Mrs. John O’Sullivan, was on a tour of the danger-spots of the world. Miss O’Sullivan was a government employee and sent a letter to her parents telling of her arrival in Turkey. Her duties were with the education and training branch (G-3) of the mission there, her work being in the office of the acting chief of staff. The trip took her 38 hours flying time, with many stopovers in Germany, Greece, Rome, etc.
Playing at the Edwards & Plumlee Theater was Kim, starring Errol Flynn, Dean Stockwell, Robert Douglas and Paul Lukas.