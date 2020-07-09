DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The Downtown Farmington Organization held its second annual Dog Show at Long Park. The six categories included smallest, largest, ugliest, best trick, best dressed, and best of show. For a $2 fee dogs were entered into as many categories as the owner wished.
Dr. Kayla Stroup, president of Southeast Missouri State University was the guest speaker at an inner-city meeting of seven Mineral Area Rotary Clubs. The meeting included rotary clubs from Bonne Terre, Farmington, Flat River, Fredericktown, Ironton, Potosi, and Ste. Genevieve.
Farmington Fire Chief Phil Johnson and Firefighter Alan Thomure helped area Cub Scouts cool off after the youngsters toured several Farmington businesses.
Area Cub Scouts toured the Farmington Press Advertiser. They were Daryl Schroeder, John Huit, Timothy Grooms, Jacob Dugal, Kyle Tabor, Nicholas Chapman, Bobby Hammond, Bryan Moser, Michael Boyd, Michael Thompson, Jonathan Roberts, David Keith, Michael Gratton, Casey Strothman and helpers were Greg Moyers, Eric Watson, Joan Schroeder, and Shirley Watson.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Moore celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Cook Settlement Building (Old Christian Church) in Libertyville, Missouri. The occasion was given by their daughter and son-in-law, Roselea and Ed Rickus, and grandchildren, Debbie and Jimmy Rickus.
40 Years – 1980
High winds and torrential rains struck the city of Farmington. Winds estimated at gale force or above struck downtown Farmington in the afternoon. The winds were followed by heavy rains and unconfirmed reports of flash flooding in nearby parts of the county. Dozens of trees were leveled in the city and minor damage was reported to several businesses, along with power outages in the surrounding county.
The opening of the Farmington library was delayed from 30-60 days after the building’s architect found that the facility was not in compliance with his original drawings. The board of aldermen unanimously voted to postpone the installation of bookshelves and furniture while the modification was made.
S. L. Speer, 81, said he tinkered with steam traction machines. He had two of the traction machines, which have become collectors’ items in his backyard. He owned the only 20-horsepower steam traction machine around. According to Speer, the tractor weighed about four tons and held 150 gallons of water. Its top speed was two miles per hour. Either coal or wood could be used to run the engine. The traction machine came into general use about 1890 and continued in use until the late 1930s. Twenty men were needed to carry out the threshing. A water wagon traveled alongside the machine to keep it running. The machine had to be filled with water every 15 minutes.
Temperatures in Farmington circled the 100-degree mark as St. Francois County continued to bake in the midst of the hottest spells in southeastern Missouri over the last decade.
50 Years – 1970
Raymond Benjamin (Benny) Bloom, 43, popular KREI radio announcer in Farmington for nearly 20 years passed away at his home from an apparent heart attack.
New officers of the Farmington Rotary Club assumed their new responsibilities. They were Fred Walker, president elect; Timon Romburg, returning president; Don Brockmiller, vice-president; and Larry Burns, secretary.
State Angus Field Day was planned at Kollmeyer Farm located two miles south of Farmington on Highway OO. One-hundred-twenty-five Angus breeders throughout the state presented a program that included information for the well informed and the not-so-well informed. “Cattlemen, regardless of breed interest both youth and adult found the “doing” demonstrations program interesting,” Wm. Ragland stated.
A short dedication service and a two-hour open house inaugurated the just completed addition of the St. Francois County Jail. The honorable J. O. Swink, judge of the Circuit Court, made brief comments at the dedication service. The 48-person addition to the jail alleviated the problem of security care for prisoners. The century-old facility that has been used through the years was the scene of numerous breakouts and attempted breakouts.
60 Years – 1960
P.N. Hirsch Company and Frank Plumlee of the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre announced they leased additional space to P.N. Hirsch and Company formerly occupied by the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre on Washington St. in Farmington.
P.N. Hirsch plan modernized their store with the additional space and added new modern fixtures giving them twice the display and merchandising space they needed to have.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Flannery were a well-known couple and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held at their home. Over 150 guests were in attendance.
Elliott “Red” Straughan authorized the newspaper to announce that was a candidate for Sheriff of St. Francois County on the Democratic ticket. Mr. Straughan was a lifelong resident of St. Francois County and served on several city and county boards as well as the School Board.
Robert Eugene and William Joseph Greif, the sons of Irwin and Katy Greif, were selected as the twins of the week.
70 Years – 1950
Bids were turned into to the board of aldermen and the ayor for the construction of a newer sewage treatment plant for which residents voted a $250,000 bond issue.
A proposal to sell approximately 47 miles of electric lines supplying nearby rural customers went before Farmington voters in a special election. If passed, The Union Electric Company of Missouri offered to buy rural lines owned by the city of Farmington for $55,000. The lines effected would be those farthermost from the city. They include some to the south and east of Farmington toward Copenhagen and along Highway 32, and Electric Place north of Farmington.
Sgt. Clark M. Burton of the Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion of the 14th infantry of the National Guard reported that six men of the local unit were promoted to corporal. They included Farmington residents D. R. Stroud, Hamer Black, Robert A. Henderson, and Haskell L. Moss.
Parker Inn, a new drive-in restaurant opened just south of the Clover Club on Highway 61, featured soft drinks and ice cream products. Customers were served either inside the restaurant or in their cars.
