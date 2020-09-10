DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Farmington city fathers considered a proposed 1990-91 operating budget that would project revenues and expenditures of $9,782,570. Drafted and approved by the finance and personnel committee, the proposed budget was unveiled. The budget projected revenues of $979,500 for the general fund; $7,005,000 for the enterprise fund; and $1,509,000 for the reserve fund. Another $96.700 would come from sinking and interest while $112,370 is carried over from the year. The new budget projected a revenue increase of 1.2 million over the revenues of the previous fiscal year.
The Presbyterian Manor in Farmington presented its ninth annual Fall Festival with activities like turtle races and craft demonstrations. The Fall Festival benefited the Good Samaritan Fund, a Presbyterian Manor program that assists residents who have run out of money.
Sept. 17, 1787 marked a special day in history as it was on that day that the United States Constitution was signed. In honor or that event, church bells throughout Farmington and, indeed, the country will begin to ring the bells at precisely 3 p.m. The ringing tribute would last for 203 seconds — one second for each year of the anniversary.
The event, known as Bells Across America, was part of Constitution Week, which ran from Sept. 17 through 23 of each year.
40 Years – 1980
With only four votes separating incumbent Ron Bockenkamp and William Black, a recount in the state representative’s race will take place. The recount will take up to three days and the results will be announced by Circuit Judge Donald Elrod. The recount proceeded after the Missouri Court of Appeals refused to issue a writ of prohibition which would have postponed the count. The Court of Appeals rejected the motion by Bockenkanp to postpone the action. Each candidate named three counters to go through the ballots and each counter was sworn in by Judge Elrod before the recount could begin.
The Farmington Industrial Park is possibly a year away according to Steve Bradford, director of the state office of administration. The deed of land will head back to the legislature if the attorney general does not sign the deed. The office of administration and the attorney general’s office is in a dispute over how much the state may charge for the land being sold to the city of Farmington.
50 Years – 1970
Wallace A. Gieringer, assistant vice president of industrial development for Missouri Natural Gas Company, of Farmington, accepted a position of president of the Jefferson County Industrial Foundation at Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Beverly Jean Pingel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Pingel of Farmington, graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing.
The St. Francois County citizen’s committee for voter registration stated its drive for signatures to a petition requesting that the question of voter registration be put on the November ballot. The petition needs to be signed by 2,327 qualified voters of St. Francois County before the end of September. Voter registration, put simply, requires that all residents register in order to be able to vote. Most people will be permanently registered and will need to reregister only if their names change, change addresses, or fail to vote either a primary or general election at least once every four years.
Interested community-minded citizens attended a session and heard in detail suggestions for a more complete chamber of commerce program.
60 Years – 1960
Large crowds attended the annual St. Francois County Fair at Wilson-Rozier Park in Farmington. The attendance exceeded that of the prior year by over 1,400. According to Fair Board President Elliott Straughan, the total paid attendance for the four days was $8,597 compared with $7,194 the previous year.
Junior Division winners at the County Fair were Jerry Roth, Champion Beef Female; Mary Louis Roth, Champion Steer first place winner of Beef Grooming Contest; Jim Lewis, Angus Award; David Ballard, third place winner of Beef Grooming Contest; John Crow, exhibitor of Champion Swine Female and Barrow; Tom Laws, winner of the C.A. Doubet Memorial Plaque; Bob Kollmeyer, Champion Dairy Female and first place winner of Dairy Grooming Contest; Bill Wulfers, second place winner of Dairy Grooming; Ken Burlbaw, third place winner of Dairy Grooming.
The Kroger Company closed their Farmington store on Sept. 10, 1960. The announcement was made by the president of the Kroger St. Louis Division, R.A. Hughes.
Twins of the week are J. Howard and Harold J. Miller. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. John H. (Vivian) Miller of Farmington.
Terry Lee Boothby, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Boothby; and Fred Babb Scaggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Scaggs, enlisted in the U. S. Navy at the Farmington Navy Recruiting office in the courthouse.
70 Years – 1950
Here for a first meeting together in 48 years is Fred Hughes, 60; Charles Hughes, 71; Francis Hughes, 57; Clarence Hughes, 62; and Albert Hughes, 72. Father time probably added a few more gray hairs in the intervening period, but the five living Hughes brothers finally got together after 48 years. Albert, Charles, Fred, Francis and Clarence had seen one another at times, but it had been 1902 since they all had been together.
A War Department telegram received by Mrs. Isabell Lunsford informed her that her son, Pvt. Kasher D. Lunsford, 23, was wounded in fighting in Korea. The telegram gave no details, but the injuries were minor.
On display at the St. Francois County Fair are specimens of the Lilium Formusa, or giant Formusa, which are grown in the yards of Miss Genevieve Huss and Mrs. H. C. Mell. The bulbs for both plants were sent by Mrs. Mell’s daughter who lived in Daphne, Alabama, and operated the Daphne Flower and Bulb Company there.
One of Farmington’s business and civic leaders for the past half a century has passed away. Henry Manley, 70, rose from the son of poor parents, started at the bottom to become the principal stockholder and manager of Klein’s Grocery Company. This year, 1950 would have made 52 years for him with the oldest of Farmington’s groceries. He started working for Klein’s in 1898.
Playing at the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre was Fancy Pants starring Bob Hope and Lucille Ball.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!