DAYS GONE BY

Dr. George Watkins M.D. of Farmington, who is a member of the Medical Arts Clinic, was appointed to chief of staff of the Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown.

Gene Bryant was named “Outstanding Young Man” of 1960 for Farmington and he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was the vocal music director of Farmington High School and junior high school. The award was given on the basis of his response “above and beyond the call of duty” in working with young people and also in providing the people of Farmington with a high standard of culture.

The Farmington School District R-VII board of education authorized the purchase of 10 acres of land for a school site. The land purchased was at the east end of the Forster tract and is bordered on the north by Forster Street, on the west by the extension of Fleming Street, and on the east by the city limits and airport.

Construction on Farmington’s municipal airport was expected as Farmington was to contract the construction to the most successful bidder. Farmington received final approval for the project from the Federal Aviation Agency. At a special meeting of the board of aldermen, Mayor Fred Revoir and Fred Karsch, city clerk, were instructed to take up the city’s option on the Clifford Detring farm, south of Farmington, to obtain land for the purpose.