DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

High winds and torrential rains struck the city of Farmington. Winds estimated at gale force or above struck downtown Farmington in the afternoon. The winds were followed by heavy rains and unconfirmed reports of flash flooding in nearby parts of the county. Dozens of trees were leveled in the city and minor damage was reported to several businesses, along with power outages in the surrounding county.

The opening of the Farmington library was delayed from 30-60 days after the building’s architect found that the facility was not in compliance with his original drawings. The board of aldermen unanimously voted to postpone the installation of bookshelves and furniture while the modification was made.

S. L. Speer, 81, said he tinkered with steam traction machines. He had two of the traction machines, which have become collectors’ items in his backyard. He owned the only 20-horsepower steam traction machine around. According to Speer, the tractor weighed about four tons and held 150 gallons of water. Its top speed was two miles per hour. Either coal or wood could be used to run the engine. The traction machine came into general use about 1890 and continued in use until the late 1930s. Twenty men were needed to carry out the threshing. A water wagon traveled alongside the machine to keep it running. The machine had to be filled with water every 15 minutes.