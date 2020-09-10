DAYS GONE BY

The Kroger Company closed their Farmington store on Sept. 10, 1960. The announcement was made by the president of the Kroger St. Louis Division, R.A. Hughes.

Twins of the week are J. Howard and Harold J. Miller. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. John H. (Vivian) Miller of Farmington.

Terry Lee Boothby, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Boothby; and Fred Babb Scaggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Scaggs, enlisted in the U. S. Navy at the Farmington Navy Recruiting office in the courthouse.

70 Years – 1950

Here for a first meeting together in 48 years is Fred Hughes, 60; Charles Hughes, 71; Francis Hughes, 57; Clarence Hughes, 62; and Albert Hughes, 72. Father time probably added a few more gray hairs in the intervening period, but the five living Hughes brothers finally got together after 48 years. Albert, Charles, Fred, Francis and Clarence had seen one another at times, but it had been 1902 since they all had been together.

A War Department telegram received by Mrs. Isabell Lunsford informed her that her son, Pvt. Kasher D. Lunsford, 23, was wounded in fighting in Korea. The telegram gave no details, but the injuries were minor.